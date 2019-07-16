11 New Summer Reads for the Young and Young at Heart

A boy. A dog. A handful of words which add up to more than would seem possible. Take two minutes and read it. Brilliant.

The rhythm of the words on the page and the mixed-media illustrations in How to Read a Book make a lovely combination in this picture book about one of my favorite activities.

Bilal is six years old and excited about sharing his favorite food with his friends. It takes a long time to cook, which gives Bilal time to start worrying about whether his friends will even like it! This cute story touches on themes of patience and teamwork, and how luckily, good food always has a way of bringing people together.

A celebration of our national parks, You Are Home, featuring 22 illustrations, is as informative as it is beautiful.

Jamie doesn’t know exactly what she’s making as she pushes sand, shells, and rocks together into a one-of-a-kind beach creation. Instead, she enjoys the process, knowing that the finished product will turn out just as it is supposed to be. Rhythmic like ocean waves, Myers’s story reminds us to enjoy the moment. Hum and Swish is perfect for beach-side reading with your introspective little one.

Ben’s town has always released lanterns into the river during the annual Autumn Equinox Festival. When he and his friends decide to find out where the lanterns disappear to each year, they discover more adventure than they could ever have imagined. This story is bursting with magic and wonder, while never once losing sight of the realistic young friendship at its heart.

Aru, Mini, Brynne and Aiden are back for another shape-shifting, dimension-crossing, magic-weapons-wielding adventure, and it is a whole lot of fun. Where else are you going to find immortal creatures listening to “Despacito” on a portable speaker? We especially enjoyed narrator Soneela Nankani’s ability to bring the story and a big cast of characters to life in the audiobook .

The true story of the 2,979 days between JFK’s announcement of the United States’ goal to land on the moon and Neil Armstrong’s actually stepping onto the moon. Featuring astronaut stats, archival photos, and illustrations that make you feel like you’re right in the cockpit, this is a must-read for the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

I don’t think I’ve ever seen a graphic novel so honestly depict the kind of toxic, doomed high school relationships so many of us experience, or the vital (often messy) friendships they become entwined with. The art and dialogue are perfectly paired to break your heart over and over again.