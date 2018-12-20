Shop Dog Diaries: Let It Wag (Plus Last-Minute Gifts!)

IMG_6996 Sparky Scooter (2)
How may Sparky and his pal Scooter assist you?

Breathe in. Breathe out. Christmas is almost here, and we, the shop dogs of Parnassus Books, stand ready to help you celebrate. Stressed about your holiday to-do list? Come pat a dog. Pat two dogs. Pat three! Still need to get a few gifts? Here are two easy last-minute options:

Screen Shot 2018-12-16 at 1.44.46 PM.png
Hop online right now and order a gift subscription to the First Editions Club or ParnassusNext box for your fellow book-lover. Once you purchase the membership online, our shop people take care of the rest! All your recipient has to do is check their mailbox every month for the gift of great reading in 2019. Click here to set it up, fast and easy. Then you can go back to singing carols and playing with your pets, which surely we can all agree is the point of this season.
unnamed-1
Give an audiobook lover the ultimate upgrade for their ears: a membership to Libro.fm. It’s the clutter-free gift that offers everything book-listeners love about the the audiobook experience in a sleek, fun-to-use app that supports indie bookstores (unlike that other audiobook app). You can choose whether to email or print the gift certificate, and you can even give a specific audiobook if you like. (Perhaps one of the New York Times 10 best books of 2018? or a bookseller-recommended title?) Everything you need to give this gift in under a minute is right here.

And if you live in Nashville, just pop into the bookstore for your last little stocking stuffers. You can get a Parnassus Books gift card in any denomination you like, and if you want, we can email the gift certificate right to your recipient! We also have lots of fun, small gifts ready to grab-and-go. For example:

Screen Shot 2018-12-16 at 1.08.19 PM
Wear your book-love on your torso! Pictured here: Ann and Cat modeling the newest Parnassus T-shirt designs. Sparky is helping.
IMG-6075 (1)
If literature holds the key to their heart, they need this keychain. (FYI: This is also really cute tied on top of a stack of books.)
IMG-6072 (1)
Stay gold, Ponyboy! No outfit is complete without a piece of literary-themed jewelry from our extensive collection of necklaces, earrings, and pins.
IMG-6069 (1)
A Nashville-themed ornament makes a perfect present topper on the new Nashville book (find signed copies right up by the register) and also looks fabulous on any Christmas tree.
IMG_8125
Books come in all sizes, including lots of great ones in pocket (or stocking!) size. Pick up a bundle of small volumes full of fascinating facts about classic movies, music, or cultural phenomena.
Screen Shot 2018-12-16 at 1.57.54 PM.png
Take your pick of pouches, totes, and bags. We’re partial to this one. It’s the perfect size for carrying dog treats, and we know you carry dog treats with you everywhere you go.
IMG-6061 (1).JPG
There is no such thing as too much merchandise celebrating literary dogs, and you will find no shortage of it here.

Before we get back out to the floor to provide holiday stress relief, let us close by saying on behalf of all of us shop dogs and our shop people: It is our great privilege to serve the book lovers of Nashville and our visitors from around the world. We wish you peace and joy, and we thank you for your friendship.

HOLIDAY HOURS
Saturday, Dec. 22: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 23: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 24: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 25: CLOSED – MERRY CHRISTMAS!
Wednesday, Dec. 26: CLOSED — TAKE YOUR DOG ON A WALK
Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 27-29: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 30: 12 noon-5 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 31: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 1: CLOSED – READ ALL YOUR NEW BOOKS
Then back to the usual!