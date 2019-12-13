Holiday Gift Books for Kids: 46 Fun Picks for Young Readers

Recommended by Rae Ann Dasher: How a Brave Little Doe Changed Christmas Forever By Matt Tavares Dasher is an adventurous young reindeer with a powerful Christmas wish. The man in the red suit may make her dream come true. Beautiful illustrations with a sweet story.

Recommended by Rae Ann The Great Santa Stakeout By Betsy Bird & Dan Santat Freddy is obsessed with Santa. This year he sets up a stakeout to get the ultimate selfie. A fun holiday story with fabulous illustrations.

Recommended by Niki Pluto Gets the Call By Adam Rex & Laurie Keller This laugh-out-loud book is perfect for children of parents who remember the mnemonic “My Very Educated Mother Just Served Us Nine Pizzas.”

Recommended by Chelsea A is for Audra: Broadway’s Leading Ladies from A to Z By John Robert Allman & Peter Emmerich An alphabet book complete with dazzling theatre lights and leading ladies! I love a picture book that teaches me, so I loved getting to know even more fabulous Broadway stars next to the faces already familiar to me.

Recommended by Kay Little Mole’s Wish By Sang-Keun Kim A sweet story of friendship that’s just the thing to warm hearts during the cold months.

Recommended by Kay Pokko and the Drum By Matthew Forsythe Pokko’s parents make a big, big mistake when they give her a drum. The chaos that follows is both hilarious and delightful.

INDEPENDENT READERS

Recommended by Kathy A Velocity of Being: Letters to a Young Reader Edited by Maria Popova & Claudia Bedrick A wonderful gift for the young person who just can’t get enough of reading, very affirming in their love of books. Short takes from different people on why it’s OK to be a reader. Beautiful illustrations, too.

Recommended by Chelsea Shine! By J.J. Grabenstein & Chris Grabenstein “Shine on!” is the catchphrase of Piper’s favorite astronomer, but Piper feels like she will never shine, especially when her dad’s new job moves her to a fancy private school. Piper’s story is full of heart, science, and doesn’t shy away from figuring out who you are. This book was made for middle schoolers.

Recommended by Suzanna The Mysterious Benedict Society and the Riddle of Ages By Trenton Lee Stewart After a decade or so of waiting, Stewart has returned with a fourth adventure for his remarkable team of children who go on secret missions, solve problems, and stop the bad guys from taking over the world. The original trilogy was heart-warming and suspenseful, and readers will love the chance to jump back into the mysterious world with the now young adult heroes.

YOUNG ADULT

