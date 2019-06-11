A Batch of Beach (or Backyard) Reads for Young Book Lovers

With school out, homework on hiatus, and bedtimes more relaxed, now’s a good time to stock up on new books to keep the days full and fun. Perfect for a vacation, a blanket on the grass, or just lounging around on the sofa, this month’s hand-picked selections offer a little something for new readers, independent readers, and YA fans alike.
|PICTURE BOOKS
|Recommended by Niki
The Sad Little Fact
This picture book is for kids AND parents. It’s a funny little parable about the truth and facts — perfect for kiddos who embellish the truth. (Also perfect given the current news cycle.)
|FOR INDEPENDENT READERS
|Recommended by Katherine
Finding Orion
In this heartwarming story, a quirky family embarks on a road trip to attend the funeral of their beloved, yet mysterious, grandfather. I recommend this book to any middle schooler who loves realistic stories about family. Both poignant and funny!
|Recommended by Kay
Island Book
Both classically epic and quietly personal, at once strange and familiar, this book is about a girl who takes a journey to find the beast that changed her life.
|Recommended by Chelsea
Honeybees and Frenemies
This middle grade novel has something for every reader — great characters, beauty pageants, and bees! When Flor won the pageant in third grade, her best friend turned her back on her. Now they’ve teamed up to try to win the pageant again — if they can get over their ‘frenemy’ status, that is. I especially loved the bee facts that opened every chapter!
|YOUNG ADULT
|Recommended by Katherine
Birthday
Two teens are inextricably linked: Eric and Morgan were born at the same hospital on the same day at the same time. Told in glimpses spanning six of their shared birthdays, this novel shows how the pair experience the highs and lows of adolescence over the years as they drift apart, and then inevitably come back together. I loved the unique narrative structure and the way Russo handles issues of gender identity.
|Recommended by Chelsea
We Hunt the Flame (Sands of Arawiya #1)
This debut adventure novel focuses on the journey to restore magic to a land that is suffering without it. Zafira, forced to hide her identity in order to provide food for her family, sets off to meet up with unique company to save the kingdom she calls home. While this is the first of a trilogy, the ending perfectly balances wrapping things up and leaving us wanting more.
|Recommended by Kay
Sorcery of Thorns
This story of magic libraries and demon-summoning sorcerers nails every aspect of a highly entertaining fantasy: action, romance, humor, and heart. I dare you not to fall in love with the main characters by the end.
ParnassusNext — Our June Selection
Our June selection is Sarah Dessen’s The Rest of the Story, an absolutely perfect way to kick off a great summer of reading! Whether you’re a long-time Dessen fan or just discovering her, there’s so much to love in this big-hearted story of a girl reconnecting with her family and falling in love for the first time over the course of a sun-drenched, magical summer by the lake.
Publisher’s Weekly called it “a rich, patient story about a teen girl who craves family and an understanding of her roots after suffering a tragic loss,” and ALA Booklist said it’s “exactly where Dessen shines brightest.”
All we know is that we couldn’t put it down. Enjoy!
