Here Comes Ann-ta Claus: 21 Great New Reads for November

Is Giovanna really like her aunt Vittoria? Could anything be worse? For those of us who’ve longed to return to the lying, cheating, hateful world of the Naples we loved in Ferrante’s Neopolitan novels, this book is a huge gift.

This book’s setting could not be more different than Walter’s delightful and touching Beautiful Ruins. Set during 1909-10 in Spokane, it depicts the rise of the labor unions through the eyes of two brothers and the true to life figure of the teenage activist, Elizabeth Gurley Flynn. The setting is dark, but the cast of characters will draw you in and keep you turning the pages. Walter is a master storyteller.

Over the course of three days in a Dublin maternity ward, in the midst of the 1918 flu pandemic, one nurse must work with the meager resources at her disposal to tend to her patients and navigate the complex social structure of the hospital. It’s devastating and full of the best and worst of humanity. I was riveted.

Did you love Special Topics in Calamity Physics by Marisha Pessl? Were you disappointed in Night Film ? This is the book you wanted. Ghosts (real? imagined?) are flitting between 1902 boarding school girls and 2020 writers and film starlets. Haunting, funny and gripping.

This debut novel by Francesca Ekwuyasi spans three continents. Following a series of traumatic events, Kambirinachi and her twin daughters Kehinde and Taiye become estranged. After more than a decade, the twins return home to Lagos to care for their mother, and the three women must face the wounds of the past. This is a story of faith, family, and love with complex dynamics and strained relationships.

The master of historical fiction does it again. Harris brings to life both those launching V2 rockets and those receiving them. His attention to historical detail makes his storytelling come alive.

Harrow’s second novel is a ferociously feminist story of witchcraft and women’s suffrage that had me spellbound the whole way through. Three sisters, each with challenges and traumas her own, must seek out the hidden remnants of lost magic in order to reclaim the power society has systematically denied to women in countless ways. Harrow’s gorgeous prose is equal parts beauty and bite, an absolute dream to read.

Alice Hoffman tells a unique World War II story of the human and the mystical. Now in paperback, The World That We Knew is the journey of three women trying to survive in a world where the Angel of Death follows their steps, love means sacrifice, and connection is everything.

The wonderful thing about Ninth House (now in paperback) is that protagonist Alex Stern is a normal person thrust into a crazy situation, and that crazy situation is a free ride to Yale to monitor its secret societies. This first installment of Alex’s story is full of hidden magic, plot twists, and the examination of friendship.

Steve Haruch’s first edited book was a posthumous collection of the beloved Jim Ridley’s writings . This new collection features essays from some of Nashville best journalists and authors (like Ann Patchett) writing about the people, places, and issues that make Nashville the city it is today. I found out so much I didn’t know about the city I love.

Blending the in-depth research and storytelling the New Yorker is known for, these essays discuss how a changing climate is altering the planet we love, and what we can do about such a dire shift. Exploring topics as varied as golden frogs in Panama, Iñupiat whalers in a remote Alaskan village, and megafires on the Great Plains, the collection is fascinating, terrifying, and ultimately galvanizing.

This beautiful new edition of a modern classic features embossed cover art, five gorgeous new color illustrations, deckled page edges, and a ribbon bookmark. Kimmerer draws on her experience as an indigenous scientist, mother and woman to reveal the gifts and lessons of nature. This book, in celebration of Milkweed Editions’ 40th anniversary, would make a thoughtful gift for any nature lover in your life.

Lawrence Wells was married to Dean Faulkner, William Faulkner’s niece. This memoir is full of stories of famous Southern authors, their lives, and the whole literary scene in Oxford, Miss., for the last 40 years. Fascinating!

Fans of Bon Appétit may recognize Somali chef Hawa Hassan from the magazine, as well as the BA YouTube channel. In this book, she works with renowned food writer Julia Turshen to present 75 recipes from grandmothers from eight different East African countries. These comforting, flavorful recipes are accessible enough for even the least experienced home cook.

These professors break down how Jews and Christians can look at the same texts and come to wildly different conclusions due to linguistic translation, theological emphasis or traditional interpretation. Showing how “polemic can be turned to possibility,” they’ve penned a bold thesis for understanding and empathy between Jews and Christians, as well as those of any faith and culture. Scholarly and insightful.

In this delightful collection of essays, ostensibly reflections on her recent purchase of an older house, Eula Biss ponders the nature of capitalism and consumerism as encountered in everyday life, questioning the value system of the world she inhabits. This book makes the perfect gift for readers who appreciate both beautiful prose and big ideas.

The poet Ross Gay spends a year noting bright moments in his days. The collection of reflections is pure comfort to the soul for, as he writes, “Delight grows as it is shared.”

In this unflinching powerhouse of a debut, Birdsong mines her experiences of assault, disease, rage, assertiveness, and longing as a Black woman. Grounded in the body, both personal and communal, she takes form, meter, and imagery to fresh and thoroughly unexpected places. These poems are fearless and fierce as she transcends trauma, tender and contemplative as she creates joy.