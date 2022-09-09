Pizza and Potions: 16 New Reads for the Young & Young at Heart

By Sophie Blackall

The September 2022 Sprout Book Club selection is Farmhouse by Sophie Blackall. This month’s picture book invites us inside a farmhouse and introduces the reader to the family who lives there and their daily life. The book was inspired by a real family who lived in the farmhouse in the book.

Two-time Caldecott medalist Sophie Blackall used salvaged objects and artifacts from the farmhouse in the art for this stunning book.

Read Notes from Ann: An Interview with Sophie Blackall to learn about the process of making Farmhouse.

Early praise for the book:

“A lovely, tender reimagination of people in a long-past time and place.” – Kirkus, starred review

