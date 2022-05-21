Beach Reads and Beyond: 50 Reads for Summer

All weather is reading weather, but there’s something special about a summertime read. There’s the usual beach read type of book, and we sure are fans of those, but our booksellers are here to say that any book can be a summer read! They put their heads together to come up with a list of fifty books, new and old, that will suit anyone’s summer reading tastes. (Please refer to the picture above to see that fifty books equates to approximately a Barney and a half. Which would surely be two and a half Barnabuses. Barnabi?) We broke it down into seven different categories: contemporary fiction, historical fiction, romance, mystery, sci-fi/fantasy, nonfiction & poetry, and young adult. Wherever your summer takes you, we hope a book (or two, or three) will follow you there.
|CONTEMPORARY FICTION
|Recommended by Ann
The Pursuit of Love; Love in a Cold Climate
Hooray! Two of my favorite novels are together in one snappy volume. The only bad thing about these books is that you’ll always be trying to find something this great again, and you won’t.
|Recommended by Karen
The Final Revival of Opal & Nev: A Novel
For fans of Daisy Jones and the Six, this book may at first seem similar: A dynamic female singer joins forces with a talented musician-songwriter. Keep reading. Opal is a Black rock singer in a time when that was relatively rare and the relationship between her and Nev is complicated. This is a smart, entertaining read.
|Recommended by Lindsay
The Summer Book
By Tove Jansson, Kathryn Davis (Introduction by), Thomas Teal (Translated by)
If you’re not won over by the charming illustrations from Tove Jansson (creator of the wonderful Moomin comics), then the gorgeous vignettes of a nostalgic summer on an island off the coast of Finland should do the trick. I re-read The Summer Book every year and it captures my heart each time.
|Recommended by Rae Ann
Blush
Family drama at a winery where a book club saves the day! A fun summer read.
|Recommended by Lindsay
French Exit: A Novel
I don’t know about you, but I prefer my beach reads with a healthy dosage of dark humor. No one does that better than Patrick DeWitt–French Exit is my personal favorite of his!
|Recommended by Aly
The Girls: A Novel
By Emma Cline
A former member of a Manson-style cult reflects to discover exactly how she was lured in that summer all those years ago, and just how easy it was to fall in deep.
|Recommended by Ashby
The Keeper of Lost Things: A Novel
By Ruth Hogan
Things. Their stories. People. Their stories. This book reminds us of the joy we find in reuniting people with what they have lost. Tangible or intangible.
|Recommended by Lindsay
Cassandra at the Wedding
Originally published in 1962, Cassandra at the Wedding has everything: a deranged family reunion, twin sisters dealing with the trauma of having been child prodigies, a batty grandmother with the best one-liners, and one of the absolute greatest unlikable female narrators I’ve ever come across.
|Recommended by Marcia
Reunion Beach: Stories Inspired by Dorothea Benton Frank
By Elin Hilderbrand, Adriana Trigiani, Patti Callahan Henry, Cassandra King, Nathalie Dupree, Marjory Wentworth, Mary Alice Monroe
A beautiful tribute to Dorothea Benton Frank, this is a treasure trove of compilations of many of my favorite summer authors. You’ll be reading this one until sunset.
|Recommended by Ashby
Miss Benson’s Beetle: A Novel
By Rachel Joyce
Two VERY different women head off on an expedition in search of a beetle. It reminded me that friendship and adventures take different forms. Take risks and embrace adventures!
|Recommended by Heath
The Imperfectionists: A Novel
By Tom Rachman
A glimpse inside the lives of the quirky characters that run an international English-language newspaper in Rome.
|Recommended by Ashby
The Lost Art of Keeping Secrets
By Eva Rice
This novel brings 1950s London to life. Following the war, the characters must find purchase. Penelope and Charlotte make their way to London’s parties in a changed world. What they might have wanted or been able to achieve before the war isn’t the same.
|Recommended by Heath
The Rocks: A Novel
A sixty-year saga set at a hotel on the Mediterranean. Think Mamma Mia! without the singing and a lot more drama.
|Recommended by Marcia
In Polite Company: A Novel
This debut novel is full of Charleston high society but offers us way more than debutante balls and silver tea sets. I love it!
