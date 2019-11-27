True Tales: Nonfiction Books Perfect for Giving (or Keeping) for the Holidays

Hold onto your hats, the holidays are just about here! It’s the second installment of our 2019 gift guide series. (Check out our poetry picks here.) Today’s post is all about nonfiction — the right-hand side of the store as you walk in — and we’ve choices galore: cookbooks, funny books, sports, history, true crime, art, pop-ups and pop culture.
Below you’ll find our latest staff picks, plus specific recommendations for the _______ in your life, and some of our favorites from throughout 2019. (Don’t hesitate to dig deeper into our monthly staff picks as well!) Whether you’re working your way down your list, need a host gift, or just need a new tome for the nightstand/airline tray table, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s get started:
|TO LAUGH ALONG WITH, LEARN FROM, AND THINK ABOUT
|Recommended by Ann
The Peanuts Papers: Writers and Cartoonists on Charlie Brown, Snoopy & the Gang, and the Meaning of Life
By Andrew Blauner (Editor)
This fierce and funny anthology shows us the extent to which Charlie Brown and the gang really are the center of the universe. I wrote the piece on Snoopy. This book is a must for every Peanuts lover on your list.
|Recommended by Keltie
The Truth Will Set You Free, But First It Will Piss You Off!
By Gloria Steinem, Samantha Dion Baker (Illustrator)
Wit and wisdom from the incomparable Gloria? Sign me up: one for every woman on my list!

|Recommended by Mary Laura
The Thank-You Project: Cultivating Happiness One Letter of Gratitude at a Time
Write notes of gratitude on a regular basis, and you’ll feel happier — it’s science! Give this brilliant, funny, heart-warming book to everyone you know from ages 18 to 98, and see what happens when they start taking Nancy Davis Kho’s advice. They’ll thank you, for sure.
|Recommended by Keltie
Labyrinth of Ice: The Triumphant and Tragic Greely Polar Expedition
By Buddy Levy
I couldn’t put my finger on why I was so consumed by this book about Adm. Greely’s forsaken expedition to Farthest North — then it came to me. Brutal conditions? An unmapped way forward? Rescue plans based on pure conjecture? It’s like the moon landing, Apollo 13, and the quest for Mars, but set in the Arctic in 1882. The mythology of every great explorer’s voyage starts by asking, “What’s next?”

|Recommended by Mary Laura
Build Your Own Christmas Movie Romance: Pick Your Plot, Meet Your Man, and Create the Holiday Love Story of a Lifetime
By Riane Konc
Instead of — or in addition to — an ornament or glass of wine as a hostess gift, take this hilarious choose-your-own adventure book of Christmas movie satire. (Then when the party really gets going, enlist some friends in acting out a few scenes.)
|Recommended by Andy
Erosion: Essays of Undoing
Acclaimed nature writer Terry Tempest Williams makes the argument that erosion is not just about the land. Whether it’s erosion of our policies, our mindset or the literal erosion of our American Wilderness we are all impacted by what is lost. This collection portrays the despair but also the resistance in today’s struggle to save our natural world. Williams suggests we draw our strength from the natural world and despite the planet’s dire situation she offers hope that people can make a difference in the fight for our public lands.
|Recommended by Keltie
The Season: A Social History of the Debutante
I’ve always been fascinated by the debutante tradition — all those white gowns and curtsies. Guess how it all started? As a Royal marriage market in England! Remember how poor Mr. Bennett despaired at having so many daughters to marry off? This smart telling of how that class convention made its way to America, and how it exists today, is a fun read — the perfect book for when you’re finished binging on The Crown!
|Recommended by Jordan
White Negroes: When Cornrows Were in Vogue … and Other Thoughts on Cultural Appropriation
This collection of critical essays on race and cultural appropriation is outstanding! Readers who are fascinated with sociology and pop culture will enjoy this important read.
|Recommended by Chelsea
Highway of Tears: A True Story of Racism, Indifference, and the Pursuit of Justice for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls
I consider myself pretty well-read in true crime, but I had no idea that for decades, indigenous women and girls have gone missing or been murdered along a stretch of highway in British Columbia. McDiarmid brings to light not only the victims’ stories told by family members and friends but also explores the systemic racism, cultural tensions, and general indifference of the public. This book is the perfect blend of true crime, history, and social justice.
|COOKBOOKS
|Recommended by Cat
The Great British Baking Show: The Big Book of Amazing Cakes
Who doesn’t need more Great British Baking Show in their lives! All the recipes are Americanized, so you can gently nudge the recipient towards a recipe you think they should try out.
|Recommended by Kim
Mixtape Potluck Cookbook
By Questlove
The perfect gift for a foodie, or your favorite dinner party host who takes the playlist as seriously as the menu. A penchant for pop culture recommended, but not required.
|Recommended by Cat
South: Essential Recipes and New Explorations
By Sean Brock
Do you know someone that loves to cook Southern food? Or loves to read about it? Then this is a must-have for their cookbook collection.

|THE PERFECT GIFT FOR …
|
Bibliostyle: How We Live at Home with Books
Book lovers of all stripes, and interior design buffs. (Features Parnassus, too!)
|
Bibliophile Reader’s Journal
By Jane Mount
Book lovers and writers! It is both unique and practical as well as beautifully illustrated.
|
Bill Cunningham: On the Street: Five Decades of Iconic Photography
Your favorite fashion-obsessed friend. The coffee table book that won’t stay on the coffee table.
|
Nothing Fancy: Unfussy Food for Having People Over
By Alison Roman
Millenials who like to cook.
|
The Witches Are Coming
By Lindy West
Your feminist bestie.
|
Southern Women: More Than 100 Stories of Innovators, Artists, and Icons
The Steel Magnolia in your life: inspiration, history new and old, and an all-round celebration of what makes Southern Women such a beautiful tribe of warriors!
|
Ashley Longshore: I Do Not Cook, I Do Not Clean, I Do Not Fly Commercial
By Various
Your feminist boss with a good eye and a foul mouth.
|
Hermès Pop Up
Anyone on your list who believes in the art of fashion! Divinely glamorous!
|
Lair: Radical Homes and Hideouts of Movie Villains
By Oppenheim (Editor)
The movie buff, architect, or villain on your list. Buy several to kill two …. oh, never mind. Poor choice of words.
|
We Should All Be Mirandas: Life Lessons from Sex and the City’s Most Underrated Character
Your go-to brunch friend who regularly references Sex & The City.
|
How To: Absurd Scientific Advice for Common Real-World Problems
Your favorite nerd of any age. Fans of Munroe’s wildly successful xkcd web comics will be familiar with his hilarious, yet informative, drawings.
|
Afoot and Lighthearted: A Journal for Mindful Walking
Anyone — from your favorite outdoor enthusiast to your friend who just wants to get their steps in. Pair it with the 2020 Radnor Lake Calendar, and you’ve won the holidays.
|
The Last Stand of Payne Stewart: The Year Golf Changed Forever
The golf fan on your list. You know the one.
|
Ballpark: Baseball in the American City
Your friend who not only loves baseball but loves its place in American culture, and what it means, just as much.
|
I Like to Watch: Arguing My Way Through the TV Revolution
The sharp-as-tacks binge-watching TV obsessive in your life. (Maybe that’s you?)
|
Figuring
By Maria Popova
The thinker in your life who not only loves history, but loves to explore how stories connect us to each other and the past.
|
The Moment of Lift: How Empowering Women Changes the World
The person on your list most likely to change the world.
|More of our 2019 nonfiction favorites:
