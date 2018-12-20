Shop Dog Diaries: Let It Wag (Plus Last-Minute Gifts!)

Breathe in. Breathe out. Christmas is almost here, and we, the shop dogs of Parnassus Books, stand ready to help you celebrate. Stressed about your holiday to-do list? Come pat a dog. Pat two dogs. Pat three! Still need to get a few gifts? Here are two easy last-minute options:

And if you live in Nashville, just pop into the bookstore for your last little stocking stuffers. You can get a Parnassus Books gift card in any denomination you like, and if you want, we can email the gift certificate right to your recipient! We also have lots of fun, small gifts ready to grab-and-go. For example:

Before we get back out to the floor to provide holiday stress relief, let us close by saying on behalf of all of us shop dogs and our shop people: It is our great privilege to serve the book lovers of Nashville and our visitors from around the world. We wish you peace and joy, and we thank you for your friendship.

HOLIDAY HOURS

Saturday, Dec. 22: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 23: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 24: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 25: CLOSED – MERRY CHRISTMAS!

Wednesday, Dec. 26: CLOSED — TAKE YOUR DOG ON A WALK

Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 27-29: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 30: 12 noon-5 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 31: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 1: CLOSED – READ ALL YOUR NEW BOOKS

Then back to the usual!