Shop Dog Diaries: Santa Paws Is Coming to Town (But There’s Time for Last-Minute Gifts!)

Hey there! It is us, the shop dogs of Parnassus Books, and we are ready to do some celebrating around here. Hope you are not too stressed, what with the whole one-week-less-to-get-your-shopping-done thing we have heard about. What’s that? You feel like you need to pet a dog? We are here! You need some last-minute gifts, too? We can help.

If you live near us in Nashville, scoot on by the store and get those last few stocking-stuffer type gifts taken care of. You can get a Parnassus Books gift card in any amount — or order online and email a gift certificate right to your recipient! (Make sure that you specify “send to email address” in the comments field of the order form.) There are also, in addition to books, plenty of gifty items you can pick up while you’re here. For example…

Finally, we’d like to bark a sincere “Happy Holidays!” to everyone who comes to visit the store. Whether you’re coming from across town or across the globe, we are so grateful that we get to come to work and meet such wonderful book-loving people. We wish you nothing but joy and peace. Thank you!

HOLIDAY HOURS

Saturday, Dec. 21 — 9am – 8pm

Sunday, Dec. 22 — 11:30am – 6pm

Tuesday, Dec. 24 — 9am – 4pm

Wednesday, Dec. 25 — CLOSED

Thursday, Dec. 26 — CLOSED

Tuesday, Dec. 31 — 10am – 4pm

Wednesday, Jan. 1 — CLOSED