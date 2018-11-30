Holiday Gift Books for Kids: 41 Fun Favorites

NEW HOLIDAY FAVORITES

Recommended by Katherine The Christmas Tree Who Loved Trains By Annie Silvestro, Paola Zakimi (Illustrator) OK, this is the most adorable story ever about the friendship between a boy and a Christmas tree — who both love trains! Add this to your Christmas picture book stack and it will beg to be revisited because it is just so delightful and will make everyone feel cheerful.

Recommended by Stephanie The Broken Ornament By Tony DiTerlizzi, Tony DiTerlizzi (Illustrator) Such a poignantly told, beautifully illustrated story about learning to see the true spirit of Christmas.

Recommended by Stephanie The Twelve Days of Christmas in Tennessee (Twelve Days of Christmas in America) By Alice Faye Duncan, Mary Reaves Uhles (Illustrator) This is a truly unique twist on a holiday classic, accompanied by Nashville illustrator Mary Reaves Uhles’ outgoing watercolors. Our autographed copies would be the perfect choice for every stocking in Tennessee.

Recommended by Stephanie Last Stop on the Reindeer Express By Maudie Powell-Tuck, Karl James Mountford (Illustrator) I love all the fun interactive elements in this gorgeously illustrated book! Such a sweet story, especially for families who can’t all be in the same place for the holidays.

Recommended by Stephanie All-of-a-Kind Family Hanukkah By Emily Jenkins, Paul O. Zelinsky (Illustrator) Children’s author Emily Jenkins has written a Hanukkah story featuring the characters from Sydney Taylor’s beloved All-of-a-Kind Family books. Little Gertie wants to help her sisters make latkes on the first night of Hanukkah, but Mama tells her she is too little to help peel potatoes, chop onions, crack eggs, or use the frying pan. What can one little girl do to help? Paul O. Zelinsky’s expressive illustrations perfectly capture the warmth and affection among the family members in this wonderful picture book.

Recommended by Stephanie Hanukkah Hamster By Michelle Markel, Andre Ceolin Edgar is a cab driver who is very surprised to discover that a hamster has been left behind in the backseat of his cab. As he tries to figure out which one of his fares left the hamster behind, he and the hamster (who he names Chickpea), get to know each other as they celebrate the nights of Hanukkah. I loved this warm story of unexpected friendship and kindness.

Recommended by Opie Santa Bruce (Mother Bruce Series) By Ryan T. Higgins, Ryan T. Higgins (Illustrator) Ryan T. Higgins’s stories about grumpy Bruce are some of my favorite picture books. I know how Bruce feels! Sometimes I just want to sleep in the office, but Andy says I have to come out into the bookstore and do my shop-dog job. I guess it’s not so bad getting lots of pets and treats from children, and unlike Bruce, I don’t have to wear a silly hat.

MORE PICTURE BOOKS WE LOVE

Recommended by Devin Don’t Touch My Hair! By Sharee Miller Aria is proud of her beautiful natural hair and loves to wear it in ways that draw admiration from other people. Sometimes, though, Aria has to remind others to respect her personal space and not touch her hair without permission. If you like this, check out Sharee Miller’s other picture book, Princess Hair!

Recommended by Rae Ann Love, Agnes: Postcards from an Octopus By Irene Latham, Thea Baker (Illustrator) Agnes the octopus corresponds by postcard with creatures in the sea and above on the pier. A fun book about relationships, with lots of info about the octopus. Perfect for read-aloud fun and science fans.

Recommended by Rae Ann Sometimes Rain By Meg Fleming, Diana Sudyka (Illustrator) This lyrical picture book celebrates the four seasons with beautiful spreads about nature.

Recommended by Jackie Hansel & Gretel By Bethan Woollvin, Bethan Woollvin (Illustrator) I love fairy tales, and I love fairy tale retellings. If you feel the same way, be sure to check out this version of Hansel and Gretel! The illustrations are fantastic, especially the facial expressions of the characters.

Recommended by Katherine My Heart Is a Compass By Deborah Marcero The illustrated maps in this picture book are enough to make you love this book, but the thoughtful, well-told story about Rose trying her best to find a unique item for show-and-tell will inspire conversation and occupy dreamers for a long time. You’ll want to linger on these pages.

Recommended by Stephanie Brave Enough for Two: A Hoot & Olive Story By Jonathan D. Voss “So long as I’m here and you’re there, and here and there aren’t very far apart, we can never be lost.” This picture book, with exquisite illustrations and a story about friendship and bravery, is destined to be a new classic. Even better: Our copies have been autographed by author/illustrator Jonathan Voss!

