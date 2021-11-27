Holiday Hints for the Young and Young at Heart: Gift Guide No. 3

PICTURE BOOKS

Recommended by Rae Ann It Fell from the Sky By Terry Fan, Eric Fan The Fan Brothers’ latest creation about a wonder that falls from the sky is full of whimsy and delight.

Recommended by RJ A House for Every Bird By Megan Maynor, Kaylani Juanita An artist is shocked to find the birds in her drawings rebelling against the carefully color-coded houses she designed for them. A fun story full of colorful, quirky birds that demonstrates the importance of actually listening to people instead of making assumptions about them.

Recommended by Heather Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem By Amanda Gorman, Loren Long Change Sings is the song of the world I want for my children and grandsons — a world of inclusion, where we see and hear and help one another. It is a prayer for a world in which we work side by side, bringing our unique strengths, abilities and voices to build love.

Recommended by Chelsea Nina: A Story of Nina Simone By Traci N. Todd, Christian Robinson A look at the life of Nina Simone, richly illustrated by reader favorite Christian Robinson. The intersection of biography, musicology, and history make this a great gift for all types of readers.

Recommended by RJ Out of Nowhere By Chris Naylor-Ballesteros Striking high-contrast illustrations tell a sweet story about two best bug friends who find themselves separated, then reunited. A simple story with simple charm. Sometimes that’s exactly enough.

Recommended by RJ Trying By Kobi Yamada, Elise Hurst As a frustrated young sculptor tries and tries to emulate a master, his failures unfold in a series of soft black-and-white illustrations. A tribute to perseverance that teaches us all that failure is a natural, beautiful part of learning any new skill.

Recommended by Chelsea My First Pop-Up Mythological Monsters By Owen Davey Mythological monsters from around the world with a pop-up element. Fun for all ages!

INDEPENDENT READERS

Recommended by Ann The Beatryce Prophecy By Kate DiCamillo, Sophie Blackall The Beatryce Prophecy is the definition of a modern classic. You turn the pages realizing that people will be moved by Kate DiCamillo’s words and Sophie Blackall’s drawings for generations to come. Brave Beatryce, fierce Answelica and gentle Brother Edik are indelible characters. Buy it in hardback and keep it forever.

Recommended by Rae Ann How to Save a Queendom By Jessica Lawson This is an adventure story of a girl, her chicken, and a magic wizard. I love it!

Recommended by RJ Willodeen By Katherine Applegate Willodeen must figure out why the adorable hummingbears are disappearing from her village, while also trying to protect the less-cuddly screechers that have been hunted to near extinction. What unfolds is a story about finding the courage to protect nature in all its beautiful, complicated and sometimes smelly glory. Perfect for anyone who needs to find a little more magic in a world that seems to be unraveling.

Recommended by Aly Everything Awesome About Space and Other Galactic Facts! By Mike Lowery All the facts you could possibly want about space, paired with really fun illustrations that will keep kids hooked.

Recommended by Rae Ann Mars Is: Stark Slopes, Silvery Snow, and Startling Surprises By Suzanne Slade Photos of Mars take us closer to this intriguing planet and uncover surprises. This book can be read as picture book or serve as a more in-depth exploration for older readers.

Recommended by RJ Trouble in the Stars By Sarah Prineas Following an amnesiac shapeshifter as they flee an enemy they don’t even remember, Trouble in the Stars is a unique sci-fi adventure about family and empathy. Trouble’s shapeshifting powers make them a fascinating and entertaining narrator, as each of their forms has its own quirks and senses. Funny, charming and heartfelt from beginning to end.

Recommended by Rae Ann The Macmillan Fairy Tales Collection By Macmillan Publishers A beautifully illustrated collection of classic fairy tales

YOUNG ADULT

Recommended by Rae Ann Tokyo Ever After: A Novel By Emiko Jean A girl discovers her father is the crown prince of Japan, but royal life isn’t all she expected.

Recommended by RJ Little Thieves By Margaret Owen If you are looking for the perfect YA fantasy novel to gift this season, Little Thieves has everything. Heists, humor, action, romance, curses, and intrigue. What else could you want?

Recommended by Kathy The Fountains of Silence By Ruta Sepetys This story of young people in Spain caught in the throes of conflict provides a wonderful introduction to the Spanish Civil War. This one appeals to both adults and young adults wanting to get wrapped up in a compelling story.

Recommended by Chelsea Firekeeper’s Daughter By Angeline Boulley This intricate story traces drugs found on Daunis’s reservation. Add in romance, hockey, and the exploration of cultural identity, and you have a layered, compulsive read.

Recommended by RJ The City Beautiful By Aden Polydoros This dark, haunting historical blends the best of multiple genres to deliver one of the standout books of the year.

Recommended by Rae Ann Luck of the Titanic By Stacey Lee A girl boards the Titanic searching for her brother and a spot in the circus.

Recommended by Chelsea Kate in Waiting By Becky Albertalli A sweet coming-of-age story set in a high school theater department. A great gift for fans of contemporary fiction.

Recommended by RJ Rise to the Sun By Leah Johnson For anyone who needs some extra summer this holiday season, this heartfelt music festival romance hits all the right notes.