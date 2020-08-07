These Will Rock You: 12 Great New Reads for the Young and Young at Heart

By Jordan Ifueko

The August ParnassusNext selection is Raybearer by debut novelist Jordan Ifueko. It is always exciting when we select a debut novel for the ParnassusNext box, and we are thrilled to present this own voices Nigerian-inspired fantasy novel as this month’s pick.

Tarisai has been magically bound by her mother to kill the Crown Prince of Aristar at any cost. Within his palace walls, Tarisai finds a life she’s always dreamed of, but will her mother’s curse force her to betray her found family?

Early buzz for the novel:

“A fresh, phenomenal fantasy that begs readers to revel in its brilliant world.” —Kirkus (starred review)

“Fierce, kindhearted characters from ethnically and culturally diverse backgrounds enhance the well-paced, exquisitely crafted plot, which thrills and inspires while fostering readers’ hope for a sequel.” —Publisher’s Weekly (starred review)

