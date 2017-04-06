28 Novels, Memoirs, Essay Collections, Biographies, Sci-Fi, and Histories (Whew) to Read Right Now

Recommended by Ann We Should All Be Feminists By Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie I listened to it twice (Libro.FM!), once alone, and once with my mother and husband in the car. Great conversation ensued. If you could play it while your kids are in the car you’ll save them years of therapy and heartbreak (boys and girls alike). It’s a wonderful primer for how to be decent and fair.

Recommended by Ann South and West: From a Notebook By Joan Didion Imagine stumbling on ten Beatles songs that got cut from The White Album. South and West is like that, Joan Didion at her thrilling best. These essays were written in 1970, about the time she published, well, The White Album.

Recommended by Karen This Land: An American Portrait By Jack Spencer, Jon Meacham (Foreword) Just pick it up and look at it. Then check the price. $45 for this gorgeous book by the nationally known photographer, Jack Spencer, and we even have signed copies! How can you resist? Buy one for a friend.

Recommended by Karen Born to Run By Bruce Springsteen If you have listened to Springsteen’s music over the years, you know this man has a way with words. His memoir proves that this is also true on the printed page. But if you find that you miss his voice, don’t worry: he reads the audio. Download it on Libro.fm.

Recommended by Rae Ann The Women in the Castle By Jessica Shattuck This book has the feel of a classic World War II story while being unlike any other book I’ve read. The Women In The Castle are widows of the resistance after their husbands’ failed plot to assassinate Hitler. Jessica Shattuck’s magnificent storytelling transports the reader to another time and place and kept me awake at night thinking about these women and their stories. (Author Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney recommends this book in our spring preview, too!)

Recommended by Rae Ann Miss You By Kate Eberlen What if you walked past the love of your life, but didn’t know it? Fate is a half-step out of time for Gus and Tess while their individual life journeys are compelling.

Recommended by Mary Laura The Rules Do Not Apply: A Memoir By Ariel Levy Every so often, I like to break up my stack of fiction and throw in a memoir by a real person reflecting on real life — preferably by a fantastic, unflinching writer, which Ariel Levy is.

Recommended by Mary Laura Marlena By Julie Buntin “Tell me what you can’t forget, and I’ll tell you who you are.” (Beat that for an opening line.) Why can’t Cat forget her brief friendship with a wild, troubled neighbor? Find out as details build slowly and beautifully in this debut novel.

Recommended by River Desperation Road By Michael Farris Smith Seldom does a writer have the ability to restrain their poetic muscle with such precision, but Michael Farris Smith has achieved just that. Each word is measured out beat by beat, the story unfolding line upon line as it reveals one tragic mistake that changes the lives of two people forever. Readers will not relinquish Desperation Road until they reach the end of that brutally beautiful highway.

Recommended by Lindsay The Correspondence: Essays By J. D. Daniels I’m not sure even sure how to categorize this book, other than “beautiful bit of writing that you should absolutely read right now.”

Recommended by Kathy Twain’s End By Lynn Cullen Mark Twain: funny, witty, beloved author. Also Mark Twain: moody, selfish, cruel philanderer. His secretary, Isabel Lyon, knew both sides of the man very intimately. This novel tells her story. So compelling!

Recommended by Margy East of Eden By John Steinbeck I missed this one somehow until now. It’s the best way to get American history: in a story. California cornucopia of weird and wonderful. Tender souls and delicious villains, recognized and celebrated as only a few writers can do.

Recommended by Peter Stoner By John Williams This classic novel about a young farmer who goes to university to get a degree in agriculture and falls in love with literature is a silent killer. Before you know it, your heart will be equally in anguish and awe at the story of passion subdued by the ordinary struggles of life.

Recommended by Niki All Our Wrong Todays By Elan Mastai This spectacular (and spectacularly weird) debut imagines 2016 as an alternate universe full of technological advances — including time travel — that we can only dream of in our 2016. But thanks to Tom making a series of small-to-catastrophic mistakes, we’ve all gotten stuck in the wrong universe. As delightful a novel as I’ve read in ages.

Recommended by Catherine The Devil’s Bible By Dana Chamblee Carpenter This book has an edgy, gothic darkness to it that kept me turning the pages. Perfect for fans of the TV show Supernatural and anyone who enjoys a fantastical element to their stories of good vs. evil.

Recommended by Catherine Pachinko By Min Jin Lee I’m a sucker for a family saga, especially one that takes place in another country. Lee is transportive and lyrical in her telling of this engrossing story, beginning in Korea in the early 1900s and ending around present day. If you liked Cutting for Stone or Homegoing this is for you.

Recommended by Halley Animals Strike Curious Poses By Elena Passarello This collection of essays dips into so many genres I can’t even explain it. Passarello tells the stories of 16 famous animals immortalized by humans and examines how their stories shape our understanding of humanity. It is witty, informative, and she even takes the perspective of Darwin’s tortoise. Yes.

Recommended by Halley History of Wolves By Emily Fridlund This book is like a perfect cake. A delicately layered plot makes every bite surprising. Filled with fascinating, real characters, the icing on this book/cake is the stunning prose (and genius metaphors).

Recommended by Grace The Collapsing Empire By John Scalzi Do you love great sci-fi? Do you think you might love great sci-fi? Do you love gorgeous, hysterical, thought-provoking writing? BOOM. Here is your next amazing read.

Recommended by Andy The Children By David Halberstam Pulitzer Prize winner David Halberstam returns to his roots and his coverage of the early days of the Civil Rights movement for The Tennessean. An excellent go-to after you’ve read 2017’s Nashville Reads selection, March. Incredibly powerful, both timeless and timely, this may be Halberstam’s best.

Recommended by Sissy The Road Back to You: An Enneagram Journey to Self-Discovery By Ian Morgan Cron, Suzanne Stabile I like big books . . . but not everybody does. Finally there’s a handy, brief overview of the Enneagram. Cron and Stabile are lighthearted and concise, and anyone curious can understand the system without a great deal of study.