Novels, Memoirs, Short Stories, Cookbooks & More: 26 Bookseller Favorites

First Editions Club: September Selection The Wildlands By Abby Geni Our First Editions pick for September is also Catherine's staff pick for the month. She says, "A category 5 tornado rips through Mercy, Oklahoma, and the McCloud children find themselves orphaned and their home decimated. Geni's brilliant novel follows the three remaining McClouds in the aftermath. Pick this up with confidence if you loved Karen Joy Fowler's We Are All Completely Beside Ourselves. I just fell into the story and couldn't put down this tense and heartbreaking novel." We're not the only ones loving this literary thriller. Check out what critics are saying: Geni's "fascination with the borders between human and animal drives this distinctive sophomore novel . . . Geni continues to create works of art with perfect voices that are simultaneously thrillers and meditations on nature. It is an incredible trick." —Kirkus Reviews (starred review) "Disasters both natural and personal are at the heart of Geni's bold and adventurous latest . . . The novel is particularly notable for its interrogations of human relationships with the natural world, in keeping with Geni's previous works. This is a fast-paced, high-stakes novel that will keep the reader turning the pages." —Publishers Weekly "Geni extends her signature and deeply unnerving exploration of the permeable line between wildness and civilization in this teeth-gritting tale of a young man broken by grief and rage and a trusting child turned fugitive, a girl disguised as a boy whose identity is scrambled and life endangered . . . Geni's masterfully precise and harrowing depictions of emotional and physical suffering culminate in a surreal and catastrophic showdown involving a California zoo. In this staggering tale of loss intimate and ecological, Geni joins T. C. Boyle, Barbara Kingsolver, Annie Proulx, and Hannah Tinti in portraying humankind as both the planet's most dangerous predator and one of myriad species vulnerable to ecodisasters of our own unintended devising. Riveting, provocative, and unforgettable." —Booklist (starred review)