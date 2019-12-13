Holiday Gift Books for Kids: 46 Fun Picks for Young Readers

Gather ’round young readers (and young adults, and grow-ups of young readers), our 2019 gift guide continues with some of our recommendations for picture books, stories for independent readers, and books for readers of young adult literature. (Check out our previous gift guide entries for poetry, nonfiction, fiction, and music and memoir.) Read on for a great selection of this month’s staff-picked books, plus some of our favorites from this year!
|Recommended by Rae Ann
Dasher: How a Brave Little Doe Changed Christmas Forever
Dasher is an adventurous young reindeer with a powerful Christmas wish. The man in the red suit may make her dream come true. Beautiful illustrations with a sweet story.
|Recommended by Katherine
The Shortest Day
An ode to this fleetingly beautiful time of year — an instant seasonal classic.
|Recommended by Rae Ann
The Great Santa Stakeout
Freddy is obsessed with Santa. This year he sets up a stakeout to get the ultimate selfie. A fun holiday story with fabulous illustrations.
|Recommended by Niki
Pluto Gets the Call
This laugh-out-loud book is perfect for children of parents who remember the mnemonic “My Very Educated Mother Just Served Us Nine Pizzas.”
|Recommended by Chelsea
A is for Audra: Broadway’s Leading Ladies from A to Z
An alphabet book complete with dazzling theatre lights and leading ladies! I love a picture book that teaches me, so I loved getting to know even more fabulous Broadway stars next to the faces already familiar to me.
|Recommended by Kay
Little Mole’s Wish
A sweet story of friendship that’s just the thing to warm hearts during the cold months.
|Recommended by Kay
Pokko and the Drum
Pokko’s parents make a big, big mistake when they give her a drum. The chaos that follows is both hilarious and delightful.
|More picture books we loved in 2019:
|INDEPENDENT READERS
|Recommended by Katherine
Big Ideas for Curious Minds: An Introduction to Philosophy
This book is a gem. It works as a gift for the dreamy little one in your life who’s always asking questions, but it also functions as a fun coffee table book for the whole family.
|Recommended by Kathy
A Velocity of Being: Letters to a Young Reader
A wonderful gift for the young person who just can’t get enough of reading, very affirming in their love of books. Short takes from different people on why it’s OK to be a reader. Beautiful illustrations, too.
|Recommended by Chelsea
Shine!
“Shine on!” is the catchphrase of Piper’s favorite astronomer, but Piper feels like she will never shine, especially when her dad’s new job moves her to a fancy private school. Piper’s story is full of heart, science, and doesn’t shy away from figuring out who you are. This book was made for middle schoolers.
|Recommended by Suzanna
The Mysterious Benedict Society and the Riddle of Ages
After a decade or so of waiting, Stewart has returned with a fourth adventure for his remarkable team of children who go on secret missions, solve problems, and stop the bad guys from taking over the world. The original trilogy was heart-warming and suspenseful, and readers will love the chance to jump back into the mysterious world with the now young adult heroes.
|More books for independent readers we loved in 2019:
|YOUNG ADULT
|Recommended by Keltie
Games of Deception: The True Story of the First U.S. Olympic Basketball Team at the 1936 Olympics in Hitler’s Germany*
The perfect gift to induce a reluctant teenager into reading a little history: young heroes, basketball, Nazis, great photographs and a lot of inspiration! It will make your kid (and you) want to cheer!
|More young adult books we loved in 2019:
*Denotes ParnassusNext selection. Learn more about our YA first editions club, and get your next favorite shipped right to you when it’s released! You can also read an excerpt from our December pick, The Guinevere Deception, right here!
|Need some more gift ideas? Match the books to the reader!
|PERFECT FOR …
|Anyone looking to start (or continue) a classics collection for the young readers in their lives.
The Illustrated Treasury of Classic Children’s Stories
|The Kate DiCamillo fan on your list — her latest trilogy, all boxed together!
The Raymie Nightingale Three-Book Collection
|Kids who love making things — paper craft galore!
The Kids’ Book of Paper Love: Write. Craft. Play. Share. (Flow)
|Readers of all ages! This beautiful collection of classic books is good for read-alouds or individual reading and looks gorgeous on a shelf or coffee table.
The Puffin in Bloom Collection
|Young aspiring artists and writers. Great prompts to really get kids thinking about the stories they have to tell.
Share Your Smile: Raina’s Guide to Telling Your Own Story
|The Harry Potter fan! What more do we need to say?
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire: The Illustrated Edition
|Young fantasy lovers looking for their next adventure. This fun, action-packed, character-driven series is sure to thrill.
Wings of Fire Boxset, Books 1-5
|The John Green fan. A must-have, in a fun format that you can easily read one-handed!
Penguin Minis: John Green Box Set
|YA readers. A great stocking stuffer.
Penguin Minis: Between Shades of Gray
Holiday Hours:
December 21: 9:30am – 8pm
December 22: 11:30am – 6pm
December 24: 9am – 4pm
December 25: CLOSED
December 26: CLOSED
December 31: 10am – 4pm
January 1: CLOSED
* * *
Make sure it gets there! Holiday ordering deadlines for shipped gifts:
- Priority rate: December 19
Want it gift wrapped? We’re happy to wrap any orders FREE — just let us know in the “notes” section at checkout. All wrapped gifts must be shipped via priority mail. (Media mail won’t allow anything but books in the package — not even wrapping paper.)