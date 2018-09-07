The Book Every Bibliophile Needs

Sure, it may be only September, but you might have just discovered the perfect holiday gift for every book lover you know: Bibliophile by Jane Mount. An ode to books and the joy of literary life, it makes a dazzling impression from the richly textured cover all the way through to every colorful page. We can’t wait to show it to you — and we hope you’ll join us on Monday, September 10, 2018, at 6:30 p.m. to welcome Bibliophile author and artist, Jane Mount, to Nashville.

A lifelong reader, Mount set out to capture not only books in all their beautiful glory, but the places and people that keep book culture alive. Flip through Bibliophile, and you’ll see fun facts about your favorite authors, reading suggestions from bookish folks, and charming paintings of classic and contemporary book covers. You’ll also see some of America’s most beloved shops rendered in Mount’s signature style. Including . . .

(We’re so honored!)

Mount made her name as an artist with her Ideal Bookshelf concept, which launched the Ideal Bookshelf book, a line of popular products including the mugs, totes, aprons, and enamel pins we can barely keep in stock, and more than a thousand commissioned paintings of “ideal bookshelves” — curated arrangements of books reflecting the personal tastes of each recipient.

Along the way, Mount has discovered many books she’s added to her own must-read pile. “I know that any book, when read at the right moment, might make my life better, might give me a greater understanding of the universe and all the other people in it,” she writes in the new book’s introduction.

Inside Bibliophile, you’ll find stacks like this one, of great Southern literature:

And this one, dedicated to books about nature and animals:

You’ll also find stacks of memoirs, cookbooks, biographies, and short stories, not to mention illustrated features on the fictional planets from your favorite outer-space books, amazing girl heroines, literary pets, and so much more. While it would, in theory, make a beautiful coffee table book, you won’t be able to leave it sitting on your coffee table. It’s too much fun to pick up!

Please join us to celebrate the release of

Bibliophile by Jane Mount

Monday, September 10, 2018

6:30 p.m. at Parnassus Books

(PS: Take this chance while you can get it, friends. Jane Mount lives in Hawaii and has flown all the way across an OCEAN to sign these books!)

* * *

