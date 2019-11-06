Thanks for Reading: 26 Great Staff-Picked Books for November

FICTION

Recommended by Karen Nothing to See Here By Kevin Wilson A book about children that repeatedly spontaneously combust? Sounds wild, but if you know Kevin Wilson, you know that he will bring it around to characters that you will love. This is his best, most entertaining book yet. (Don’t miss Kevin Wilson’s upcoming appearance at Parnassus for a book signing on Monday, November 11, 2019, at 6:30 p.m.)

Recommended by Kathy Olive, Again By Elizabeth Strout Did you love/hate Olive Kitteridge years ago? Here’s more of her story, 10 years later with a new man (how?) her adult son and others from Crosby, Maine. Brilliant.

All This Could Be Yours By Jami Attenberg If you’re bummed because you’ve run out of new episodes of Succession on HBO, this is the book to tide you over until next season — with plenty of family dysfunction, secrets, and simmering resentment.

Recommended by Steve The Water Dancer By Ta-Nehisi Coates Like Beloved and The Underground Railroad before it, The Water Dancer — which follows mysteriously gifted escaped slave Hiram Walker — sprinkles in just enough of the supernatural to both heighten and deepen its reality. If there were any doubts Ta-Nehisi Coates could make the jump to fiction, they have been laid to rest.

Recommended by Sydney The Gallows Pole By Benjamin Myers Based on true events, this novel is a fictionalized telling about the rise and fall of the Cragg Vale Coiners in 18th Century Yorkshire. These coiners made history by profiting from clipping coins and forging fake money. Perfect for those looking for an immersive historical read.

Recommended by Kathy Ruby & Roland By Faith Sullivan Are you tired of stories of dysfunction, or mysteries with unreliable narrators? Try this quiet novel of the early 20th-century rural Midwest where virtues like honor, respect, civility and loving family still held sway.

Recommended by Chelsea Tuesday Mooney Talks to Ghosts By Kate Racculia If you wish it was spooky season all year, this book is for you. When a Boston millionaire dies and promises part of his fortune to whomever wins his game, Tuesday Mooney finds herself drawn into the action with unexpected sidekicks. I especially loved the widow’s character.

Recommended by Sissy Twelve Nights at Rotter House By J. W. Ocker This is a really fun haunted house book. Fans of Grady Hendrix will enjoy the humor. I laughed on every page, which made the startling moments extra scary!

NONFICTION

Recommended by Karen Bibliostyle: How We Live at Home with Books By Nina Freudenberger, Sadie Stein & Shade Degges OK, I am a little biased on this pick because not only is Parnassus featured, but so are local poet and cookbook writer Caroline Randall Williams, and former Nashville resident and author Emma Straub. I dare you though to pick it up and not fall in love with these homes that are jam-packed with books. You will wonder why you ever thought cleaning out older books seemed like a good idea.

Recommended by Kim The Witches Are Coming By Lindy West WHEW. So good. I can’t tell you how many pages I posted to IG Stories with excerpts circled in red. I love Rebecca Traister, but sometimes I need to laugh through the pain, and Lindy has both the writing and comedy chops to make reading about the current political climate bearable. Also, there’s a chapter on men’s love for Adam Sandler movies, and honestly, you should read it for that chapter alone.

Recommended by Keltie A Month in Siena By Hisham Matar If you have a heart for Italy and its subtler beauty, you will be taken by this spare memoir with color inlays of Siena’s masterpieces. If you were captivated by Matar’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book The Return, about his search for his father in Libya, you discover here its poetic epilogue. There are journeys we take to find, and ones we take to heal. For Matar, the healing is in this art, in this city, in this month.

Recommended by Ben He Held Radical Light: The Art of Faith, the Faith of Art By Christian Wiman This slim memoir-literary-meditation paperback from former Poetry editor Christian Wiman explores the mysteries of art, hunger, faith, doubt, language, and mortality. At times wry and self-deprecating, the prose is precise and searching as he converses with gorgeous poems and recounts moments with other phenomenal poets (such as Seamus Heaney, Mary Oliver, Donald Hall).

