The Best New Booooooks: Halloween Tales & Other Favorites for Young Readers

Running out of great stuff to read? Now that would be scary. Here are a few Halloween-inspired books we love — plus some fantastic new releases in general for tots, kids, and teens.
|HALLOWEEN-Y READS
|Recommended by Ella
The Scariest Book Ever
A clumsy ghost spills orange juice on his skin, so he has to wash it — while all of his friends plan a surprise costume party. This fun story is narrated by a scared ghost. Perfect for fans of Triangle by Mac Barnett.
|Recommended by Ella
Ginny Goblin Is Not Allowed to Open This Box
Ginny Goblin cannot open this box. What ensues is a hilarious, creative story in which Ginny tries ridiculous ways to open the box. This is for ninja, unicorn, and goblin lovers.
|Recommended by Jenn
Sir Simon: Super Scarer
Young readers who love a laugh more than a fright will adore Sir Simon, a certified “super-scarer” who is in for a surprise when he takes a job at his first haunted house.
|Recommended by Rae Ann
Small Spaces
A class field trip goes off the rails in this spooky novel for independent readers. Perfect for fans of Stranger Things!
|Recommended by Ella
Not Even Bones (Market of Monsters)
In this dark first novel in what will become a young adult fantasy trilogy, Nita’s family hunts monsters — and she dissects them to sell on the black market. When Nita tries to leave the family business, her mother sells her into the black market, and Nita must escape before she, too, is killed. This is perfect for fans of This Savage Song and Criminal Minds.
(Meet Schaeffer at her event on Tuesday, November 13, at Woodland Middle School at 6:30 p.m.!)
|PICTURE BOOKS
|Recommended by Jackie
Me And My Fear
For anyone who has ever felt alone and afraid — this book is a reminder that we all have fears, and we are not alone, even when fear is looming large and that’s hard to realize.
|Recommended by Jackie
Goodnight, Anne: Inspired by Anne of Green Gables
The Anne of Green Gables series by L. M. Montgomery is one of my favorites. This new picture book will introduce young readers to Anne through a sweet bedtime story.
|Recommended by Ella
The Dreamer
Here’s the whimsical adventure of a pig who wants to fly with the birds. This adorable book uses vivid colors, blueprints, spaceships, and much more to build a magnificent story about how to make dreams come true.
|Recommended by Carla
Drawn Together
When a boy and his grandfather find themselves alone and unable to communicate with words they dig deep and find a beautiful way to speak. This book is a reminder to us all that it is always worthwhile to seek out what we have in common over our differences. It can change our worlds.
|Recommended by Kevin
Not My Idea: A Book about Whiteness
Talking about white privilege with children can seem next to impossible. Thankfully Higginbotham guides us through the issue with clarity and sensitivity, and it ends on a hopeful note. Part of the Ordinary Terrible Things series.
See Higginbotham when she visits Parnassus on Thursday, October 25, at 6:30 p.m.!
|LEARNING TO READ
|Recommended by Katherine
I Lost My Tooth!
Do you miss Elephant and Piggie? Well, I’m so pleased to introduce your new favorite beginning-reader series, the Unlimited Squirrels. Fast-paced and fun, I Lost My Tooth! is also whip-smart and seriously funny. Add this to the read-aloud rotation!
|EARLY READERS
|Recommended by Jenn
The Princess in Black and the Science Fair Scare
The next installment of the Princess in Black series: princess by day, ninja by night!
|Recommended by Jackie
Anne Arrives: Inspired by Anne of Green Gables
A new early-reader series based on Anne of Green Gables! Now younger readers can get to know Anne spelled-with-an-e.
|Recommended by Kevin
Marvin Redpost #3: Is He a Girl?
