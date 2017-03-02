26 Books We Strongly But Politely Insist You Read

|
Recommended by Ann
Named as one of the 10 best books of 2016 by The New York Times and long-listed for the National Book Award, this story of the aftermath of a small bombing in an Indian marketplace and its far-reaching implications has a light and breezy style for conveying a devastating host of facts. It’s a remarkable book, worthy of many long conversations. (Book club, anyone?)
|Recommended by Ann
I’m late to the party on this, but there’s a reason this is the number one book in the country. It gives a first-hand nonfiction account of the trials and exploits of Appalachian people. I listened to the audio (thanks, Libro.fm!), and the author does a solid job in his narration.
|Recommended by Karen
By George Saunders
There are 166 narrators on this extremely entertaining audiobook. 166! And the two main characters are narrated by Nick Offerman and David Sedaris — that by itself is enough to win me over. If you haven’t discovered Libro.fm yet this the perfect time give them a try and download the audiobook. (Just remember to follow this link to our Parnassus Books Libro.fm store or choose Parnassus as your bookstore when you check out!)
(Ann says: May I just echo Karen here? This is a brilliant, unconventional, essential read — history meets Buddhism meets surrealism — that somehow has everything to teach us about this present moment. Great on audio, and great on paper too.)
|Recommended by Ann
Shannon Fowler and her fiance Sean are global citizens, traveling the world for work and for love, when Sean is stung by a jellyfish off the coast of Indonesia and dies in a matter of minutes. Shannon tries to recover and then stops trying. She wanders the world alone, her grief cutting her off from everything and everyone she knows. This book is a heartbreaker, but so beautiful, both haunted and haunting. I’ve never read anything quite like it.
|Recommended by Kathy
An award-winning adventure writer and his girlfriend (both Yankees) move to an old plantation house in Pluto, Mississippi, in the heart of the Delta. Adventures, both humorous and touching, ensue.
|Recommended by Kathy
Ten years after she was a British nurse in the Great War, Maisie opens her own detective agency. This is the first in an incredibly popular series where a woman detective applies her brilliant mind to nefarious cases typically handled by men.
|
Recommended by Lindsay
Would you like to join the “I frankly don’t understand poetry but nevertheless find it very beautiful” book club? The members are me and anyone else who buys this gorgeous collection from Solmaz Sharif. We meet at your favorite bar and we never discuss scansion.
|
Recommended by Lindsay
Don’t miss this quiet novel. The first in a quartet, Autumn is a beautiful rumination on art and loss in post-Brexit England. Ali Smith’s prose is, as always, concise and brilliant.
|Recommended by Mary Laura
Jenny Offill calls this “a slow burn,” which is an apt description and a hint at a good comparison, because this novel (like Offill’s Dep’t. of Speculation) offers an observant portrait of a woman who’s not sure she knows her husband or herself as well as she thought. It also compares in ominous tone to The Daylight Marriage by Heidi Pitlor. So good.
| Recommended by Mary Laura
It’s like a notebook of brilliant sayings you jot down whenever you hear them, but they’re all said by one person.
|Recommended by Mary Grey
A novel of ideas with an anti-hero moderating an unending, unsolvable debate normally would not make for captivating reading, but at the hands of the masterful Amos Oz — arguably Israel’s greatest author — it becomes timely, important, beautifully written literature.
|Recommended by Sissy
Having never read Oates, I had no idea what to expect. The first narrator in this hefty book is an evangelical American male who shoots an abortion doctor and whose voice has the rhythm and style of the King James Bible. I could not put it down (except to rest my arms).
| Recommended by Catherine
For those who haven’t heard about the Maine Hermit: this man walked out on civilization in 1986. (Seriously, he just walked into the Maine woods not far from his childhood home . . . and stayed there for 27 years.) This is the story not only of how he pulled it off but of humanity’s historical view on hermits, isolation, and solitude. (Available March 7.)
| Recommended by Niki
If you’re like me, you’re searching for books that will help you expand your empathy and encourage you to contemplate the meaning of justice and mercy in our present age. Bryan Stevenson’s moving experiences with working with prisoners on death row will do exactly that.
|Recommended by Peter T.
Ishiguro tells a story of guilt, honor, and family through a Proustian lens on post-war Japan, along the way creating some of the finest meditations on beauty and change I have ever read.
|Recommended by Tristan
London, 1888: The Ripper stalks Whitechapel, hysteria grips the streets . . . and Queen Victoria has just married Count Dracula, ushering in a new reign of terror. I know this sounds stupid, but there’s a lot of wisdom hidden in this story of violence and discrimination wed to state power.
|Recommended by Halley
I stopped reading mysteries because they no longer surprise me. This book is an exception. It is truly thrilling.
|Recommended by Grace
It is a rare and wonderful delight to find a story as enrapturing as Monstress. Marjorie Liu’s weaves complex storytelling together with Sana Takeda’s gorgeous art in a way that enhances them both.
|Recommended by Margy
I need poetry more than ever now — for its fierce truth-telling and its radical tenderness for what is. (And Limón is reading at Vanderbilt on April 20!)
|Recommended by Andy
Pankaj Mishra illustrates the anger, humiliation, and rage of those left behind by the march to modernity. Since the 19th century these fears have given rise to demagogues and dictators. Age of Anger shows us how we got to where we are and how we can rise to the challenges of the modern world.
|Recommended by Andy
Kerr’s Bernie Gunther has taken up residence on the French Riviera under an assumed name. Asked to be a fourth in a bridge game including Somerset Maugham, Bernie finds himself involved in a case of blackmail and intrigue. Filled with plenty of history (Anthony Blunt and Guy Burgess make appearances), this is one of Kerr’s best — and it’s out in paperback on March 7!
| Read on for a recommendation of Exit West, a book so many of us fell in love with that we made it our First Editions Club pick! Here’s a little more about it from The New York Times, too.