Fiction Favorites: 43 Novels and Story Collections for the Reader on Your List

|Recommended by Karen (and everyone)
The Dutch House
By Ann Patchett
The purchase of the Dutch House by Cyril Conroy as a gift to his wife unintentionally sets into motion the disintegration of his family. Danny, Cyril’s son, is the narrator of this story. Patchett reveals through his coming of age, how collective memories are distinctively shaped by their owners and can change the course of future events. I am a sucker for a book that starts in an eccentric, rambling old house, but this book delivers on so many more levels.
|Recommended by Ben
Christmas in Austin
When the Essinger clan reunites for the holidays, there’s bound to be drama with so many siblings, partners, children, and in-laws in such close proximity. Action takes a backseat to dialogue and internal monologues (complete with plenty of ellipses), which illuminate the nuances of family relationships rather well. I also enjoyed the solidity of place; Markovits really nails the feel of Austin and central Texas.
|Recommended by Kathy
A Single Thread
England between the Wars, one of my favorite settings. This is the story of a “surplus woman” who finds a new life of friendship and love in an extremely unusual place
|Recommended by Kevin
The Three-Body Problem (Remembrance of Earth’s Past #1)
OK, clearly I’m four years behind on my sci-fi reading list, but as readers of the genre know, time is relative. Thankfully it’ll never be too late to pick up the Three-Body Problem, a masterful concoction made from one part mind-bending speculative physics, two parts geopolitical thriller. I gulped down the trilogy in two weeks.
|Recommended by Cat
The Guardians
By John Grisham
Give the gift any legal-thriller lover will cherish: a signed John Grisham novel!
|Recommended by Steve
Toni Morrison Box Set: The Bluest Eye, Song of Solomon, Beloved
The great Toni Morrison left us this year, but what a legacy she left us with. Three of her indelible novels — The Bluest Eye, Song of Solomon, and Beloved — come boxed together. A great gift for readers new to Morrison or those in need of fresh copies to revisit.
|Recommended by Cat
Disappearing Earth
For anyone who wants an immersive, fully transportive novel with a cast of fascinating characters and the mystery of two missing sisters tying them all together, this is the book for you. Let Phillips whisk you away to the remote Russian peninsula of Kamchatka and in an out of the lives of the characters she bring to life.
|Recommended by Sissy
The Family Upstairs
By Lisa Jewell
I hope there’s a sequel to this story. While the tale is told from several points of view, my favorite narrator is the brother. I guarantee you’ll be surprised and want more!
|Recommended by Marcia
The Revisioners
Using a history that spans generations and a narrative that travels back and forth in time, The Revisioners explores the relationships between mothers in the same family. It’s a powerful statement on race, wealth, and power dynamics.
|Recommended by Andy
Under Occupation
By Alan Furst
A new one from one of my favorites, set within the French Resistance in occupied Paris.
|Recommended by Erin
The Flight Girls
For the person looking for their next WWII novel, this novel about the Women Airforce Service Pilots program shines a light on this little-known piece of American history.
|Recommended by Andy
The Accomplice
By Joseph Kanon
In spy master Kanon’s latest, a CIA agent is on the trail of a Nazi war criminal long thought dead.
|Recommended by Cat
The Shadow King
A gorgeously crafted and unputdownable exploration of female power. In incandescent, lyrical prose, Maaza Mengiste breathes life into complicated characters on both sides of the battle line, shaping a heartrending, indelible exploration of what it means to be a woman at war.
|Recommended by Rae Ann
The Weight of a Piano
By Chris Cander
This is a mesmerizing story of a piano’s journey — from 1962 Soviet Union to modern-day California — and the two families it connects. Out now in paperback. I loved it!
|Recommended by Erin
The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle
This extra-twisty Agatha Christie meets Groundhog Day mystery will stump even the smartest sleuth on your gift list (and now it’s in paperback).
