True Tales: Nonfiction Books Perfect for Giving (or Keeping) for the Holidays

Hold onto your hats, the holidays are just about here! It’s the second installment of our 2019 gift guide series. (Check out our poetry picks here.) Today’s post is all about nonfiction — the right-hand side of the store as you walk in — and we’ve choices galore: cookbooks, funny books, sports, history, true crime, art, pop-ups and pop culture.

Below you’ll find our latest staff picks, plus specific recommendations for the _______ in your life, and some of our favorites from throughout 2019. (Don’t hesitate to dig deeper into our monthly staff picks as well!) Whether you’re working your way down your list, need a host gift, or just need a new tome for the nightstand/airline tray table, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s get started:

TO LAUGH ALONG WITH, LEARN FROM, AND THINK ABOUT
Recommended by Ann

The Peanuts Papers: Writers and Cartoonists on Charlie Brown, Snoopy & the Gang, and the Meaning of Life: A Library of America Special Publication Cover ImageThe Peanuts Papers: Writers and Cartoonists on Charlie Brown, Snoopy & the Gang, and the Meaning of Life

By Andrew Blauner (Editor)

This fierce and funny anthology shows us the extent to which Charlie Brown and the gang really are the center of the universe. I wrote the piece on Snoopy. This book is a must for every Peanuts lover on your list.
Recommended by Keltie

The Truth Will Set You Free, But First It Will Piss You Off!: Thoughts on Life, Love, and Rebellion Cover ImageThe Truth Will Set You Free, But First It Will Piss You Off!

By Gloria Steinem, Samantha Dion Baker (Illustrator)

Wit and wisdom from the incomparable Gloria? Sign me up: one for every woman on my list!

Recommended by Mary Laura

The Thank-You Project: Cultivating Happiness One Letter of Gratitude at a Time Cover ImageThe Thank-You Project: Cultivating Happiness One Letter of Gratitude at a Time

By Nancy Davis Kho

Write notes of gratitude on a regular basis, and you’ll feel happier — it’s science! Give this brilliant, funny, heart-warming book to everyone you know from ages 18 to 98, and see what happens when they start taking Nancy Davis Kho’s advice. They’ll thank you, for sure.
Recommended by Keltie

Labyrinth of Ice: The Triumphant and Tragic Greely Polar Expedition Cover ImageLabyrinth of Ice: The Triumphant and Tragic Greely Polar Expedition

By Buddy Levy

I couldn’t put my finger on why I was so consumed by this book about Adm. Greely’s forsaken expedition to Farthest North — then it came to me. Brutal conditions? An unmapped way forward? Rescue plans based on pure conjecture? It’s like the moon landing, Apollo 13, and the quest for Mars, but set in the Arctic in 1882. The mythology of every great explorer’s voyage starts by asking, “What’s next?”

(Available December 3.)
Recommended by Mary Laura

Build Your Own Christmas Movie Romance: Pick Your Plot, Meet Your Man, and Create the Holiday Love Story of a Lifetime Cover ImageBuild Your Own Christmas Movie Romance: Pick Your Plot, Meet Your Man, and Create the Holiday Love Story of a Lifetime

By Riane Konc

Instead of — or in addition to — an ornament or glass of wine as a hostess gift, take this hilarious choose-your-own adventure book of Christmas movie satire. (Then when the party really gets going, enlist some friends in acting out a few scenes.)
Recommended by Andy

Erosion: Essays of Undoing Cover ImageErosion: Essays of Undoing

By Terry Tempest Williams

Acclaimed nature writer Terry Tempest Williams makes the argument that erosion is not just about the land. Whether it’s erosion of our policies, our mindset or the literal erosion of our American Wilderness we are all impacted by what is lost. This collection portrays the despair but also the resistance in today’s struggle to save our natural world. Williams suggests we draw our strength from the natural world and despite the planet’s dire situation she offers hope that people can make a difference in the fight for our public lands.
Recommended by Keltie

The Season: A Social History of the Debutante Cover ImageThe Season: A Social History of the Debutante

By Kristen Richardson

I’ve always been fascinated by the debutante tradition — all those white gowns and curtsies. Guess how it all started? As a Royal marriage market in England! Remember how poor Mr. Bennett despaired at having so many daughters to marry off? This smart telling of how that class convention made its way to America, and how it exists today, is a fun read — the perfect book for when you’re finished binging on The Crown!
Recommended by Jordan

White Negroes: When Cornrows Were in Vogue ... and Other Thoughts on Cultural Appropriation Cover ImageWhite Negroes: When Cornrows Were in Vogue … and Other Thoughts on Cultural Appropriation

By Lauren Michele Jackson

This collection of critical essays on race and cultural appropriation is outstanding! Readers who are fascinated with sociology and pop culture will enjoy this important read.
Recommended by Chelsea

Highway of Tears: A True Story of Racism, Indifference, and the Pursuit of Justice for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Cover ImageHighway of Tears: A True Story of Racism, Indifference, and the Pursuit of Justice for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls

By Jessica McDiarmid

I consider myself pretty well-read in true crime, but I had no idea that for decades, indigenous women and girls have gone missing or been murdered along a stretch of highway in British Columbia. McDiarmid brings to light not only the victims’ stories told by family members and friends but also explores the systemic racism, cultural tensions, and general indifference of the public. This book is the perfect blend of true crime, history, and social justice.
COOKBOOKS
Recommended by Cat

The Great British Baking Show: The Big Book of Amazing Cakes Cover ImageThe Great British Baking Show: The Big Book of Amazing Cakes

By The Baking Show Team, Paul Hollywood & Prue Leith

Who doesn’t need more Great British Baking Show in their lives! All the recipes are Americanized, so you can gently nudge the recipient towards a recipe you think they should try out.
Recommended by Kim

Mixtape Potluck Cookbook Cover ImageMixtape Potluck Cookbook

By Questlove

The perfect gift for a foodie, or your favorite dinner party host who takes the playlist as seriously as the menu. A penchant for pop culture recommended, but not required.
Recommended by Cat

South: Essential Recipes and New Explorations Cover ImageSouth: Essential Recipes and New Explorations

By Sean Brock

Do you know someone that loves to cook Southern food? Or loves to read about it? Then this is a must-have for their cookbook collection.

