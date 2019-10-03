21-Book Salute! Great New Reads for the Young and Young at Heart

ParnassusNext — Our October Selection A new novel by #1 New York Times bestselling author Ruta Sepetys is always a reason to celebrate! We are thrilled to announce that her new novel, The Fountains of Silence, is our October ParnassusNext pick. The novel takes us to Madrid, Spain in 1957 at the height of a dictator’s regime. We follow four characters on difficult paths to a stunning conclusion. The novel has received seven starred reviews. Here is some early buzz: “A stunning novel that exposes modern fascism and elevates human resilience.” —Kirkus (starred review) “Sepetys again deftly explores a painful chapter in history… This gripping, often haunting historical novel offers a memorable portrait of fascist Spain.” —Publishers Weekly (starred review) “Riveting … epic. An exemplary work of historical fiction.” —The Horn Book (starred review) ParnassusNext is the book subscription box for YA lovers. Every member of ParnassusNext receives a first edition hardcover of each month’s selected book, signed by the author. There is no membership fee to join — and no line to stand in for the autograph. Not only will you have one of the best YA books of the month when it comes out, you’ll have it straight from the author’s hands, with an original, authentic signature! Set up a subscription for yourself or buy a gift membership for your favorite YA reader for 3, 6, or 12 months.