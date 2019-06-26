How the Shop Dogs Make the Most of the Dog Days of Summer (And You Can, Too)

Hello from the shop dogs! We find ourselves smack in the middle of our favorite time of year: summer — the season when everyone agrees lounging around is the best use of time. To celebrate the arrival of our new pal, Cat’s puppy Goober (he’s the one who doubles as a floofy brown bear, see above), we’ve put together this lifestyle guide and reading list to help him live his best dog life. Now if we could just get him out of the pool long enough to get started . . .

PS: If the little human critters in your life need a good way to spend hot days, don’t forget about our annual Find Waldo Local scavenger hunt in July! Read on to the end of this post for all the details on how to participate.

And remember, the air is cool and the sofa’s comfy here at Parnassus. Pop in and pat a shop dog anytime. We’re waiting for you.

* * *

The dog days of summer are lots of fun for young humans, too!

The FIND WALDO LOCAL scavenger hunt begins July 1, and children are invited to come to Parnassus to get their official Waldo Passports anytime throughout the month.

After you collect 10 signatures on your passport, return to Parnassus Books to collect your reward and a coupon to Parnassus Books. If you manage to find Waldo at all 20 participating locations, bring your passport back to Parnassus for those rewards PLUS be entered in a drawing to win great prizes!

Then, mark your calendar for July 30 from 3-4 p.m. and join us for our Where’s Waldo grand celebration! We’ll hold our grand prize drawings at 3:30, including a special prize donated by AshBlue, and we’ll have yummy refreshments and fun activities. Waldo himself will even stop by to pose for pictures!

(Fine print: Parnassus Books encourages readers of all ages to participate in Where’s Waldo, but buttons, coupons, and prize drawing eligibility are limited to children ages 14 and under. Limit one entry per participant. The hunt for Waldo can be a team effort, but passports and prizes can only be claimed by individuals. To be eligible for the prize drawing, you must turn in your completed passport by Monday, July 29, 2019, at Parnassus Books. You do not have to be present at the party to be eligible to win a prize in the drawing, but some prizes will be limited only to party attendees.)

Check our website for more details, or just stop by anytime.