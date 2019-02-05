28 Reads for the 28 Days of February

FICTION

Recommended by Karen Golden State By Ben Winters Golden State is set in a near-future where lying, even about the smallest thing, is a crime. Odd premise, but in the hands of the author who wrote Underground Airlines, it leads to a propelling and engrossing story.

Recommended by Katherine The Last Romantics By Tara Conklin I love big, sweeping novels like The Goldfinch and A Little Life that transport me into the lives of characters so vivid that I keep thinking about them later. I was completely swept up by story of the four Skinner siblings, narrated nearly a hundred years later by the youngest sibling Fiona, a renowned poet.

Recommended by Keltie Golden Child By Claire Adam Set in the lushness of Trinidad, and written in the melodic lilt of the island, the story draws you in slowly, and then, without warning, confronts you with the violence that lurks just beneath the surface. Ever wondered if your parents loved one sibling more? Here, there is no doubt about who is the Golden Child. If you liked A Place for Us, try this one. You’ll find yourself asking: what the h@#% just happened?

Recommended by Mary Laura The Dreamers By Karen Thompson Walker If you loved Walker’s first novel, The Age of Miracles –– a coming-of-age story set against the backdrop of planetary disaster — you’ll love this one, too. (And if you’ve never read the first one, now you have TWO great new reads!) The Dreamers is also about everyday people whose lives are upended by crisis; but this time it’s a mysterious illness sweeping through a college town. I stayed up past 1 a.m. to finish it.

Recommended by Mary Laura Bowlaway By Elizabeth McCracken Elizabeth McCracken fans, rejoice! The novel we’ve been waiting for begins with Bertha Truitt, a mysterious woman who shows up one day in Salford, Massachusetts, with a bowling ball and a bunch of secrets. Bertha establishes herself among the locals and opens a candlepin bowling alley, which serves as the backdrop for this unusual and entrancing multigenerational family saga.

Recommended by Steve We Cast a Shadow By Maurice Carlos Ruffin Set in an uncomfortably near future American South where overt racism has once again become the norm, this is the tale of a father, who is black, and who wants nothing more than to acquire enough money to “cure” his biracial son of the dark spots on his skin. It’s a witty and weird ride through thematic territory that might look familiar to fans of Friday Black.

Recommended by Rae Ann The Light Over London By Julia Kelly Two compelling storylines intertwine in this novel set in London: a modern-day antiques dealer trying to solve the mystery of a box of mementos, and a WWII teenager who joins the Gunner Girls in the British army.

Recommended by Stephanie Saga (Series) By Brian K. Vaughan, Fiona Staples (Illustrator) I inhaled all nine currently available volumes of this incredible series over the course of two delirious days, and… wow. Saga has incredible writing, ambitious storytelling on a scale that’s literally universal, and Fiona Staples’ breathtaking art. Its readership should not be limited to fans of the genre (science fiction) or the format (graphic novel). This is an epic story with something for everyone.

Recommended by Kathy The Wife Between Us By Greer Hendricks, Sarah Pekkanen These authors have a new thriller out (An Anonymous Girl), but start with this last one, now in paperback. Whom do we believe? The ex-wife, the fiancée, or the devious man they both love? A page-turner to keep you guessing

Recommended by Rae Ann The Weight of a Piano By Chris Cander This is a mesmerizing story of a piano’s journey — from 1962 Soviet Union to modern-day California — and the two families it connects. I loved it!

Recommended by Joy McGlue By Ottessa Moshfegh This short novel packs a serious punch. At first I didn’t know what had hit me until I realized that the disorientation was an integral part of the plot — because the protagonist is drunk for the entire book. It manages to be somehow high-minded and low-brow at the same time. If pirates, blood, and literary disillusionment are your thing, this little book is for you.

Recommended by Sissy The Silent Patient By Alex Michaelides I’m known for loving a good trashy murder mystery, but this thriller will also satisfy those who read on the more literary side. It’s beautifully crafted, not slow at all, with a thoroughly surprising ending.

Recommended by Sarah The Hiding Place By C. J. Tudor You can usually count me out for all things scary and sinister, so I wanted an accessible, engaging read with just the right amount of creepiness to begin my foray into the thriller genre. This was the suspenseful, twisting story I was looking for.

Recommended by Catherine The Far Field By Madhuri Vijay In this debut set in Bangalore and Kashmir, Vijay places the inner turmoil of her narrator amid the political and class tensions of her world so expertly you’ll completely lose yourself in the story.

