The Best New Booooooks: Halloween Tales & Other Favorites for Young Readers

Hey, Kiddo By Jarrett J. Krosoczka After five years of incredible books, we are especially thrilled to share with you our first-ever graphic novel as the ParnassusNext selection for October 2018: Jarrett Krosoczka's critically acclaimed Hey Kiddo. Hey Kiddo is Krosoczka's profoundly moving memoir of growing up in a family grappling with addiction and discovering the art that helped him survive. It's a gripping read that has received stars of distinction from every major book review publication, making it one of the most acclaimed YA books of the year. And just this week it was named a finalist for the National Book Award! Check out some of the praise below: "Krosoczka's brushy, expressive artwork, incorporating snippets of his childhood drawings and letters, beautifully conveys the difficult circumstances of his upbringing. There's a tender quality to his graceful line work and muted color palette, which adds to the compassionate way he depicts his family, even when he can't count on them. There have been a slew of graphic memoirs published for young readers in the past couple of years, but the raw, confessional quality and unguarded honesty of Krosoczka's contribution sets it apart from the crowd." – Booklist, starred review "Hey Kiddo is a compelling, sometimes raw look at how addiction can affect families. It will empower readers, especially those who feel alone in difficult situations." – School Library Journal, starred review "Krosoczka as an author generously and lovingly shows his flawed family members striving to do the best they can even as Krosoczka the character clearly aches for more. Hey Kiddo is honest, important, and timely." – Kirkus Reviews, starred review