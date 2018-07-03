Beach Bag Refill: 18 Books We Love Right Now

First Editions Club: July Selection A Place for Us By Fatima Farheen Mirza It seems everyone’s talking about A Place for Us by Fatima Farheen Mirza — and for good reason. For one thing, it’s the first book to come from actor and book-lover Sarah Jessica Parker’s new imprint at Hogarth Books. Also noteworthy: Mirza herself is just 27, which makes it all the more impressive that she writes with such maturity and insight, inhabiting her characters — a mom, a dad, and three kids — as they age over several decades. But what really makes this book remarkable is how accurately and universally it captures what it feels like to be part of a family, for better and for worse. A Place for Us is bookseller Keltie’s staff pick this month. On her shelf-talker, she writes: “What brings more drama than a family wedding? How about the wedding of the eldest daughter in an Indian Muslim-American family featuring an appearance by her long-estranged addict brother? The surface struggle is how to be an American family; the heart of the matter is how just to be a family. This novel is a love letter to every complicated family doing the very best it can.” This isn’t a fast-paced, plot-driven book. It develops gradually, as we all do. Stick with it. As secrets, hopes, compromises, and grudges pile up, they shape each person’s identity and the family dynamic as a whole. In the letter that goes out this month to First Editions Club members, our Musing editor, Mary Laura Philpott, says: “As a daughter, a sister, and a mother, I found it to be one of the most emotionally true books about childhood, siblinghood, and parenthood I’ve ever read.” We can’t wait to hear what you think. Reserve your signed first edition by joining the First Editions Club today. And if you’ll be in Nashville on Wednesday, July 11, at 6:30 p.m., please come hear Mirza discuss the book here in the store! More about our First Editions Club: Every member receives a first edition of the selected book of the month, signed by the author. Books are carefully chosen by our staff of readers, and our picks have gone on to earn major recognition including the Pulitzer Prize, the National Book Award, and the PEN/Faulkner Award. Plus, there’s no membership fee or premium charge for these books. Build a treasured library of signed first editions and always have something great to read! Makes a FABULOUS gift, too.