Recommended by Stephanie The Thank You Book By Mary Lyn Ray, Stephanie Graegin (Illustrator) This lyrical meditation on what it means to show gratitude is accompanied by tender illustrations that prove there are lots of things to be thankful for!

Recommended by Stephanie Loved to Bits By Teresa Heapy, Katie Cleminson (Illustrator) Rhythmic language and chunky, friendly illustrations tell the sweet story of the relationship between a child and their beloved teddy. This is the perfect picture book to snuggle up with and read aloud.

Recommended by Stephanie Mon Petit Busy Day (Board Book) By Annette Tamarkin, Annette Tamarkin (Illustrator) This book is so fun and beautifully designed. It has loads of interactive elements to keep little hands busy for hours.

Recommended by Stephanie Lorraine By Ketch Secor, Higgins Bond (Illustrator) This story about a girl who finds courage thanks to the power of music also happens to be the debut picture book by Old Crow Medicine Show frontman, Ketch Secor. The power of its words are perfectly matched by Higgins Bond’s vibrant illustrations. Plus, our copies have been autographed!

Ann’s Favorite Board Book of 2018 But Not the Armadillo By Sandra Boynton, Sandra Boynton (Illustrator) Earlier this year, Ann Patchett wrote, “Sandra Boynton is to the board book what Dr. Seuss was to the picture book, what Maurice Sendak was to illustration, what Shel Silverstein was to children’s poetry. It’s just her up there at the top and then a whole lot of other people sharing second place.”

NEW BOOKS + 2018 FAVES FOR INDEPENDENT READERS

Recommended by Stephanie Lions & Liars By Kate Beasley, Dan Santat (Illustrator) Think of this book like Holes meets The Sandlot: It’s a hilarious story of friendship and survival with characters you’ll be sad to leave behind at the end of the book.

Recommended by Stephanie Voyage of the Dogs By Greg van Eekhout When the Barkonauts wake up from hypersleep to discover that their human companions are gone from their spaceship, they resolve to finish their mission no matter what. I loved this story of science, survival, and friendship!

Recommended by Stephanie Sweep: The Story of a Girl and Her Monster By Jonathan Auxier After a fire awakens the mysteriously warm lump of coal that chimney sweep Nan Sparrow has carried in her pocket for years, the lump transforms itself into Charlie, a soot golem. This gorgeous Dickensian tale is hands-down the best book for advancing readers I’ve read all year.

Recommended by Kevin The Assassination of Brangwain Spurge By M.T. Anderson, Eugene Yelchin, Eugene Yelchin (Illustrator) Wow. This is a spy thriller about two scholars, an elf and a goblin, who struggle to see past their stereotypes of one another. When I wasn’t laughing like a madman (every page), I was drooling over the illustrations (sorry if you got my copy). It was shortlisted for the National Book Award!

Recommended by Katherine The Extremely Inconvenient Adventures of Bronte Mettlestone By Jaclyn Moriarty For the quirky independent reader who loves quests! Bronte is a 10-year-old orphan who must follow very specific instructions left in her parents’ will: visit each of her 11 aunts and fulfill certain tasks, or else suffer dire consequences (involving magic!). As Bronte learns more about the parents she never knew, she begins to wonder: will this quest reveal something greater than she ever imagined about herself?

Recommended by Katherine Hilda and the Troll: Book 1 (Hildafolk) By Luke Pearson Are you, like me, obsessed with watching Hilda, the animated show on Netflix? And did you know it’s actually based on a series of graphic novels? The hardcover edition of book #1 would make a PERFECT holiday gift for an adventurous 8-12 year old (or, quite frankly, just about anyone)!

FUN NONFICTION

Recommended by Jackie Little Dreamers: Visionary Women Around the World By Vashti Harrison Another collection of biographies about amazing women from Vashti Harrison, this time featuring women from all over the world and all different time periods. One of my favorite features of this book is the “Further Reading, Watching, and Listening” section with additional resources for curious readers.

Recommended by Jackie The Complete Cookbook for Young Chefs By America’s Test Kitchen Kids This is a wonderful resource for young chefs, filled with great recipies that the chef’s family will actually want to try! Great photos, detailed procedures and techniques, scientific information, and testimonials from young test cooks will help kids navigate their way around the kitchen to make everything from breakfast to dessert.

Recommended by Jackie 101 Small Ways to Change the World (Lonely Planet Kids) By Lonely Planet, Aubre Andrus With practical ideas for caring for others, the planet, and yourself, this is a fantastic book for kids who want to change the world! Small actions do add up, and there are great ideas for spreading kindness and taking care of our environment. I love that this book also includes a self-care section, with tips like “Disconnect and get outside,” and “Spend more time with family.”

