Holiday Gift List: 17 Bookseller-Loved YA Novels

These were the young adult novels selected for our ParnassusNext monthly subscription box this year. Every subscriber to our YA book box received an autographed first edition of these books, representing our favorite new releases of each month.

We can really pick ’em, too. Our 2018 selections went on to earn all sorts of big recognition (see below). Did you miss any? If so, now’s a good time to catch up on that reading:

Love, Hate and Other Filters by Samira Ahmed (three starred reviews, a New York Times bestseller, and a School Library Journal, Cosmopolitan, and Bustle best YA book of the year)

The Hazel Wood by Melissa Albert (five starred reviews, a New York Times bestseller, a New York Times Notable Book, and a Kirkus, Paste Magazine, Bustle, PopSugar, CommonSense Media, and Seventeen best YA book of the year)

The Astonishing Color of After by Emily X.R. Pan (three starred reviews, a New York Times bestseller, and a School Library Journal, Bustle and Paste magazine best YA book of the year)

Picture Us in the Light by Kelly Loy Gilbert (five starred reviews, and a School Library Journal, Kirkus, and Commonsense Media best YA book of the year)

Undead Girl Gang by Lily Anderson (Bustle and Cosmopolitan best YA book of the year)

Furyborn by Claire Legrand (a starred review, a New York Times bestseller, and a Commonsense Media best YA book of the year)

Wild Blue Wonder by Carlie Sorosiak (a starred review)

Darius the Great Is Not Okay by Adib Khorram (three starred reviews, and a Kirkus, Publishers Weekly, and Cosmopolitan best YA book of the year)

A Heart in a Body in the World by Deb Coletti (four starred reviews, a Commonsense Media best YA book of the year)

Hey, Kiddo by Jarrett J. Krosoczka (five starred reviews, plus a New York Times Notable Book and a School Library Journal, Kirkus, Publishers Weekly, NPR, and Commonsense Media best YA book of the year)

The War Outside by Monica Hesse (four starred reviews and a Publishers Weekly best YA book of the year)

Blanca & Roja by Anna-Marie McLemore (three starred reviews and a School Library Journal best YA book of the year)