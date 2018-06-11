22 New Favorites for Young Readers: From Picture Books to YA

PICTURE BOOKS

Recommended by Rae Ann Poppy’s Best Babies By Susan Eaddy, Rosalinde Bonnet (Illustrator) A delightful picture book about adjusting to life with siblings.

Recommended by Carla Prince & Knight By Daniel Haack, Stevie Lewis (Illustrator) A prince, a knight, and a dragon! What more could you want? LOVE! This modern fairy tale proves that finding true love doesn’t always look the way we think it will. This is a story I needed as a child and I am so happy it exists for every little prince and princess alive today!

Recommended by Stephanie A Lullaby of Summer Things By Natalie Ziarnik, Madeline Valentine (Illustrator) This lovely picture book would be great to share together at bedtime at the beach. Natalie Ziarnik’s lyrical language paints a beautiful picture of all the fun to be had at the beach, juxtaposed against a little girl going through her getting-ready-for-bed routine. A Lullaby of Summer Things will have little ones drifting off to beachy dreams in no time.

Recommended by Stephanie How Sweet the Sound: The Story of Amazing Grace By Carole Boston Weatherford, Frank Morrison (Illustrator) There is a lot to love about this picture book, so I’m going to limit myself to three things: First, Frank Morrison’s illustrations will simply take your breath away. Second, Carole Boston Weatherford’s language manages to be spare and musical while telling the story of John Newton and his most famous hymn — all in 32 pages! Finally, I really love that the story does not end with the composition of “Amazing Grace,” but follows the hymn through moments in history, such as during the Civil Rights movement and President Obama’s speech in Charleston. Wow. Wow. Wow.

Recommended by Stephanie Dad by My Side By Soosh, Soosh (Illustrator) Every young child sees her father as a larger-than-life hero and companion. This heartwarming picture book is a perfect Father’s Day gift.

Recommended by Rae Ann Ocean Meets Sky By Terry Fan, Eric Fan, Terry Fan (Illustrator) A boy sets sail to find the place his grandfather told him about, where the ocean meets the sky. The illustrations in this picture book are magical!

Recommended by Devin Julián Is a Mermaid Julián Is a Mermaid By Jessica Love, Jessica Love (Illustrator) Mesmerized by the beautifully dressed up women on his abuela’s subway ride home, all Julián can think about is being just like them. A beautifully illustrated picture book about self-acceptance and mermaids on parade.

Recommended by Kevin I Got It! By David Wiesner Standing in the outfield, you’ve got a long time to imagine what it’ll be like when the ball finally flies your way. Wiesner captures this suspense and plays out the scenarios in a sequence of illustrations that somehow feel exactly like falling asleep. Absolutely mesmerizing.

Need a nice shady break from the blazing summer sun? Parnassus hosts a super-fun storytime every Thursday at 4 p.m. and Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Bring the kiddos and come enjoy picture books and cool air!

FOR INDEPENDENT READERS

Recommended by Stephanie Rosetown By Cynthia Rylant In a year in which we won’t have a new Kate DiCamillo novel until November, may I suggest that if you have a Kate DiCamillo-shaped hole on your bookshelf or in your reader’s heart, you pick up Cynthia Rylant’s quietly lovely Rosetown? Rylant unspools the story of Flora’s fourth grade year with straightforward elegance, and treats the things that happen in her life — a new boy moving to town, a girl beginning piano lessons, a snowstorm — with such wonderful respect for her perspective. (At less than two hundred pages, it’s also a simple read that would appropriate for first and second graders all the way up through sixth graders.)

Recommended by Stephanie Bob By Wendy Mass, Rebecca Stead, Nicholas Gannon (Illustrator) Five years ago, Livy visited her grandmother in Australia for the first time and met Bob, a mysterious creature, in the backyard. When she left, she told Bob she would be right back. Bob has been waiting for her in a bedroom closet ever since. But what is Bob? Where did he come from, and how did he end up in the backyard? Why can’t Livy remember anything about their summer together five years ago? Can Livy help Bob find his way home? This sweet, slightly surreal tale would make for a perfect summer read or readaloud.

Recommended by Kevin The Lifters By Dave Eggers The Lifters is an — ahem — uplifting story about building community, with a great mix of action, humor, and heart. The short chapters and straightforward style make this one an especially great book for a reluctant reader.

FOR YOUNG ADULTS AND YA FANS

Recommended by Stephanie The Wicked Deep By Shea Ernshaw Every summer in the small seaside town of Sparrow, Oregon, the spirits of Marguerite, Aurora, and Hazel Swan, drowned as witches in the early 1800s, choose three girls in town to possess until they lure an unsuspecting boy to his death in the harbor. This spooky, atmospheric read was a perfect mix of Alice Hoffman meets Hocus Pocus. Combine with a chilly beachside fire and the gentle lapping of waves along the shore for a perfectly beachy summer read.

Recommended by Ella Neanderthal Opens the Door to the Universe By Preston Norton Cliff is big — so big he is nicknamed Neanderthal, and everyone at his school makes fun of him. The star football player, Aaron, is one of these people, until he falls into a coma and wakes up, claiming he has a list from God to make Happy Valley High School a better place. For some reason, God told Aaron that Cliff is the best person to do this. This book is great because it unpackages a mystery, romance, and classic high school drama all into one fantastic story. Everyone can find themselves in this story, so this is a perfect book for any and every person looking for a beautiful, compelling story about loss and recovery.

Recommended by Stephanie The Raven Boys (Raven Cycle #1) — Audiobook on Libro.fm By Maggie Stiefvater For going on four summers now, I listen to Maggie Stiefvater’s Raven Cycle, starting with the first book, The Raven Boys. I don’t know what it is about these books that ties them inexplicably to summer for me. Maybe it’s narrator Will Patton’s languid Southern drawl, maybe it’s all the traipsing about in the lush, magical forest of Cabeswater that Stiefvater’s characters spend so much time doing, or maybe it’s just that it was summer the first time I encountered these books, and the season imprinted on me as much as the books did. But it’s summer in Tennessee, and that means I’m listening to — and marveling anew at the perfection of — these books.

Recommended by Stephanie Monday’s Not Coming By Tiffany D. Jackson In a word: haunting. Claudia and her best friend, Monday, are more like sisters than best friends, so when Monday doesn’t show up on the first day of eighth grade, Claudia knows something is wrong, but she can’t get any adults to take her concerns seriously. Alternating chapters between “The Before” and “The After” tell the story of just how easy it is for a person — especially an African American girl from the DC projects — to simply slip through the cracks and vanish.

Recommended by Katherine

Neverworld Wake By Marisha Pessl The Secret History meets Groundhog Day with a touch of A Wrinkle in Time. This psychological thriller from literary master Marisha Pessl (Night Film, Special Topics in Calamity Physics) will appeal to teens and adults. I dare you to enter the Neverworld Wake.

Recommended by Katherine This Will Go Down on Your Permanent Record By Susannah Felts It’s the summer of 1989 in Nashville and aspiring photographer Vaughn is content to beat the heat with her camera at Dragon Park until school starts again. Then wild, charismatic Sophie moves into the neighborhood and everything changes.

Recommended by Stephanie Girl Made of Stars By Ashley Herring Blake Mara and Owen are twins; they know each other inside and out. So when Owen’s girlfriend — and Mara’s friend — Hannah accuses Owen of rape, Mara must make an impossible decision. Ashley Herring Blake’s novel isn’t so much timely as timeless, an exploration of the ways trauma can break us and the truth can begin to put us back together. Gorgeously written and perfectly told, this is a must-read.