Recommended by Kevin The Fifth Season (#1 — The Broken Earth Series) By N. K. Jemisin After handing this book to every customer who entered the store at the end of last year and gushing praise until I lost my breath, it’s time to make my love for this series official. It earned an unprecedented three consecutive Hugo awards for three books, and the hype is totally justified.

And now in paperback… An American Marriage By Tayari Jones One of our First Editions Club picks from 2018 (not to mention an Oprah’s Book Club selection) is available in paperback! Catherine recommended this one last year and said, “An American Marriage is a story about love and marriage, but also about independence and becoming. It deals with injustice. It looks at the pressures that push us in one direction or another. It is a story about being a person in the world, but also specifically being a black person in America.” Pick up a copy in the new format!

NONFICTION

Recommended by Betsy Inheritance: A Memoir of Genealogy, Paternity, and Love By Dani Shapiro To concur with all the buzz: Inheritance will be my favorite book of 2019. I inhaled it in one sitting. On a whim, Dani Shapiro takes a DNA test and discovers that her biological father isn’t the father who raised her. What follows is the stormy and expansive process to integrate her newfound origins with her identity. To know who we are, must we know where we come from? Be prepared to lock yourself away and read.

Recommended by Mary Laura Dreyer’s English: An Utterly Correct Guide to Clarity and Style By Benjamin Dreyer Get this for everyone you know who writes anything, from memoirs to memos. Then grab another copy for yourself, read it from cover to cover, and go forth knowing your emails will be snappier forevermore.

Recommended by Keltie The Last Whalers: Three Years in the Far Pacific with a Courageous Tribe and a Vanishing Way of Life By Doug Bock Clark You have to love an author who commits in a big way. Doug Clark spent three years living on a remote Indonesian island with a tribe of subsistence whale hunters, the Lamalerans. Never heard of the Lamalerans? Me, neither. But this story has me rooting for their survival. Filled with the dynamics of complex families, encroaching modernity, and the violent beauty of the hunt, this book had me at “Baleo”!

Recommended by Steve Go Ahead in the Rain: Notes to a Tribe Called Quest By Hanif Abdurraqib Part cultural history, part memoir, part criticism, part eulogy, this book is like an all-night hangout session with a really smart friend. Abdurraqib writes about A Tribe Called Quest as a fan, but also as a thinker with a finely tuned sense of what’s at stake in their music. Brilliant.

Recommended by Keltie Love in a Tuscan Kitchen: Savoring Life Through the Romance, Recipes, and Traditions of Italy By Sheryl Ness In the spirit of St. Valentine, I recommend this sweet (and tasty!) memoir. Despite not speaking Italian, Sheryl fell in love with Tuscan chef Vincenzo over his decadent Hot Chocolate Cake. If you’ve ever had or ever hoped for a later-in-life BIG love story, this book will warm your heart. (Plus it includes a recipe for Lavender Ginger Biscotti that I sometimes dream about.) That’s amore!

Recommended by Sissy High: Everything You Want to Know About Drugs, Alcohol, and Addiction By David Sheff, Nic Sheff This is the best combination of fact, memoir, science, and anecdote I’ve ever seen when it comes to addiction. A father and son discuss drugs and alcohol openly and frankly, and share just how explosive they can be when mixed with genetic or emotional risk factors. For parents and teens.

Recommended by Kevin The Age of Surveillance Capitalism: The Fight for a Human Future at the New Frontier of Power By Shoshana Zuboff I’d been feeling guilty about chucking my sister’s new Alexa out the window into the backyard on Christmas morning, but then I read this book. Turns out smart-home tech is one of many “hooks” being used to collect unprecedented data about us — and for purposes more troubling than targeted ads. Zuboff reveals the disturbing underlying economic theory with beautiful writing and impressive scope.

Recommended by Andy The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee: Native America from 1890 to the Present By David Treuer Treuer calls his book “counternarrative” to Dee Brown’s classic Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee. He writes, “I came to conceive of a book that would dismantle the tale of our demise by way of a new story… making visible the broader and deeper currents of Indian life that have too long been obscured.” Treuer points out that more survived the massacre than died; this is their story.

Recommended by Andy In the Company of Trees: Honoring Our Connection to the Sacred Power, Beauty, and Wisdom of Trees By Andrea Sarubbi Fereshteh A beautiful book that illustrates how trees connect to our lives. Through stories, facts, and quotes as well as incredible photographs, Fereshte writes of rare, historic, and majestic trees from around the world — as well as some from our own backyards.

POETRY