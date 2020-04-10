Home Pages: Great New Reads for the Young and Young at Heart

Maybe you’re home-schooling, maybe you’re just at home. No matter how you’re spending your days, books always make a great companion! Our booksellers have gathered up another collection of great new reads for everyone from the littlest story-listeners to YA readers.
|PICTURE BOOKS
|Recommended by Becca
Goodnight, Veggies
Veggies and sleep are two things that pretty much all of us could use more of in our lives. This is a classic sleep story (think Llama Llama or Goodnight Moon) that takes place in a rooftop community garden. With fun plays on words, captivating illustrations, and a charming earthworm guide (wearing a hat and shoe, Richard Scarry style), this book easily earns its spot in the bedtime reading rotation!
|Recommended by Jackie
Summer Song
Summer Song joins In the Middle of Fall, Winter Is Here, and When Spring Comes to complete the seasonal series. This lovely story is full of the joy of summer sounds and sights.
|Recommended by Jackie
The Moon Keeper
By Zosienka
This enchanting story is about a bear named Emile who is chosen by the night creatures to be the new Moon Keeper. His job is to make sure the moon is able to shine its light. However, Emile starts noticing that the moon seems to be shrinking. He is quite concerned, until he meets a bird who tells him, “Things come and go — you’ll see.” This is a comforting story for anyone who is worried.
|Recommended by Jackie
Love, Sophia on the Moon
By Anica Mrose Rissi, Mika Song (Illustrator), Mika Song (Cover design or artwork by)
First we see Sophia sitting in time out and her mom cleaning up a broken vase. Next we read a letter Sophia has written explaining that she is running away to the moon. The rest of the book is a series of letters between the two, and ends with a note from mom saying, “Even when you’re mad, I love you to the moon. And all the way back.” The letters back and forth are clever enough to make this fun for the adult reading it aloud.
|INDEPENDENT READERS
|Recommended by Rae Ann
Nat Enough
Nat is dealing with typical middle school problems of losing a best friend and finding your place. The intro of each chapter featuring Nat’s dog and cat makes a charming side story. Scrivan’s comic style showcases a fun story and Nat Enough shows readers how to “be more of who you are.”
|Recommended by Rae Ann
Blue Skies
By Anne Bustard
Everyone in town is excited about the Merci train full of gifts rolling through from France as a thank you for America’s help in WWII. Glory Bea is expecting a special gift to arrive on the train: her father. No one can stop her from believing in this miracle, not her mom’s new boyfriend or the grownups who thwart her railroad scouting mission.
|Recommended by Rae Ann
City Spies
By James Ponti
Sara is a computer hacker. When she gets caught, she is tapped by a secret MI5 agency to be a real live spy. This new series is a must read for fans of adventure stories that make you laugh.
|Recommended by Chelsea
Bloom (The Overthrow #1)
When strange plants pop up on an island in Canada, everyone isn’t too worried — that is, until the plants start to release toxic pollen. Three kids, all from different paths in life, seem immune to the plants. If horror is your thing, don’t miss this page-turner. The ending promises that the next book will be just as thrilling.
|Recommended by Gavin, age 9
Wayside School Beneath the Cloud of Doom
By Louis Sachar & Tim Heitz
It’s weird and completely obnoxious, but in a good way. There are things in this book that couldn’t possibly be true, but wait — could they?? You will especially want to read about spaghetti and “feetballs”!
|Recommended by Rae Ann
The Next President: The Unexpected Beginnings and Unwritten Future of Americas Presidents
By Kate Messner, Adam Rex
The Next President is a unique survey of presidential history. It poses the question, “Who could be a future president?” This book will appeal to readers who love facts and a fun story.
|Recommended by Becca
You Call This Democracy?: How to Fix Our Government and Deliver Power to the People
This book is a perfect reminder that our system is, if not broken, perhaps a bit bent out of shape. Why does the person who got the most votes not win the election? Why is your district shaped like an ink blot test? Why are more than 4 million of our friends and neighbors permanently barred from participating in the democratic process? This book explains all that and more, with plenty of helpful infographics!
|YOUNG ADULT
|Recommended by Rae Ann
Dragon Hoops
The history of basketball and the story of one high school’s pursuit of a championship, this new YA graphic memoir is for sports fans and any YA reader.
|Recommended by Chelsea
Tigers, Not Daughters
I was instantly drawn into this story of sisterhood and survival. When the eldest sister mysteriously falls to her death, the already fraught lives of the Torres girls become that much harder. Marby’s strong command of varying narrative perspectives throughout the novel and the slightest hint of magic left me breathless as I raced to find out the sisters’ fates. This is one not to miss.
|Recommended by Chelsea
Chain of Gold (The Last Hours #1)
This book is for you if you enjoy any of the following: historical fiction, Edwardian London, fighting demons and fantastic heroines. Clare doesn’t disappoint in her latest installment of the Shadowhunter world.
|Recommended by Jordan
Most Likely
By Sarah Watson
Ava, CJ, Jordan and Martha have been best friends since kindergarten. Now, they are navigating the joys and challenges of life together as high school seniors. We know one thing from the beginning: One of these girls is destined to be the President of the United States one day. The mystery, of course, is who? Readers will be drawn to this supportive group of friends, much like The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants series (except with no traveling or pants).
ParnassusNext — Our April Selection
They Went Left
By Monica Hesse
The April ParnassusNext selection is They Went Left by award-winning YA author Monica Hesse. Zofia promised her younger brother, Abek that they would be together again after World War II. After her release from Gross-Rosen concentration camp, her search for her brother turns into a strange and harrowing journey.
Here is some early buzz for the novel:
“Well-researched historical fiction.” —Kirkus
“An oft-told story from a new angle.” —Publishers Weekly
Unfortunately, we had to cancel our planned author event with Monica Hesse, but look for an interview with her soon, right here on Musing!
ParnassusNext is the book subscription box for YA lovers. Every member of ParnassusNext receives a first edition hardcover of each month’s selected book, signed by the author. There is no membership fee to join — and no line to stand in for the autograph. Not only will you have one of the best YA books of the month when it comes out, you’ll have it straight from the author’s hands, with an original, authentic signature! Set up a subscription for yourself or buy a gift membership for your favorite YA reader for 3, 6, or 12 months.