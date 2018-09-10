For Extra Credit or Just for Fun: 11 Books Young Readers Will Love

Dear grownups who wake up early, drive carpool, pack lunches, make lesson plans, and help with late-night homework: Thank you. September — and the rest of the school year — would be a disaster without the parents, teachers, librarians, sitters, and everyone else who supports young people. If that’s you, we’d love to make your job a little easier by helping you select books that delight, surprise, comfort, and enlighten the young readers in your life, from tots to teens. Pop in anytime or give us a call if we can help you find age-appropriate reading that’ll grab their interest.
Meanwhile, here’s a start! Our current favorites for young book-lovers:
|PICTURE BOOKS
|Recommended by Mary Laura
Business Pig
By Andrea Zuill
I laughed so hard I CRIED. Look at the pig in his little suit! This one’s for every young book-lover who likes when the illustrations are as clever as the story.
|Recommended by Katherine
Adrian Simcox Does NOT Have a Horse
By Marcy Campbell, Corinna Luyken (Illustrator)
Chloe doesn’t think her classmate Adrian is telling the truth when he tells everyone he has a horse. How could he take care of one when he lives in a run-down neighborhood and gets free lunch at school? This story about empathy is perfect to read and discuss with your child, and the illustrations are colorful and eye-catching.
|Recommended by Katherine
Stumpkin
By Lucy Ruth Cummins, Lucy Ruth Cummins (Illustrator)
Will someone pick Stumpkin to take home and carve into a jack-o-lantern by Halloween, or is he too . . . stumpy? I love how the illustrations in this seasonal tale depict the humans in the story as plain black silhouettes in contrast with the bright orange pumpkins. There’s even a rather spooky twist near the end!
|Recommended by Rae Ann
Bunny’s Book Club
By Annie Silvestro, Tatjana Mai-Wyss (Illustrator)
Bunny sneaks into the library at night to read and soon his animal friends follow. If you haven’t yet discovered this beautiful tribute to books, book clubs, and libraries, now’s the time.
|FOR INDEPENDENT READERS
|Recommended by Katherine
Front Desk
By Kelly Yang
Mia is a 10-year-old immigrant who helps her Chinese family run a motel in California in the 1990s — and the spunkiest character I’ve had the pleasure of meeting in recent memory! Vibrant characters make up the motel’s community, which is the perfect setting to explore social issues and injustices. Perfect for third and fourth graders, there’s a reason this one is already getting Newbery buzz.
|Recommended by Ella
City of Ghosts
Ever since Cass almost died, she could see ghosts. Her already unusual ability gets crazier when her and her parents go to Scotland for a ghost-hunting show. There, Cass finds someone who shares her abilities, starting a thrilling adventure with ghosts and mysteries, all set in the beautiful town of Edinburgh.
|Recommended by Rae Ann
Memphis, Martin, and the Mountaintop: The Sanitation Strike of 1968
By Alice Faye Duncan, R. Gregory Christie (Illustrator)
Memphis, Martin, and the Mountaintop is an inspiring book emphasizing the importance of community involvement in social justice. Strong historical details combined with wonderful paintings make this book an excellent addition to any personal or classroom library.
|Recommended by Rae Ann
Countdown: 2979 Days to the Moon
The true story, in free verse, of the 2,979 days between JFK’s directive until Neil Armstrong’s steps on the moon. Astronaut stats. Archival photos. Illustrations that make you feel like you’re right in the cockpit. Amazing!
|YOUNG ADULT
|Recommended by Niki
If Only
If Only tells the dual narratives of Bridget, a 16-year-old pregnant teen trying to navigate making an adoption plan for her unborn child, and — in present day — 16-year-old Ivy’s quest to find her mom. It’s vulnerable and hopeful and beautifully written, and an excellent read for anyone who’s touched by or curious about adoption.
|Recommended by Ella
Seafire
Caledonia Styx is the captain of a pirate ship. She commands girls and women who all have a vengeance to pay against the Bullets, the army of an angry warlord. This is a fantastic story with strong female characters and thrilling adventures, perfect for anyone who loved The Reader or Six of Crows.
