29 Gift Ideas for Mother’s Day (Plus Your Soon-to-Be-Favorite New Books)

Our staff’s picks for Mother’s Day . . .

Recommended by Ann Iris Apfel: Accidental Icon By Iris Apfel Iris is 96 and still rocking the world of style. This book packs great advice on how to live without regrets and how many bangle bracelets can be worn at one time. Suitable for all ages and all maternal figures.

Recommended by Ann Moments of Seeing – Reflections from an Ordinary Life By Katrina Kenison Katrina is simply the best mom-writer out there. Her work is filled with love and peace and appreciation. (This one is particularly suitable for good mothers.) I also love Katrina’s book Magical Journey.

Recommended by Karen Circe By Madeline Miller Circe is the famed witch/goddess from Greek mythology, but did you know she was also a mother? Odysseus fathered her son, and it’s wonderful to hear the story from the perspective of the mother herself. Your mother will be so happy if you give her this very entertaining book.

Recommended by Kathy The House of Broken Angels By Luis Alberto Urrea Inspiring, funny, touching . . . this is the best story about a family I’ve read in years. Any mother would love it!

Recommended by Mary Laura Notes from a Public Typewriter By Michael Gustafson (Editor), Oliver Uberti (Editor) Our friends at Literati Bookstore in Ann Arbor, Michigan, produced this collection of notes left by shop visitors on their display typewriter. Some are funny; some are clever; some are unexpectedly poignant. When you’re not sure what to give your mother or mother-in-law (or anyone else, really), grab a copy of this.

Recommended by Sissy The Perfect Mother By Aimee Molloy Did you and your mom love Big Little Lies? A group of women, a missing newborn, and fantastic pacing make this the next thriller for you to share.

Recommended by Halley Reservoir 13 By Jon McGregor A brilliant novel of mystery and humanity for literary moms who might be ready to try something new. Available in paperback!

Recommended by Betsy Hourglass: Time, Memory, Marriage By Dani Shapiro Newly out in paperback: Dani Shapiro reflects on 18 years of marriage — the ordinary days that, when stacked together, make a life — and how partnership and having a child shape the passage of time. Throughout, she holds the girl she dreamed of becoming alongside the woman that she is. There is not a speck of Disney in this love story, but it swept me up completely.

Tickets to see Dorothea Benton Frank A LOT of moms out there will be thrilled to know Dorothea Benton Frank has a new novel coming later this month: By Invitation Only. Frank will visit the Nashville Public Library for a special talk with Ann Patchett and a book-signing as part of the Salon@615 series on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, at 6:15 p.m. Reserve a seat for your mom right here! (Even better? Tickets for this one are FREE! Shhhh… we’ll let your mom think you shelled out the big bucks.)

Rae Ann just finished reading an early copy and says: “By Invitation Only will make you want to call up your mom — your entire extended family, actually — to come over for dinner. But your evening won’t be nearly as interesting as a dinner with the two families in this book.” (Your mom might also enjoy other author talks and book-signings in fiction — such as Lisa Wingate’s Before We Were Yours — and nonfiction, including Tara Westover’s Educated. See more on our event calendar!)

Recommended by Keltie Women in Sunlight By Frances Mayes Vintage Frances Mayes! Like the heartwarming autobiographical heroine in Under the Tuscan Sun, these three newly (and unexpectedly) single women approaching certain milestone birthdays will make you want to stand up and cheer — and remind you that your life is yours to change, at any age. (WARNING: This book will make you hungry for cibo italiano, and possibly have you searching Expedia for airfare deals.)

Recommended by Betsy Devotions: The Selected Poems of Mary Oliver By Mary Oliver No one says it like Mother Mary. Crack it open, find page 349, and read “The Journey.” It will steal your heart, and you’ll want to gift this collection to anyone who has ever mothered.

Recommended by Keltie Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering By Joanna Gaines, Marah Stets If there’s a woman in your life who loves HGTV’s Fixer Upper (who doesn’t?) and adores the Queen of the Magnolia Empire, Joanna Gaines, this is the perfect gift!

Recommended by Andy The Punishment She Deserves: A Lynley Novel By Elizabeth George My Mother’s Day present was always easy when there was a new Elizabeth George novel. Despite the daunting size of her multi-layered crime novels, they consistently deliver, and the latest is no different. In this story, one of the most respected and revered citizens of Ludlow is arrested and then found dead in his cell.

Recommended by Cat Women & Power: A Manifesto By Mary Beard This came out back in December, and now Beard is going to be on the PBS/BBC Civilizations series. So get your history buff mom this slim volume to accompany Beard’s fantastic TV presence.

Tickets to see Jon Meacham and Governor Bill Haslam For the history-lover who can’t stop reading the news: Together with our Salon@615 partners, Parnassus is pleased to present a conversation with Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jon Meacham, in conversation with Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam. The pair will be discussing Meacham’s new book, The Soul of America, in which Meacham helps us understand the present moment in American politics and life by looking back at critical times in our history when hope overcame division and fear. This is a ticketed event, and each ticket will include a copy of the book. Meacham will sign books following the program. Get mom (and yourself?) a ticket here.

First Editions Club Honestly, you could ignore the rest of this list and just give your mom a 3, 6, or 12-month prepaid subscription to the Parnassus Books Signed First Editions Club, and you’d win the day. Recipients who join now will start their membership with our May selection, an autographed first edition hardcover of Warlight by Michael Ondaatje, the Booker Prize-winning author of The English Patient. (Ondaatje will be here at Parnassus on May 19, too!)

ParnassusNext For teens and YA fans of any age: What if you started a book club just for you and your mom, and every month you read an amazing, heart-stopping, autographed young adult novel? All you’d need is a subscription to ParnassusNext, and if you started now, your first book would be our darkly comedic May selection, Undead Girl Gang by Lily Anderson.