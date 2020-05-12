Llamas, Inventors, Hidden History and More: New Reads for the Young and Young at Heart

By Deborah Wiles

The May ParnassusNext selection is Kent State by two-time National Book Award finalist Deborah Wiles. The National Guard was called in to confront protestors on the campus of Kent State University. Shots rang out, and four students were dead. The different voices of the participants written in free-verse tell the details of the days leading up to May 4, 1970.

“This hard-hitting historical novel provides valuable perspective on unrest and violence, both timely and timeless.” —Publishers Weekly starred review

“A well-researched and deeply moving portrait of an iconic moment in U.S. history.” —Kirkus starred review

