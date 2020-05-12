Llamas, Inventors, Hidden History and More: New Reads for the Young and Young at Heart

The end of the school year is looking a lot different in 2020, but one thing that’s a constant no matter what: We all need books to read! Our booksellers have once again hand-selected a great new batch of books — everything from read-alongs to YA. And if you’ve got a new little in your life, don’t miss our new baby boxes! Choose it as an option on our book bundles — perfect for ages 0-12 months!
|PICTURE BOOKS
|Recommended by Rae Ann
What Do You Do If You Work at the Zoo?
Have you ever wished you could go behind the scenes at the zoo to see what it’s like to work there? This fun book shows you what zookeepers really do — from brushing a hippo’s teeth to shining a tortoise’s shell and more.
|Recommended by Rae Ann
This Way, Charlie
A beautiful story about friendship, adjusting to a new normal, and finding peace where you are. Inspired by a real animal friendship.
|Recommended by Jackie
The Boy and the Wild Blue Girl
By Keith Negley
This simple and sweet story was inspired by Poul la Cour, a Danish scientist and inventor. The boy likes the Wild Blue Girl, and thinks she means well, even though she often causes trouble. He figures he just needs to build something to show what she can do, and the result is one of the first wind turbines that generates electricity! This book would pair well with a pinwheel and a breezy spring day in the backyard.
|Recommended by Chelsea
Llama Unleashes the Alpacalypse
Llama is back! Llama loves baking, and cooking and eating, but Llama hates cleaning. Llama invites over Alpaca to help clean, but why stop with just one Alpaca? Soon, there are Alpacas all over! This is hilarious and a perfect read-aloud.
|Recommended by Jackie
Rescuing the Declaration of Independence: How We Almost Lost the Words That Built America
I love when authors unearth new stories from history. Have you heard of Stephen Pleasonton, a State Department clerk in the early 1800s? I hadn’t, but it turns out he is responsible for saving some of our country’s most important documents during the War of 1812!
|Recommended by Becca
The Magical Yet
If you’re feeling discouraged or maybe a little scared, allow the Magical Yet to remind you of your endless potential. With captivating illustrations and sweet (occasionally silly) rhymes, this book provides inspiration during unsure times. If you just keep trying, you’ll figure it out!
|Recommended by Chelsea
Ocean! Waves for All
A beautifully illustrated picture book about the formation, history, and life within the oceans, told by Ocean himself! Informative and funny, it’s a worthy addition to the other Our Universe books.
|INDEPENDENT READERS
|Recommended by Ann
Peter Pan
By J. M. Barrie
I had never read Peter Pan before and it truly is a work of genius. It’s freakishly insightful, tender, and genuinely scary. Oh, poor Wendy! I don’t know if I would read it to a young child but surely people have been doing just that since 1904. I loved it.
|Recommended by Rae Ann
On the Horizon
By Lois Lowry & Kenard Pak
Two-time Newbery medalist Lois Lowry looks back at her childhood in Hawaii and Japan in this new book. It is a moving autobiography in verse highlighting perspectives and how lives intersect in surprising ways.
|Recommended by Kay
Rick
By Alex Gino
Rick is a kid entering middle school with many questions. What do you do when your best friend turns out to be a bad person? Why is he not as girl- (or boy-) obsessed as most of his peers? And how can he open up to his family about all his questions? This story is great for kids starting to question what the LGBTQIA+ community means to different people, how they might fit into it, and how to stand up to bullying.
|GRAPHIC NOVELS
|Recommended by Rae Ann
Baloney and Friends
By Greg Pizzoli
This new graphic novel series for early readers is laugh-out-loud funny! I can’t wait for you to meet a pig named Baloney and his gaggle of friends.
|Recommended by Kay
Stepping Stones
By Lucy Knisley
Jen’s world is turned upside down when her mother moves her from New York City to a tiny farm in the country. Between missing her father, struggling with her farm chores, and butting heads with her new sort-of-stepfamily, her new life seems miserable. Yet there are exciting and beautiful things waiting to be discovered in the country, and within Jen herself, if she can just open herself up to finding them.
|YOUNG ADULT
|Recommended by Chelsea
Incendiary
An epic fantasy set in a world inspired by the Spanish Inquisition, Incendiary tells the story of Renata, a girl out to avenge her lost family and country. When given her chance at vengence, Renata finds out there is more to her background than she thought. This is the perfect twisty adventure to lose yourself in!
|Recommended by Kay
Felix Ever After
Felix Ever After radiates all the complex emotions that come with being a queer teen on the uncertain edge of adulthood. Felix is an artist in desperate need of a focus for his portfolio if he hopes to get into his dream college. Yet when he’s faced with an anonymous transphobic classmate, a revenge plan gone awry, and new realizations about his identity, Felix is left stuck between his busy thoughts and a blank canvas.
|Recommended by Chelsea
Dancing at the Pity Party
By Tyler Feder
As a dedicated follower of Tyler’s on Instagram, I am inspired by her bravery in opening up about the loss of her mother. She has created a beautiful graphic novel memoir that emotionally and practically explores death and grief.
|Recommended by Kay
Wicked Saints
With book two on shelves and book one now in paperback, this is the perfect time to catch up on this brilliantly dark epic fantasy. If vengeful gods, blood magic, and monstrous love interests are your thing, this series was unapologetically written for you.
