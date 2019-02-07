Jasmine Guillory, Galentine of Our Dreams

Advisory: If you hate having fun, our upcoming Galentine’s Night party featuring author Jasmine Guillory is not the event for you. However, if you enjoy laughing, reading books that feel like a vacation, and falling in love with characters on the page, call your girlfriends right this minute and make plans to meet up here at Parnassus on Thursday, February 14, at 6:30 p.m., where we’ll be celebrating with Guillory and her novel The Proposal.

Reese Witherspoon may have just selected The Proposal as her latest book club pick, but — no offense, Reese — we’ve been Jasmine Guillory fans for a while now. Specifically, bookseller Devin Rutland has been shouting about these joyful contemporary romances since discovering Guillory’s previous book, The Wedding Date, which she described like so: “I could not put this book down. Seriously. I intended to read a chapter or two before bed, but every time I tried to put it down and go to sleep, I jumped up 10 minutes later to read a little more. Flash foward to 3:30 a.m. on a work night and I’m reading the epilogue, grinning from ear to ear.”

In The Proposal, a writer named Nikole goes to a baseball game with her boyfriend of just five months, who decides to propose in front of a stadium full of people. (Tip: don’t do this.) Enter Carlos, who swoops in to rescue Nik from the camera crew and shortly thereafter becomes her new, no-strings love interest. Not surprisingly, Devin’s just as smitten with this one. She calls Guillory’s books, “smart, funny, and perfectly balanced, in that the characters’ lives apart from each other are as much a motivator to keep reading as their romance.”

Don’t miss this delightful evening full of books and friends (and bubbly and sweets, obviously). In the meantime, get to know Guillory as she answers our Authors in Real Life questionnaire:

I’ve been listening to: Lizzo! Her newest song, “Juice,” is getting a lot of buzz (and I adore it), but “Good as Hell” has been an anthem for a few years now.

I love to watch: The Great British Baking Show and Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat.

Something I saw online that made me laugh, cry, or think: This piece by Tressie McMillian Cottom.

Best meal I’ve had lately: I went to Paris at the very end of the year with some of my closest friends, and we had a fantastic time eating and drinking our way through the city. We had a lot of great meals there, but one chilly, rainy night, we went to a warm and cozy bistro and drank lots of wine and ate lots of wonderful food and it was perfect.

A creator who’s doing something I admire or envy: Samantha Irby – her books are so funny, while also being thoughtful and full of so much I can relate to and learn from.

A book I recently recommended to someone else: I can’t do just one! Here are a handful I’ve recommended just in the past week: Becoming, Intercepted, All You Can Ever Know, When Katie Met Cassidy, and There There.

The last event I bought tickets to was: The live Call Your Girlfriend podcast in San Francisco!

Most meaningful recent travel destination: Guerneville, California. I rented a house up there for a weekend with three good friends, and we spent the weekend looking at the trees around us, celebrating our victories and working through our defeats, and laughing a lot. It was a great way to start 2019.

I wish I knew more about: Foreign languages! I would love to be able to speak another language (preferably Spanish) even moderately well.

My favorite thing about bookstores: Discovery! I’ve picked up so many books that aren’t of the genre or style I naturally gravitate to, all because bookstores made it easy for me to stumble upon them. And I get so much good advice from booksellers!

* * *

