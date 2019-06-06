25 Gifts for Every Kind of (Awesome!) Dad

Father’s Day is around the corner, and sure, another tie or pair of socks is great in a pinch. But what if you picked the perfect book instead? Whether the dad or granddad in your life is a fiction lover, a history buff, or maybe an amateur backyard chef looking to go pro, Parnassus store manager Andy Brennan has knocked it out of the park this year (really, check out his sports titles below!) with this round-up of his favorite Father’s Day selections.
|FOR THE FICTION FAN
The River
A gripping novel of friendship tested by fire, whitewater, and violence.
Metropolis (A Bernie Gunther Novel #14)
The final Bernie Gunther novel from the late Phillip Kerr.
The Sentence Is Death
This is book two in the Detective Daniel Hawthorne series. Don’t miss book one, The Word is Murder, now out in paperback.
|FOR THE SPORTS FAN
Ballpark: Baseball in the American City
A former NY Times architecture critic shows us the way in which baseball’s history is concurrent with our cultural history: the rise of urban parks and public transportation along with the development of new building materials and engineering and design skills. Goldberger also explores how the site details and the requirements of the game — the diamond, the outfields, the walls, the grandstands — have shaped our most beloved ballparks.
Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump
It’s not often that a golf book spends weeks on the bestseller list. This is a fascinating read for those who believe golf is a mirror of the soul.
The Great American Sports Page: A Century of Classic Columns from Ring Lardner to Sally Jenkins: A Library of America Special Publication
Schulian looks back at nearly a century’s worth of sports columns, from a time when we got our sports from the printed page and sports writing on a deadline was considered an art form.
|FOR THE MUSIC LOVER
Woodstock: 50th Anniversary Edition: Three Days That Rocked the World
Go “back to the garden” with this day-by-day, act-by-act account of everything that went down on Yasgur’s Farm.
Songs of America: Patriotism, Protest, and the Music That Made a Nation
From “The Star-Spangled Banner” to “Born in the USA,” the hot new duo of Meacham and McGraw offer their perspectives on the role music has played in uniting and shaping our nation.
|FOR THE FOODIE
Anthony Bourdain Remembered
By CNN
These remembrances give us a glimpse of Bourdain’s widespread impact through his political and social commitments; his dedication to travel and eating well; and his love of the written word, along with his deep compassion, open-mindedness, and interest in lives different from his own.
Vegetables Unleashed
This is not a vegetarian cookbook. It is, however, dedicated to teaching us how to eat more vegetables in the most diverse and satisfying ways possible.
The Brisket Chronicles: How to Barbecue, Braise, Smoke, and Cure the World’s Most Epic Cut of Meat
Whether barbecued in Texas, brined into corned beef, or braised for a Passover table, brisket ignites passion in meat lovers, grillers, and comfort-food fans.
|FOR THE TRUE CRIME FAN
The Cadaver King and the Country Dentist: A True Story of Injustice in the American South
Incredible investigative reporting exposes a broken system that allowed two individuals to send innocent people to prison.
Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee
The stunning true story of an Alabama serial killer and the trial that obsessed the author of To Kill a Mockingbird.
|FOR THE BIOGRAPHY LOVER
Lake of the Ozarks: My Surreal Summers in a Vanishing America
A coming of age story in the Midwest, Emmy Award winner Bill Geist will have you laughing out loud.
A Good American Family: The Red Scare and My Father
Pulitzer Prize winner David Maraniss investigates his own father’s history and the contradictions of the American story.
|FOR THE CRAFTSMAN
Every Tool’s a Hammer: Life Is What You Make It
Savage, former co-host of Discovery Channel’s Mythbusters and one of the most beloved figures in science and tech, shares his golden rules of creativity, from finding inspiration to following through and successfully making your idea a reality.
The Tool Book: A Tool Lover’s Guide to Over 200 Hand Tools
This user’s guide to over 200 hand tools highlights how to use tools effectively, understand them better, and how to properly care for them.
The Perfectionists: How Precision Engineers Created the Modern World
For the dad who likes things just so, The Perfectionists is an exploration of why precision matters and how it affects our daily lives.
|FOR THE HISTORY BUFF
American Moonshot: John F. Kennedy and the Great Space Race
As we approach the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, Brinkley reflects on an era when anything seemed possible.
The British Are Coming: The War for America, Lexington to Princeton, 1775-1777 (The Revolution Trilogy #1)
The Pulitzer Prize-winning author begins a new trilogy about the American Revolution.
Spying on the South: An Odyssey Across the American Divide
The author of Confederates in the Attic reports on today’s South as he retraces Frederick Law Olmstead’s journey on the eve of the Civil War. (We so enjoyed seeing Tony when he visited Nashville last month, and we will miss him very much.)
The Pioneers: The Heroic Story of the Settlers Who Brought the American Ideal West
A quintessential American story of determined settlers who forged a new community on the banks of the Ohio River.
Indianapolis: The True Story of the Worst Sea Disaster in U.S. Naval History and the Fifty-Year Fight to Exonerate an Innocent Man
The true story of the worst disaster in naval history and the 50-year fight to exonerate the captain.
The Crowded Hour: Theodore Roosevelt, the Rough Riders, and the Dawn of the American Century
In this origin story of the Rough Riders, Risen depicts how a ragtag group of men — everyone from Ivy League athletes to Arizona cowboys led by Theodore Roosevelt — came together to secure victory in Cuba. The Rough Riders’ win would mark an important milestone in Roosevelt’s eventual journey to the White House.
Clay Risen joins Jon Meacham in conversation at Montgomery Bell Academy on Saturday, June 8 at 2 p.m.
|FOR THE INTROSPECTIVE
The Second Mountain: The Quest for a Moral Life
Brooks, a NY Times columnist and PBS NewsHour contributor, explores the four commitments that define a life of meaning and purpose.
