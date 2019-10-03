21-Book Salute! Great New Reads for the Young and Young at Heart

Sometimes the only thing better than a new book from your favorite author is finding a captivating new series by an author you’ve never read before. This month’s staff picks have plenty of both! There are new books from perennial favorites Kate DiCamillo, Karina Yan Glaser, and Raina Telgemeier, plus all sorts of new stories to check out!
PICTURE BOOKS
Recommended by Rae Ann
The Book Hog
The book hog realizes books are better when they’re shared with friends in this charming picture book.
Recommended by Rae Ann
Spencer’s New Pet
Spencer and his balloon dog go on an adventure in this quirky picture book about the power of imagination. Signed copies available!
Recommended by Kay
A Stone Sat Still
Recommended by Chelsea
Sir Simon: Super Scarer
Sir Simon is the cutest ghost in the world! This book is perfect for youngsters who want to get into the season without getting scared.
Recommended by Ella
The Fate of Fausto: A Painted Fable
A beautiful story about a man who wants to own the world. I’m a sucker for anything Jeffers, and this book certainly continues this trend.
Recommended by Mary Cady
Seagull & Sea Dragon
What would happen if we took the time to look at things from a different perspective? This delightful tale explores just that! A storytime favorite.
Recommended by Rae Ann
The Big Book of the Blue
Reading this book feels like a trip to an aquarium.
INDEPENDENT READER
Recommended by Rae Ann
Beverly, Right Here
A beautiful conclusion to the Three Rancheros collection. A Kate DiCamillo classic in the making.
Recommended by Mary Cady
The Vanderbeekers to the Rescue
Karina Yan Glaser has done it again! I have lost count of how many times I’ve recommended the Vanderbeekers series, and I am delighted that there is a third book to give to curious and playful friends who love a good tale. The Vanderbeekers are my favorite family read-aloud books, by far.
Recommended by Chelsea
Guts
This book is for any child who struggles with anxiety and feels alone. I wish this had been available in my childhood!
Recommended by Chelsea
Charlie Thorne and the Last Equation
Charlie is a genius who gets recruited by the CIA to help find Einstein’s final equation, and she’s 12! This novel is perfectly paced with page-turning action and adventure.
Recommended by Kevin
Lalani of the Distant Sea
This is a beautifully written adventure story about Lalani, a courageous girl who undertakes a very dangerous journey — one from which no one has ever come back alive — all to protect her family and the Sanlagati people. Along the way she meets many mystical creatures, who themselves have complicated stories.
Recommended by Chelsea
Words on Fire
This is an emotional tale set in a period of history was unknown to me before: Russia’s occupation of Lithuania. When Audra’s parents are arrested for smuggling books, she has to decide how she will live up to their legacy. I especially liked the insights into Audra’s mind.
Recommended by Ella
Discovering Architecture
A super-cool book showing what’s inside iconic buildings from across the world!
YOUNG ADULT
Recommended by Kay
Serpent & Dove
A witch on the run ends up stuck in a sham marriage with a witch hunter duty-bound to kill her if her secret is exposed (if she doesn’t kill him for being an uptight jerk first). A complex web of lies, magic, and family secrets makes this one a real page-turner.
Recommended by Keltie
School Tales
It’s a common trope that high school is something we survive in order to get to real life. This book reminds us that it’s much more — it fundamentally shapes and tests who we are: our characters, paths, and beliefs. I think every teenager can relate to the five narrators in this story, set in a small town in Virginia, not unlike my own. You will cheer for these characters as they meet life on life’s terms with heart.
Recommended by Kay
Pumpkinheads
In this YA graphic novel, Josiah has one last night to make his move on the girl he’s been pining after for years. That turns out to be a lot easier said than done as chaos descends on the pumpkin patch where they both work. A fun fall romance full of laughs and last chances.
Recommended by Jordan
Conceal, Don’t Feel: A Twisted Tale
What if Anna and Elsa were separated at a young age and never knew each other? This alternate version of the Frozen story we all know and love will keep Disney fans on the edge of their seats.
Recommended by Jordan
I’m Not Dying with You Tonight
Unfortunate circumstances of violence and trauma bring two unlikely friends together. Lena and Campbell have nothing in common other than a desire to survive when the city goes up in flames. This suspenseful book highlights the importance of female friendships and understanding perspectives different from the ones you carry.
Recommended by Rae Ann
Thirteen Doorways, Wolves Behind Them All
Two girls, one living and one ghost, in Depression era Chicago navigate love, tragedy, and an impending war in this stunning historical fantasy. Our ParnassusNext selection for September!
|
ParnassusNext — Our October Selection
A new novel by #1 New York Times bestselling author Ruta Sepetys is always a reason to celebrate! We are thrilled to announce that her new novel, The Fountains of Silence, is our October ParnassusNext pick. The novel takes us to Madrid, Spain in 1957 at the height of a dictator’s regime. We follow four characters on difficult paths to a stunning conclusion.
The novel has received seven starred reviews. Here is some early buzz:
“A stunning novel that exposes modern fascism and elevates human resilience.” —Kirkus (starred review)
“Sepetys again deftly explores a painful chapter in history… This gripping, often haunting historical novel offers a memorable portrait of fascist Spain.” —Publishers Weekly (starred review)
“Riveting … epic. An exemplary work of historical fiction.” —The Horn Book (starred review)
ParnassusNext is the book subscription box for YA lovers. Every member of ParnassusNext receives a first edition hardcover of each month’s selected book, signed by the author. There is no membership fee to join — and no line to stand in for the autograph. Not only will you have one of the best YA books of the month when it comes out, you’ll have it straight from the author’s hands, with an original, authentic signature! Set up a subscription for yourself or buy a gift membership for your favorite YA reader for 3, 6, or 12 months.
And don’t miss these great YA events!
The Fierce Reads Tour featuring L.L. McKinney, Margaret Owen, Sara Faring, and Katy Rose Pool — Friday, October 4 at 6:30pm
YA author event with Nic Stone, author of Jackpot — Thursday, October 24 at 6:30pm