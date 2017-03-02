26 Books We Strongly But Politely Insist You Read

“It’s All About the Book” More thoughts on reading from Kathy Schultenover, Parnassus Book Clubs Manager: Sometimes an author just slips under the radar and his works don’t get the widespread attention they deserve. I think Tim Gautreaux is one such author, and I’d like to see more book clubs check him out. We read his book The Clearing a few years ago in the Davis-Kidd Book Club; it remains one of my favorites as a book club leader. It’s a story of two brothers from Pennsylvania, heirs to a timber empire, who end up after World War I in a remote Louisiana mill town in the middle of a cypress swamp. The settlement is populated by characters with bad habits and few interests beyond drunken Saturday night brawling and gambling. The brothers’ relationship is complicated, and further trouble ensues when they become embroiled in a lethal feud with a powerful gangster. The presence of women adds another layer to this exciting and mesmerizing story. In my hardcover copy, there are testimonials for The Clearing from authors Kent Haruf, Charles Frazier, Larry Brown, Rick Bass, and William Gay, plus this from Richard Russo: “The Clearing presents the reader with an interesting dilemma: do you give in to the stifling suspense and read quickly to find out what happens to the novel’s vivid characters, or do you go slow, savoring each delicious sentence, and thereby risking, by the climax, a nervous breakdown?” Robert Olen Butler’s blurb reads: “As with Mississippi and Faulkner, Northern California and Steinbeck, Georgia and O’Connor, when I think of Louisiana, I will hear the voice of Tim Gautreaux.” This past month, I had the delightful opportunity to have dinner with Tim Gautreaux, and in advance of the evening, I acquainted myself with his latest book, Signals, New and Selected Stories. I am generally lukewarm on short stories, but I had great fun with these. Many are set in South Louisiana and the language is colorful and vivid. Images of “mildewed trailers,” “a swampy two- acre yard,” “sopping red clay with run-off from a septic tank” suggest a region that modern progress has largely passed by. Cajun names like Breaux, LaLonde, and Arcineaux harken back to the Cajun origins of the Louisiana backcountry. These stories were laugh-out-loud funny and at times deeply touching, too. I think the collection will please lovers of Southern fiction, fans of the HBO series True Detective, and even readers like me who tend to avoid short stories. Change things up and try The Clearing or Signals with your book club! — Kathy