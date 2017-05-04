Our New Favorites for Young Readers, From Babies to Teens (Plus the Latest ParnassusNext Pick!)

Jack “June” O’Donnell has grown up surrounded by stories: Stories of her house, lived in by six generations of O’Donnells, and the maybe-magical fruit produced by her family’s cherry tree; stories of the adventurous travels of her grandfather, Jonathan, and of how her father, Jack, won her mother’s heart; and stories about the Angerts, and why, whenever an Angert and an O’Donnell cross paths, darkness and tragedy follow. So June knows she should stay away from Saul Angert when he returns to their small town of Five Fingers after a long absence. But June quickly realizes that not only does Saul have stories of his own, but the threads of their stories are interwoven. Together, June and Saul must illuminate the darkness that lies between their families and find the truth inside their stories.

Emily Henry’s A Million Junes is full of inventive fictional delights: Mysterious coywolves who steal shoes and then disappear, floating white puffs that contain living memories, pink-tinted ghosts that hover just at the edge of vision. It is also permeated by deep truths: that grief and loss shape us as much as love and joy; that our stories create who we are and how we see the world as much as we create our stories; and that only by letting go can we discover and hold onto what truly matters.

Emily Henry will discuss and sign A Million Junes alongside fellow author Brittany Cavallaro (who will share the new book in her Charlotte Holmes series, The Last of August) in conversation with fellow ParnassusNext authors David Arnold and Jeff Zentner on Friday, May 19 at 6:30.

