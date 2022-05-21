Beach Reads and Beyond: 50 Reads for Summer

CONTEMPORARY FICTION

Recommended by Ann The Pursuit of Love; Love in a Cold Climate By Nancy Mitford Hooray! Two of my favorite novels are together in one snappy volume. The only bad thing about these books is that you’ll always be trying to find something this great again, and you won’t.

Recommended by Karen The Final Revival of Opal & Nev: A Novel By Dawnie Walton For fans of Daisy Jones and the Six, this book may at first seem similar: A dynamic female singer joins forces with a talented musician-songwriter. Keep reading. Opal is a Black rock singer in a time when that was relatively rare and the relationship between her and Nev is complicated. This is a smart, entertaining read.

Recommended by Lindsay The Summer Book By Tove Jansson, Kathryn Davis (Introduction by), Thomas Teal (Translated by) If you’re not won over by the charming illustrations from Tove Jansson (creator of the wonderful Moomin comics), then the gorgeous vignettes of a nostalgic summer on an island off the coast of Finland should do the trick. I re-read The Summer Book every year and it captures my heart each time.

Recommended by Rae Ann Blush By Jamie Brenner Family drama at a winery where a book club saves the day! A fun summer read.

Recommended by Lindsay French Exit: A Novel By Patrick deWitt I don’t know about you, but I prefer my beach reads with a healthy dosage of dark humor. No one does that better than Patrick DeWitt–French Exit is my personal favorite of his!

Recommended by Aly The Girls: A Novel By Emma Cline A former member of a Manson-style cult reflects to discover exactly how she was lured in that summer all those years ago, and just how easy it was to fall in deep.

Recommended by Ashby The Keeper of Lost Things: A Novel By Ruth Hogan Things. Their stories. People. Their stories. This book reminds us of the joy we find in reuniting people with what they have lost. Tangible or intangible.

Recommended by Lindsay Cassandra at the Wedding By Dorothy Baker Originally published in 1962, Cassandra at the Wedding has everything: a deranged family reunion, twin sisters dealing with the trauma of having been child prodigies, a batty grandmother with the best one-liners, and one of the absolute greatest unlikable female narrators I’ve ever come across.

Recommended by Ashby Miss Benson’s Beetle: A Novel By Rachel Joyce Two VERY different women head off on an expedition in search of a beetle. It reminded me that friendship and adventures take different forms. Take risks and embrace adventures!

Recommended by Heath The Imperfectionists: A Novel By Tom Rachman A glimpse inside the lives of the quirky characters that run an international English-language newspaper in Rome.

Recommended by Ashby The Lost Art of Keeping Secrets By Eva Rice This novel brings 1950s London to life. Following the war, the characters must find purchase. Penelope and Charlotte make their way to London’s parties in a changed world. What they might have wanted or been able to achieve before the war isn’t the same.

Recommended by Heath The Rocks: A Novel By Peter Nichols A sixty-year saga set at a hotel on the Mediterranean. Think Mamma Mia! without the singing and a lot more drama.

Recommended by Marcia In Polite Company: A Novel By Gervais Hagerty This debut novel is full of Charleston high society but offers us way more than debutante balls and silver tea sets. I love it!

Recommended by Ashby Cinnamon and Gunpowder: A Novel By Eli Brown The premise tells you all you need to know. A female pirate kidnaps a chef. The chef gets to stay alive as long as he makes an amazing meal for her each week. Cooking. Love. Adventure.

Recommended by Marcia Malibu Rising: A Novel By Taylor Jenkins Reid Malibu. 1983. Four rich siblings. One epic party that ends in a literal blaze. Order a frozen adult beverage – you won’t be able to tear yourself away from this one.

HISTORICAL FICTION

Recommended by Ann Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell: A Novel By Susanna Clarke It’s 1024 pages long and you will wish it were 1024 pages longer. England! Magic! Faeries! I love this book so much.

Recommended by Lindsay City of Girls: A Novel By Elizabeth Gilbert Everyone deserves a little treat and City of Girls is so delectable!

Recommended by Elyse Eternal By Lisa Scottoline Set against the backdrop of the Nazi invasion of Rome during World War II, Scottoline draws you in with characters you will think about long after you read the last page. A book of loyalty, loss, family, and food. Best read while eating a bowl of pasta.

Recommended by Chelsea A Tip for the Hangman: A Novel By Allison Epstein An Elizabethan spy thriller that features Christopher Marlowe at its center. I forced myself to read slowly so it wouldn’t end.

Recommended by Lindsay My Policeman: A Novel By Bethan Roberts If you want a great historical novel with a captivating love triangle–this book! The longing! The tension! Do yourself a favor and read it before it becomes a critically acclaimed film starring Harry Styles.

Recommended by Rae Ann The Lost Apothecary By Sarah Penner A contemporary woman in London seeks the identity of an 18th century apothecary who served women looking for revenge.

Recommended by Marcia We Came Here to Shine: A Novel By Susie Orman Schnall Set at the 1939 World’s Fair in NY, two ambitious young women – one an actress and the other a college student – form a lasting friendship over a summer they will never forget.

Recommended by Ashby The Golden Hour: A Novel By Beatriz Williams WWII Bahamas. The Duke and Duchess of Windsor, Lulu, a New York society magazine writer, and Benedict, a scientist and spy. Intrigue. Espionage. Love. A page-turner from the first pages when Lulu and Benedict cross paths on a plane to the Bahamas.