|Recommended by Ashby
Cinnamon and Gunpowder: A Novel
By Eli Brown
The premise tells you all you need to know. A female pirate kidnaps a chef. The chef gets to stay alive as long as he makes an amazing meal for her each week. Cooking. Love. Adventure.
|Recommended by Marcia
Malibu Rising: A Novel
Malibu. 1983. Four rich siblings. One epic party that ends in a literal blaze. Order a frozen adult beverage – you won’t be able to tear yourself away from this one.
|HISTORICAL FICTION
|Recommended by Ann
Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell: A Novel
It’s 1024 pages long and you will wish it were 1024 pages longer. England! Magic! Faeries! I love this book so much.
|Recommended by Lindsay
City of Girls: A Novel
Everyone deserves a little treat and City of Girls is so delectable!
|Recommended by Elyse
Eternal
Set against the backdrop of the Nazi invasion of Rome during World War II, Scottoline draws you in with characters you will think about long after you read the last page. A book of loyalty, loss, family, and food. Best read while eating a bowl of pasta.
|Recommended by Chelsea
A Tip for the Hangman: A Novel
An Elizabethan spy thriller that features Christopher Marlowe at its center. I forced myself to read slowly so it wouldn’t end.
|Recommended by Lindsay
My Policeman: A Novel
If you want a great historical novel with a captivating love triangle–this book! The longing! The tension! Do yourself a favor and read it before it becomes a critically acclaimed film starring Harry Styles.
|Recommended by Rae Ann
The Lost Apothecary
By Sarah Penner
A contemporary woman in London seeks the identity of an 18th century apothecary who served women looking for revenge.
|Recommended by Marcia
We Came Here to Shine: A Novel
Set at the 1939 World’s Fair in NY, two ambitious young women – one an actress and the other a college student – form a lasting friendship over a summer they will never forget.
|Recommended by Ashby
The Golden Hour: A Novel
WWII Bahamas. The Duke and Duchess of Windsor, Lulu, a New York society magazine writer, and Benedict, a scientist and spy. Intrigue. Espionage. Love. A page-turner from the first pages when Lulu and Benedict cross paths on a plane to the Bahamas.
|ROMANCE
|Recommended by Rae Ann
Birds of California: A Novel
Two former Hollywood child stars meet again when their show is up for a potential reboot. Witty banter and complicated characters give this romantic comedy many layers.
|Recommended by Sissy
Sari, Not Sari
By Sonya Singh
Our heroine is the CEO of a company that helps people break up with a significant other via email. Manny has few connections to her Indian roots, but an Indian wedding brings all kinds of surprises into her life.
|Recommended by Hannah
Hook, Line, and Sinker: A Novel
By Tessa Bailey
What happens when two platonic best friends catch feelings for each other? This is Tessa Bailey’s hilarious, charming new rom-com set in a summery fishing town. The chemistry between these two is off the charts – a must read for the rom-com lovers!
|MYSTERY
|Recommended by Chelsea
Winter Counts: A Novel
Virgil is a vigilante on his reservation, doling out justice when the system fails. When his nephew is drawn into the drug trade, Virgil does anything in his power to help, including having to face his own demons.
|Recommended by Sarah
The Verifiers
By Jane Pek
No, I will not stop talking about this book, and I will find a reason to include it in every possible Musing post we do. It’s a locked-room mystery and a commentary on our fascination with data and how it impacts our lives. Plus it has great queer representation!
|Recommended by Chelsea
Blacktop Wasteland: A Novel
By S. A. Cosby
A heist novel with a complex protagonist that will suck you in from the first page.
|Recommended by Jenness
Stormy Weather
By Carl Hiaasen
Carl Hiaasen is a master of the quirky beach read: bumbling bad-guys, crazy crimes, tacky tourists, and a one-eyed vigilante hero set in the Sunshine State – a character in itself. Come for the wit, snark, and humor, stay for the corporate takedowns and ecological realness. And then devour EVERYTHING else he’s written.
|SCI-FI/FANTASY
|Recommended by Sissy
Plain Bad Heroines: A Novel
By Emily M. Danforth, Sara Lautman (Illustrator)
Did you love Special Topics in Calamity Physics by Marisha Pessl? Were you disappointed in Night Film? This is the book you wanted. Ghosts (real? imagined?) are flitting between 1902 boarding school girls and 2020 writers and film starlets. Haunting, funny and gripping.
