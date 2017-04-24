Jordan Christy’s Book Launch Playlist

We love it when local authors launch their books at Parnassus! This Friday, April 28, at 6:30 p.m., Nashvillian Jordan Christy will celebrate the release of How to Be a Hepburn in a Kardashian World (the update to her original modern-day etiquette guide How to Be a Hepburn in a Hilton World). To set the mood, Christy made a playlist:

About her love of music, Christy says:

“I’d consider myself a musician before I’d consider myself an author. I played music for years and, at 19, moved to Nashville to pursue a career in the music industry. Music is my first love. So it’s only fitting to create a playlist to go along with this book.

This playlist also makes a perfect companion to the book because of music’s rich history of female leaders — vocalists, instrumentalists, songwriters, you name it. Women have been topping the charts, in every genre, for decades; from Ella Fitzgerald to Katy Perry, women are consistently the movers and shakers of song.

I thought it would only be fitting to include songs that Audrey Hepburn might have heard, or listened to, throughout her lifetime. I couldn’t resist including some of my personal favorites (Carole King, Billy Joel, and The Beach Boys, if you were wondering) — most of which are fun, female-centric power numbers. They’re songs to dance to, songs to play while you’re getting ready for your big interview, songs to work out to, songs to sing while you’re cleaning the house . . .

Women have influenced music in such an amazing and powerful way; one little playlist could never really do them justice. The number of melodies, verses, and riffs that have been crafted, imagined, or inspired by women would be beyond count. Nevertheless, this music brings me a lot of joy, and I hope it does the same for you.”

A former music industry publicist who has worked with GRAMMY-award winning artists, author Jordan Christy speaks to women around the country about the meaning of real beauty. She’s a frequent contributor to books, magazines, and blogs and has been featured on outlets ranging from NBC’s TODAY Show to the Washington Times to Seventeen.com.

Listen along, and join us this Friday at 6:30 p.m. right here in the store!

How to Be a Hepburn in a Kardashian World: The Art of Living with Style, Class, and Grace — a book launch with Jordan Christy Friday, April 28, 2017 6:30 p.m. at Parnassus Books This event is open to the public and FREE to attend!