September Staff Picks for Young Readers

By Traci Chee

The September ParnassusNext selection is We Are Not Free by New York Times bestselling author Traci Chee. Inspired by her own family history, Chee tells the stories of Japanese Americans forced into internment camps through the multiple perspectives of 14 teenagers. The teens navigate the universal teenage experiences of growing up while also forced to face down racism and distrust in a country they call home.

Early buzz for the novel includes:

“A compelling and transformative story of a tragic period in American history. Each voice is powerful, evoking raw emotions of fear, anger, resentment, uncertainty, grief, pride, and love. An unforgettable must-read.​” —Kirkus (starred review)

“The novel may be fiction, but it will be hard for readers not to fall deep into the harsh realities these teens face. The writing is engaging and emotionally charged, allowing the readers to connect with each character. Chee’s words are a lot to take in, but necessary and beautiful all the same.” —School Library Journal (starred review)

ParnassusNext is the book subscription box for YA lovers. Every member of ParnassusNext receives a first edition hardcover of each month’s selected book, signed by the author. There is no membership fee to join — and no line to stand in for the autograph. Not only will you have one of the best YA books of the month when it comes out, you’ll have it straight from the author’s hands, with an original, authentic signature! Set up a subscription for yourself or buy a gift membership for your favorite YA reader for 3, 6, or 12 months.