|Recommended by Chelsea
Black Sun
Inspired by pre-Columbian civilizations, this novel has prophecies, political maneuvering, and secret magic. This is fantasy at its best. The second book is out now!
|Recommended by Hannah
The House in the Cerulean Sea
By TJ Klune
Is there anything better than a book that feels like a warm hug? Linus Baker finds the family he never knew he needed on a sunny island in the cerulean sea. Filled with humor, whimsy, charm, and a hint of romance, this is a story I’ll always delight in rereading.
|Recommended by Ashby
Einstein’s Dreams
What would Einstein’s dreams have looked like? In these possibilities, Lightman comes up with the ways Einstein might have thought about time and how it could be manipulated. Want to live longer? Then move to the highest points. Time moves slower the higher up you are…
|Recommended by Sissy
The Book of Accidents: A Novel
By Chuck Wendig
This is the best Wendig yet. There are hints from his older novels everywhere, which is fun, but this work is his most heartfelt. Generational abuse and regret scar a family who moves to the country. Escaping the city may not be the answer, but they strive for a better life. Ghosts from the past threaten them immediately. I was on the edge of my seat for the entire book, and was very surprised by the ending.
|NONFICTION & POETRY
|Recommended by Sissy
The Sound of Gravel: A Memoir
By Ruth Wariner
If you watched Under the Banner of Heaven (or read it years ago) and are wanting more fundamentalist Mormon insanity, you’ll really enjoy this gripping first-hand account.
|Recommended by Sydney
Calypso
Ludicrous, candid, compelling—Calypso is the perfect anti-beach read. Pick this up for your inner cynic.
|Recommended by Chelsea
Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland
This starts focused on a mother’s disappearance and then expands to cover the entire history of The Troubles while never losing focus on the humanity affected. I devoured this at the beach last year.
|Recommended by Sissy
Under the Banner of Heaven: A Story of Violent Faith
By Jon Krakauer
If you’re enjoying the mini-series, please read this excellent true story of a double murder committed by two Mormon Fundamentalist brothers who insist God commanded them to kill.
|Recommended by Jenny
Devotions: The Selected Poems of Mary Oliver
By Mary Oliver
Gentle, loving, and inspirational, this curated collection of Mary Oliver’s work is timeless and perfect for the summer season.
|YOUNG ADULT
|Recommended by Rae Ann
The Electric Kingdom
By David Arnold
If you liked Station Eleven, pick up this YA post-apocalyptic novel.
|Recommended by Chelsea
Last Night at the Telegraph Club
By Malinda Lo
This was a huge award winner for a reason. Pick this up before Malinda Lo’s new book comes out!
|Recommended by Rae Ann
The Light in Hidden Places
This WWII novel is based on the true story of the 16 y/o girl who protected 13 Jews in her attic while Nazis lived in her home.
|Recommended by Aly
The Summer I Turned Pretty
By Jenny Han
This is the perfect summer series. Every moment is heart-achingly nostalgic for all the summers we wish we could have.
|Recommended by Rae Ann
Tokyo Ever After: A Novel
By Emiko Jean
A girl finds out her father is the Crown Prince of Japan. Princess lessons and a cute royal bodyguard make this a perfect summer read.
|Recommended by Ashby
A Study in Charlotte (Charlotte Holmes Novel #1)
Charlotte Holmes and Jamie Watson, teen kids of Sherlock Holmes and John Watson, are the new generation. The two end up at the same boarding school, and, guess what? There is a murder!. Their partnership isn’t easy; their personalities are developed to get at the difficulties of two such people having to work together!
|Recommended by Aly
Since You’ve Been Gone
Morgan Matson’s summer stories are always full of adventure, playlists, and friendship. The mystery element of this one kept me hooked until the very end.
|Recommended by Rae Ann
The Enigma Game
In 1940 Scotland, a girl discovers a code-breaking machine that may turn the tide of the war.
|Recommended by Aly
Along for the Ride
By Sarah Dessen
Do yourself a favor this summer and dive into the beachside town of Colby. Here you’ll find love, laughs, family, and friends to keep you warm on those cool summer nights. But remember, just say no to the Tally-Ho.