Check out all the Marvin Redpost books — a classic series by Louis Sachar. Here’s a favorite: A classmate tells Marvin that if he licks his elbow, he’ll turn into a girl. Ridiculous, right? …right? This whole series will have kids and parents alike giggling.
|INDEPENDENT READERS
|Recommended by Katherine
Saving Winslow
Sharon Creech is one of my favorite authors, and her newest book reminded me of one of my favorite books, Charlotte’s Web. As Louie tenderly cares for Winslow, a sick mini-donkey, he begins to make sense of his world and where he fits into it. Perfect for ages 8-12, this touching story would also be a great chapter-a-night read-aloud with younger readers.
|Recommended by Joy
Winnie’s Great War
While we do not always need for our childhood literary friends to have a biography, I found it comforting to know that Winnie the Pooh witnessed and survived wartime London and lived to inspire children for many generations. This is for you if you loved Finding Winnie or just enjoy a great story that combines history, adventure, and the world’s most beloved bear.
|Recommended by Katherine
Louisiana’s Way Home
The latest magnificent novel from two-time Newbery medalist Kate DiCamillo.
|Recommended by Kevin
Harbor Me
When their teacher gives them an hour a week to talk, alone in the old art room, Haley and her friends aren’t sure what to do. But over the year, deep friendships blossom as they share the difficulties of life with each other. I loved this book.
|Recommended by Ella
The Mac Undercover (Mac B., Kid Spy #1)
A hilarious “true story” about Mac Barnett’s mission as a secret spy to help the Queen of England and recover his missing GameBoy. This is perfect for fans of Dog Man.
|COOL NONFICTION
|Recommended by Jackie
The Atlas Obscura Explorer’s Guide for the World’s Most Adventurous Kid
For anyone who is curious and loves adventures, this book has photos and information about some amazing and unusual places all over the world.
|Recommended by Keltie
Code Girls: The True Story of the American Women Who Secretly Broke Codes in World War II (Young Readers Edition)
Don’t underestimate smart young women — you will lose! What happens when you put together a concoction of girl-power, a terrible war, and an important, secret job that used to be done by men? Code-breakers who save the day in WWII in the Pacific! Sounds like history, reads like a fight song.
|YOUNG ADULT
|Recommended by Rae Ann
The War Outside
An unlikely friendship between Haruko and Margot makes life in a WWII internment camp bearable — until it puts their lives at risk. A historical novel with themes relevant to today’s world.
|Recommended by Devin
Dear Evan Hansen: The Novel
When I saw Dear Evan Hansen in New York, I swear I said to myself, “This feels like a YA novel.” The book took me back to seeing the musical (tears and all), but Emmich thoughtfully colors in details of Evan’s and Connor’s lives that didn’t fit into two hours onstage. Bonus: If you’re a nerd like me and I’m present when you buy this, I will gladly give you a list of pages where the songs correspond with the action.
|Recommended by Ella
Dry
California is out of water. Completely. Alyssa and her family have to survive as the rest of California struggles to come up with new resources. This book is scary — not in the usual way of crazy clowns or serial killers, but psychologically. It’s terrifying to think of humans as animalistic, but the Shustermans brilliantly traumatize anyone who reads this book. How far will you go for one last drop?
ParnassusNext — October Selection
|
Hey, Kiddo
After five years of incredible books, we are especially thrilled to share with you our first-ever graphic novel as the ParnassusNext selection for October 2018: Jarrett Krosoczka’s critically acclaimed Hey Kiddo.
Hey Kiddo is Krosoczka’s profoundly moving memoir of growing up in a family grappling with addiction and discovering the art that helped him survive. It’s a gripping read that has received stars of distinction from every major book review publication, making it one of the most acclaimed YA books of the year. And just this week it was named a finalist for the National Book Award!
Check out some of the praise below:
“Krosoczka’s brushy, expressive artwork, incorporating snippets of his childhood drawings and letters, beautifully conveys the difficult circumstances of his upbringing. There’s a tender quality to his graceful line work and muted color palette, which adds to the compassionate way he depicts his family, even when he can’t count on them. There have been a slew of graphic memoirs published for young readers in the past couple of years, but the raw, confessional quality and unguarded honesty of Krosoczka’s contribution sets it apart from the crowd.” – Booklist, starred review
“Hey Kiddo is a compelling, sometimes raw look at how addiction can affect families. It will empower readers, especially those who feel alone in difficult situations.” – School Library Journal, starred review
“Krosoczka as an author generously and lovingly shows his flawed family members striving to do the best they can even as Krosoczka the character clearly aches for more. Hey Kiddo is honest, important, and timely.” – Kirkus Reviews, starred review
