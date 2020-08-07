These Will Rock You: 12 Great New Reads for the Young and Young at Heart

Hello again, friends! It’s a new month, and time for a new school year, however unusual. But there is one constant: books! Our booksellers have selected their favorites for you once more. And we have some news: Spark Book Club, a subscription box for young readers, is now live! See below, or click here to learn more and sign up! And don’t forget about our upcoming virtual event next Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 6pm with Kimberly Brubaker Bradley (bestselling author of The War That Saved My Life) for her new book Fighting Words!
|PICTURE BOOKS
|Recommended by Rae Ann
Sun and Moon Have a Tea Party
By Yumi Heo & Naoko Stoop
The sun is sure children spend their entire days at school, while the moon is sure kids spend all their time sleeping. When the sun and the moon stay up past their bedtime, they see things as they really are. A fun read-aloud.
|Recommended by Rae Ann
We Will Rock Our Classmates (Penelope #2)
Penelope the T. Rex signs up for the school talent show before losing her nerve. With the help of her classmates she gets the courage to take the stage and rock out. Tip: Remove the cover for a special treat underneath.
|Recommended by Becca
Gustavo, the Shy Ghost
Gustavo is lonely. No one can ever see him, and he just wants to make some friends! But as the Day of the Dead approaches, Gustavo comes up with a plan to connect with his ghoulish peers. This beautiful, bright little book by debut Mexican author/illustrator Flavia Z. Drago is just sure to delight all fall, and provides a great opportunity to teach little ones about friendship and Día de los Muertos.
|Recommended by Chelsea
Over in the Woodland: A Mythological Counting Journey
Beautiful illustrations and rhyming, rhythmic text partner up in this new interpretation of the classic rhyme “Over in the Meadow.” This is a perfect read-aloud for kids (and adults) to count magical creatures and let imaginations soar!
|Recommended by Niki
Smashy Town
My construction vehicle-loving toddler can’t get enough of this delightful picture book. Perfect for kids who love things that go!
|INDEPENDENT READERS
|Recommended by Madeline
Something to Say
The author of A Good Kind of Trouble brings another incredible novel about facing one’s fears of anxiety and public speaking. Lisa Moore Ramée illustrates in this gripping story how to not only stand up for what’s right, but also forgiving one another even when you mess up again and again.
|Recommended by Steve
Treasures of the Twelve
By Cindy Lin
The sequel to The Twelve, a fantasy rooted in the signs of the Chinese zodiac, it’s a story of sibling love and learning to use newfound powers. But probably the best review I can offer is that my 10-year-old has hardly looked up from this book since I handed it to her.
|Recommended by Rae Ann
One Year at Ellsmere
Juniper wins a scholarship to Ellsmere Academy, but boarding school is not as fabulous as she thought it would be. Some girls are mean and it’s rumored a mysterious beast roams the forest next to the school. This graphic novel is a friendship story with a twist.
|Recommended by Kay
Beetle & the Hollowbones
This story has absolutely everything. Beautiful artwork, a world full of spooky magic, a (benevolently) haunted mall, and a race-against-time mystery. On its surface it’s a fun story about a goblin witch-in-training trying to save her ghostly best friend from a sinister land development deal. Beneath that is a heartwarming story about love, friendship, and family. Absolutely not one to miss!
|YOUNG ADULT
|Recommended by Becca
This Is My America
By Kim Johnson
This Is My America explores the timely (and timeless) subject of racial injustice in America, from the point of view of a 17-year-old Texas girl whose family is sucked into the middle of our broken criminal justice system. Activist Kim Johnson’s debut novel is the perfect book for YA readers looking to expand their worldview and learn about the issues that our country is facing today from a new perspective.
|Recommended by Chelsea
Lobizona: A Novel (Wolves of No World #1)
Manuela lives in fear of ICE, and then her nightmare comes true — her mom is arrested. When she sets out to find out about her father’s family, even more hidden truths come out. Full of Argentine folklore and magic, Garber’s novel explores identity and belonging while Manuela yearns for, and eventually finds, a place where she truly fits in.
|Recommended by Kay
The Dark Tide
The island of Caldella is cursed. Each year the Witch Queen must select a boy to drown, or else a dark tide will rise and flood the entire city. But when Linda offers to trade places with a boy in order to save him, she’s faced with the curse’s second rule: The sacrifice only works if the Queen loves the one she drowns. It’s a race against time to break the tide’s curse in this darkly charming fairy-tale romance.
Introducing Spark Book Club!
Spark Book Club is our newest monthly subscription box for young readers — featuring a first edition book, beautifully packaged, and a note from the author written just for club members! Spark starts in September with Tune It Out by Jamie Sumner. Learn more and sign up here!
ParnassusNext — Our August Selection
Raybearer
The August ParnassusNext selection is Raybearer by debut novelist Jordan Ifueko. It is always exciting when we select a debut novel for the ParnassusNext box, and we are thrilled to present this own voices Nigerian-inspired fantasy novel as this month’s pick.
Tarisai has been magically bound by her mother to kill the Crown Prince of Aristar at any cost. Within his palace walls, Tarisai finds a life she’s always dreamed of, but will her mother’s curse force her to betray her found family?
Early buzz for the novel:
“A fresh, phenomenal fantasy that begs readers to revel in its brilliant world.” —Kirkus (starred review)
“Fierce, kindhearted characters from ethnically and culturally diverse backgrounds enhance the well-paced, exquisitely crafted plot, which thrills and inspires while fostering readers’ hope for a sequel.” —Publisher’s Weekly (starred review)
ParnassusNext is the book subscription box for YA lovers. Every member of ParnassusNext receives a first edition hardcover of each month’s selected book, signed by the author. There is no membership fee to join — and no line to stand in for the autograph. Not only will you have one of the best YA books of the month when it comes out, you’ll have it straight from the author’s hands, with an original, authentic signature! Set up a subscription for yourself or buy a gift membership for your favorite YA reader for 3, 6, or 12 months.