THE PERFECT GIFT FOR …

Bibliostyle: How We Live at Home with Books Cover ImageBibliostyle: How We Live at Home with Books

By Nina Freudenberger

Book lovers of all stripes, and interior design buffs. (Features Parnassus, too!)

Bibliophile Reader's Journal: (Gift for Book Lovers, Journal for Readers and Writers) Cover ImageBibliophile Reader’s Journal

By Jane Mount

Book lovers and writers! It is both unique and practical as well as beautifully illustrated.

Bill Cunningham: On the Street: Five Decades of Iconic Photography Cover ImageBill Cunningham: On the Street: Five Decades of Iconic Photography

By New York Times

Your favorite fashion-obsessed friend. The coffee table book that won’t stay on the coffee table.

Nothing Fancy: Unfussy Food for Having People Over Cover ImageNothing Fancy: Unfussy Food for Having People Over

By Alison Roman

Millenials who like to cook.

The Witches Are Coming Cover ImageThe Witches Are Coming

By Lindy West

Your feminist bestie.

Southern Women: More Than 100 Stories of Innovators, Artists, and Icons (Garden & Gun Books #5) Cover ImageSouthern Women: More Than 100 Stories of Innovators, Artists, and Icons

By Editors of Garden and Gun

The Steel Magnolia in your life: inspiration, history new and old, and an all-round celebration of what makes Southern Women such a beautiful tribe of warriors!

Ashley Longshore: I Do Not Cook, I Do Not Clean, I Do Not Fly Commercial Cover ImageAshley Longshore: I Do Not Cook, I Do Not Clean, I Do Not Fly Commercial

By Various

Your feminist boss with a good eye and a foul mouth.

Hermès Pop Up Cover ImageHermès Pop Up

By Patrick Thomas & Stephane Foenkinos

Anyone on your list who believes in the art of fashion! Divinely glamorous!

Lair: Radical Homes and Hideouts of Movie Villains Cover ImageLair: Radical Homes and Hideouts of Movie Villains

By Oppenheim (Editor)

The movie buff, architect, or villain on your list. Buy several to kill two …. oh, never mind. Poor choice of words.

We Should All Be Mirandas: Life Lessons from Sex and the City’s Most Underrated Character Cover ImageWe Should All Be Mirandas: Life Lessons from Sex and the City’s Most Underrated Character

By Chelsea Fairless & Lauren Garroni

Your go-to brunch friend who regularly references Sex & The City.

How To: Absurd Scientific Advice for Common Real-World Problems Cover ImageHow To: Absurd Scientific Advice for Common Real-World Problems

By Randall Munroe

Your favorite nerd of any age. Fans of Munroe’s wildly successful xkcd web comics will be familiar with his hilarious, yet informative, drawings.

Afoot and Lighthearted: A Journal for Mindful Walking Cover ImageAfoot and Lighthearted: A Journal for Mindful Walking

By Bonnie Smith Whitehouse

Anyone — from your favorite outdoor enthusiast to your friend who just wants to get their steps in. Pair it with the 2020 Radnor Lake Calendar, and you’ve won the holidays.

The Last Stand of Payne Stewart: The Year Golf Changed Forever Cover ImageThe Last Stand of Payne Stewart: The Year Golf Changed Forever

By Kevin Robbins

The golf fan on your list. You know the one.

Ballpark: Baseball in the American City Cover ImageBallpark: Baseball in the American City

By Paul Goldberger

Your friend who not only loves baseball but loves its place in American culture, and what it means, just as much.

I Like to Watch: Arguing My Way Through the TV Revolution Cover ImageI Like to Watch: Arguing My Way Through the TV Revolution

By Emily Nussbaum

The sharp-as-tacks binge-watching TV obsessive in your life. (Maybe that’s you?)

Figuring Cover ImageFiguring

By Maria Popova

The thinker in your life who not only loves history, but loves to explore how stories connect us to each other and the past.

The Moment of Lift: How Empowering Women Changes the World Cover ImageThe Moment of Lift: How Empowering Women Changes the World

By Melinda Gates

The person on your list most likely to change the world.
More of our 2019 nonfiction favorites:

Make sure it gets there! Holiday ordering deadlines for shipped gifts:

  • Media mail rate: December 12
  • Priority rate: December 19

Want it gift wrapped? We’re happy to wrap any orders FREE — just let us know in the “notes” section at checkout. All wrapped gifts must be shipped via priority mail. (Media mail won’t allow anything but books in the package — not even wrapping paper.)

Holiday Hours
Wednesday, Nov. 27 — closing early! — 10am-4pm
Thursday, Nov. 28 — Closed for Thanksgiving
Friday, Nov. 29 — opening early! — 9:30am-8pm
Saturday, Nov. 30* — opening early! — 9:30am-8pm

* Join us on Saturday for IndieNashGiving! Enjoy a special storytime, local authors guest-starring as gift wrappers, and other surprises in store all day! Every year on Small Business Saturday (also known as IndiesFirst day in the book business), Parnassus Books teams up with other Nashville-based establishments, each donating a portion of sales to nonprofit organizations doing good work around our city. Your dollars will have exponential impact right here in town — and you don’t have to spend an extra dime. Our beneficiaries this year are the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition and Project LIT Community. (Read more about Project LIT here.)