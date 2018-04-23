Shop Dogs Conduct Annual Employee Reviews in Preparation for Independent Bookstore Day

Hello, everyone. I, Opie, boss-dog of the shop dogs here at Parnassus Books, would like to thank you for joining me for this important business discussion. Let’s begin by having this year’s canine staff performance review, so that all of our four-legged booksellers can get their game in top form before this Saturday’s big event, Independent Bookstore Day.

First off, I’d like to thank each of our furry colleagues for their willingness to pose for pictures on command. Sparky and Mary Todd Lincoln, you’ve really excelled in this area.

Second, it should be noted that Pete really appreciates everyone’s help in the storage and inventory receiving room. When it comes to box-opening and book-sniffing, we’ve done our best work this season. Frankie and Lewis, in your first year on staff, you’ve jumped right in.

Third, I think we can all agree Bear continues to go above and beyond as a greeter out front, even if he does occasionally stand on the sofa. We salute you, elder member of the pack.

Last, let’s take a look at customer feedback. Please see the following excerpts from actual reviews left on Facebook:

“Visiting Nashville today I finally got to go to Parnassus books! It’s as wonderful as I’d heard. My daughter laughed at me and said she had never seen anyone geek out like that over a bookstore. But for me it was a wish fulfilled!! Great store. Great people. And dogs.” “When I arrived I was blown away with the store. The place looks amazing and I loved the idea that dogs were just walking around the store as well. Everybody that works at Parnassus was so kind and friendly.” “The staff were extremely friendly and the dogs gave us a great welcome too. I will definitely come back.” “I love that we have a local bookstore! Parnassus does such a great job of bringing authors to Nashville and giving us opportunities to connect with them. The staff in the store is always friendly and helpful, and the bookstore dogs are the jewels in the crown! Parnassus is a true Nashville treasure!”

But not every customer review can be positive. For example:

“The sign on the door mentioned they were dog friendly and suggested they even had canines on staff. How cool is that?? I was giddy to meet one but none were there.”

Let’s work on our attendance, shall we? The people want dogs. We must give them dogs!

In closing, I’d like to invite all the book-and-dog-loving humans of Nashville to drop by this Saturday, April 28, for Independent Bookstore Day. (I’ll speak to my staff about making sure we have good canine attendance.) It’s the nationwide holiday that’s all about books and book-lovers!

Stop by anytime from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for fun and festivity for all ages. Drop your name in the bowl while you’re here, and you’ll be entered to win a PRICELESS gift tote full of surprises, special editions, and autographed hardcovers by award-winning and bestselling authors (including Colson Whitehead, Jacqueline Woodson, and Tom Hanks!).

Plus, get FREE audiobooks from our audio-bookstore on Libro.fm — the audiobook app that supports indie bookstores — all day.

Want to get your hands on some of the exclusive Indie Bookstore Day merchandise? The earlier you arrive, the better your odds of scoring dibs on these limited edition pieces created by some of your favorite authors and illustrators and only available in-store that day.

But wait . . . there’s more: Bring the kiddos at 10:30 a.m. for stories and fun with authors Jessica Young and Julie Danielson!

And please join us for

BOOKS & BUBBLES

a happy hour with local authors as our special guests

5-6:30 p.m. here in the store

(No RSVP required — just show up!)

Let your friends know where you’ll be on Saturday by clicking “GOING” on the Facebook page for the event!

Meanwhile, please enjoy our new video (directed by our friend Matt Emigh, with original music by our musical storytime host, Emily Arrow)! And thank you, as always, for loving us and our bookstore as much as we love you, our visitors. – Opie