Recommended by Steve In the Dream House: A Memoir By Carmen Maria Machado Pretty much every page of this book has a moment that takes your breath away — sometimes with beauty, sometimes with horror. Machado recounts an abusive relationship with another woman, and in so doing not only tells her own story but offers it as a challenge to “archival silence,” or the erasure of queer stories from the cultural record.

Recommended by Sissy Effin’ Birds: A Field Guide to Identification By Aaron Reynolds Sometimes you want to cuss, laugh, and look at pretty illustrations of birds. This book is calming and cathartic — great gift for the person who has everything.

Recommended by Sissy The Great Pretender: The Undercover Mission That Changed Our Understanding of Madness By Susannah Cahalan Cahalan, a journalist, dives deep into the personal papers of the professor who, years ago, designed a study of mental institutions which had participants go undercover as “pseudo-patients.” Having experienced a mental break herself due to a severe illness, the author tells a gripping tale and brings it even closer to her readers by folding in personal details.

Recommended by Sissy Blood: A Memoir By Allison Moorer Moorer tells a story of a loving and artistic family torn apart by severe mental illness and substance abuse. Her lyrical, calm language is in direct contrast to the frightening events leading up to her parents’ deaths. This tension perfectly encapsulates a story recalled by an adult woman struggling to heal but who has only childhood memories of the events.

Skillet Love: From Steak to Cake: More Than 150 Recipes in One Cast-Iron Pan By Anne Byrn So far I’ve made the scalloped potatoes and the beef and broccoli stir fry. YUM. I can’t wait to eat my way through the rest of the cookbook, including the pizza on the cover and every single dish in the dessert section — all using just a cast iron pan.

Recommended by Andy Edison By Edmund Morris Pulitzer Prize winner Edmund Morris is known for his meticulous research and his penchant for biographies that don’t follow the normal constraints. In Edison, he begins with the inventor’s death and works backward. You may find yourself flipping pages back and forth, but the technique seems to work in telling Edison’s life as it reaches its climax with the invention of the light bulb. If you find his style confusing, just read it back to front.

Recommended by Cat South: Essential Recipes and New Explorations By Sean Brock For anyone even remotely interested in cooking or eating Southern food, this is a must-have addition to your library. I highly recommend the shrimp croquettes.

Recommended by Kay Medallion Status: True Stories from Secret Rooms By John Hodgman Medallion Status explores life on the fading fringes of fame with Hodgman’s trademark balance of humor and honest reflection. Whether he’s discussing privilege and politics or famous corgis and secret societies, Hodgman always finds a way to tell a story I want to hear again and again. Also excellent in audiobook form!

Recommended by Jordan Know My Name: A Memoir By Chanel Miller Previously known to the public under the pseudonym “Emily Doe,” Chanel Miller reclaims her identity and tells her story as the survivor of one of the most publicized sexual assaults cases known to date. This vulnerable memoir gives readers a chance to unwrap the story we saw on the news from Miller’s point of view with a beautiful literary touch.

Recommended by Erin The City Game: Triumph, Scandal, and a Legendary Basketball Team By Matthew Goodman Think Hoosiers meets the 1950s-era scandal of Quiz Show, in this true story about an extraordinary team who carried an era’s brightest hopes — racial harmony, social mobility, and the triumph of the underdog — and took the rap for one of the biggest gambling scandals in U.S. history.

Recommended by Keltie The End of Hunger: Renewed Hope for Feeding the World By Jenny Eaton Dyer & Cathleen Falsani (editors) Not a policy polemic or morality play, this powerful book tackles a big issue in 29 essays. From top scientists, faith leaders, politicians, chefs, farmers and parents, the material is concise and practical. Sen. Frist explains why ending hunger stops war. Brad and Kim Williams-Paisley teach their kids gratitude by taking action. The message? We can do this — and in the season of Thanksgiving, there is nothing more important.

Recommended by Devin Little Weirds By Jenny Slate I am 100 percent certain that whenever I re-read an essay from this whimsical, magical, weird little book, I will find something new and touching. It’s layered with stories about love, ghosts, nature, and general observations on anything. Her writing is so vivid that it feels like a dream, and I felt such a connection with her storytelling that my own heart would break and then come back together again with hers.