ROMANCE

Recommended by Rae Ann Birds of California: A Novel By Katie Cotugno Two former Hollywood child stars meet again when their show is up for a potential reboot. Witty banter and complicated characters give this romantic comedy many layers.

Recommended by Sissy Sari, Not Sari By Sonya Singh Our heroine is the CEO of a company that helps people break up with a significant other via email. Manny has few connections to her Indian roots, but an Indian wedding brings all kinds of surprises into her life.

Recommended by Hannah Hook, Line, and Sinker: A Novel By Tessa Bailey What happens when two platonic best friends catch feelings for each other? This is Tessa Bailey’s hilarious, charming new rom-com set in a summery fishing town. The chemistry between these two is off the charts – a must read for the rom-com lovers!

MYSTERY

Recommended by Chelsea Winter Counts: A Novel By David Heska Wanbli Weiden Virgil is a vigilante on his reservation, doling out justice when the system fails. When his nephew is drawn into the drug trade, Virgil does anything in his power to help, including having to face his own demons.

Recommended by Sarah The Verifiers By Jane Pek No, I will not stop talking about this book, and I will find a reason to include it in every possible Musing post we do. It’s a locked-room mystery and a commentary on our fascination with data and how it impacts our lives. Plus it has great queer representation!

Recommended by Chelsea Blacktop Wasteland: A Novel By S. A. Cosby A heist novel with a complex protagonist that will suck you in from the first page.

Recommended by Jenness Stormy Weather By Carl Hiaasen Carl Hiaasen is a master of the quirky beach read: bumbling bad-guys, crazy crimes, tacky tourists, and a one-eyed vigilante hero set in the Sunshine State – a character in itself. Come for the wit, snark, and humor, stay for the corporate takedowns and ecological realness. And then devour EVERYTHING else he’s written.

SCI-FI/FANTASY

Recommended by Chelsea Black Sun By Rebecca Roanhorse Inspired by pre-Columbian civilizations, this novel has prophecies, political maneuvering, and secret magic. This is fantasy at its best. The second book is out now!

Recommended by Hannah The House in the Cerulean Sea By TJ Klune Is there anything better than a book that feels like a warm hug? Linus Baker finds the family he never knew he needed on a sunny island in the cerulean sea. Filled with humor, whimsy, charm, and a hint of romance, this is a story I’ll always delight in rereading.

Recommended by Ashby Einstein’s Dreams By Alan Lightman What would Einstein’s dreams have looked like? In these possibilities, Lightman comes up with the ways Einstein might have thought about time and how it could be manipulated. Want to live longer? Then move to the highest points. Time moves slower the higher up you are…

Recommended by Sissy The Book of Accidents: A Novel By Chuck Wendig This is the best Wendig yet. There are hints from his older novels everywhere, which is fun, but this work is his most heartfelt. Generational abuse and regret scar a family who moves to the country. Escaping the city may not be the answer, but they strive for a better life. Ghosts from the past threaten them immediately. I was on the edge of my seat for the entire book, and was very surprised by the ending.

NONFICTION & POETRY

Recommended by Sissy The Sound of Gravel: A Memoir By Ruth Wariner If you watched Under the Banner of Heaven (or read it years ago) and are wanting more fundamentalist Mormon insanity, you’ll really enjoy this gripping first-hand account.

Recommended by Sydney Calypso By David Sedaris Ludicrous, candid, compelling—Calypso is the perfect anti-beach read. Pick this up for your inner cynic.

Recommended by Chelsea Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland By Patrick Radden Keefe This starts focused on a mother’s disappearance and then expands to cover the entire history of The Troubles while never losing focus on the humanity affected. I devoured this at the beach last year.

Recommended by Sissy Under the Banner of Heaven: A Story of Violent Faith By Jon Krakauer If you’re enjoying the mini-series, please read this excellent true story of a double murder committed by two Mormon Fundamentalist brothers who insist God commanded them to kill.

Recommended by Jenny Devotions: The Selected Poems of Mary Oliver By Mary Oliver Gentle, loving, and inspirational, this curated collection of Mary Oliver’s work is timeless and perfect for the summer season.

YOUNG ADULT

Recommended by Rae Ann The Light in Hidden Places By Sharon Cameron This WWII novel is based on the true story of the 16 y/o girl who protected 13 Jews in her attic while Nazis lived in her home.

Recommended by Aly The Summer I Turned Pretty By Jenny Han This is the perfect summer series. Every moment is heart-achingly nostalgic for all the summers we wish we could have.

Recommended by Rae Ann Tokyo Ever After: A Novel By Emiko Jean A girl finds out her father is the Crown Prince of Japan. Princess lessons and a cute royal bodyguard make this a perfect summer read.

Recommended by Ashby A Study in Charlotte (Charlotte Holmes Novel #1) By Brittany Cavallaro Charlotte Holmes and Jamie Watson, teen kids of Sherlock Holmes and John Watson, are the new generation. The two end up at the same boarding school, and, guess what? There is a murder!. Their partnership isn’t easy; their personalities are developed to get at the difficulties of two such people having to work together!

Recommended by Aly Since You’ve Been Gone By Morgan Matson Morgan Matson’s summer stories are always full of adventure, playlists, and friendship. The mystery element of this one kept me hooked until the very end.

Recommended by Rae Ann The Enigma Game By Elizabeth Wein In 1940 Scotland, a girl discovers a code-breaking machine that may turn the tide of the war.