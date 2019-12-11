Music and Memoir: 40 Books to Rock Around the Christmas Tree

This is part of our 2019 gift guide series. Check out our previous entries: poetry, nonfiction and fiction. As a bookstore in Nashville, we’re quite familiar with the intersection of music and books, and 2019 brought us a lot of good ones. It was also a great year for memoir — scroll down for some of our favorites, including hometown favorites Margaret Renkl and Mary Laura Philpott. And on top of that, it was also a great year for music memoirs. So whatever combination you’re looking for, we’ve got recommendations for you!
|MUSIC
|
Why You Like It: The Science and Culture of Musical Taste
Gasser created Pandora Radio’s Music Genome Project and has been the company’s chief musicologist since it was founded in 2000, so he knows of what he speaks. A great gift for the music obsessive on your list who wants to know how it all works.
|
Country Music: An Illustrated History
The print companion to Ken Burns’ epic PBS documentary series is a hefty, informative tome, as comprehensive a history of the genre as you are likely to find, and a joy to peruse.
|
Songs of America: Patriotism, Protest, and the Music That Made a Nation
Doris Kearns Goodwin calls Meacham & McGraw an “irresistible duo,” and while they may not be headed into the recording studio, this collaboration makes a great gift for the music-history buff.
|
The Birth of Loud: Leo Fender, Les Paul, and the Guitar-Pioneering Rivalry That Shaped Rock ‘n’ Roll
One of our most engaging events of the year involved author Ian S. Port, Ellen from Fanny’s House of Music and a stage full of guitars. Now out in paperback, The Birth of Loud tells the story of the rivalry between Leo Fender and Les Paul at the dawn of the age of the electric guitar, with lot of fascinating details.
|
Guitar: The World’s Most Seductive Instrument
Speaking of guitars, no need to limit yourself to Fenders and Gibsons. This book is a trove of beautiful specimens from all over the world. Beautiful.
|
High School
Something we learned when Tegan & Sara visited the store: they and their fans are incredibly sweet people. Learn more about the talented sisters in their dual memoir, complete with an extremely nifty (and shiny!) mirrored jacket.
(Signed copies available while they last!)
|
The Beautiful Ones
Literally written by Prince — the first part of the book features handwritten notes for the memoir he was in the middle of writing when he passed away — this is simply a must-have for fans of the legend.
|
A Dream About Lightning Bugs: A Life of Music and Cheap Lessons
A journey into a life of art and music, this memoir is quirky, unconventional, funny and insightful — just like its author.
(Signed copies available while they last!)
|More music books to check out:
|MEMOIR
|
Late Migrations: A Natural History of Love and Loss
We love this book so much we have almost run out of superlatives for it, but here’s another one: It’s perfect. The perfect gift, the perfect book to give and keep one for yourself, the perfect book to read as the year ends and another begins. It is a wonder.
(Signed copies available!)
|
I Miss You When I Blink: Essays
It’s no wonder that after landing on numerous most-anticipated lists, I Miss You When I Blink is now finding its way onto best-of-the-year lists as well. Musing founding editor Mary Laura Philpott’s memoir-in-essays will have you in stitches, and it just might change your life.
(Signed copies available!)
|
How We Fight for Our Lives: A Memoir
Bookseller Kim says: “One of the best books I’ve ever read. Beautiful language, stunning vulnerability, and so much tenderness. Read this book.” Need we say more?
|More of our favorite memoirs from 2019:
Holiday Hours:
December 21: 9:30am – 8pm
December 22: 11:30am – 6pm
December 24: 9am – 4pm
December 25: CLOSED
December 26: CLOSED
December 31: 10am – 4pm
January 1: CLOSED
* * *
Make sure it gets there! Holiday ordering deadlines for shipped gifts:
- Media mail rate: December 12
- Priority rate: December 19
Want it gift wrapped? We’re happy to wrap any orders FREE — just let us know in the “notes” section at checkout. All wrapped gifts must be shipped via priority mail. (Media mail won’t allow anything but books in the package — not even wrapping paper.)