Early Summer Faves: 31 Bookseller-Picked Reads

ANN PATCHETT’S PICK

By Michael Chabon It is a gift beyond measure when the guy who writes the best and biggest and most complicated novels of our age turns out a tiny book of nonfiction that can be read in a single sitting. Pops is a profound — and profoundly satisfying — examination of fatherhood. I loved it. (Check out Ann’s blog for more of her latest favorites, including what she’s reading while writing her next novel!)

MORE FAVORITES: FICTION

Recommended by Karen By Michael Ondaatje Warlight is a young boy’s coming of age story set in England after WWII. Sounds like an over-done premise, but in the hands of a master storyteller like Ondaatje, it’s a convincing case that there’s room for one more entry.

Recommended by Keltie By Tommy Orange A stunning debut novel by an original voice. Twelve characters of Native American descent, interrelated by birth or chance, struggle with the competing forces of cultural history and modern urban existence. Their stories build separately before colliding powerfully in the book’s final pages at The Big Oakland Powwow. I was riveted.

Recommended by Betsy By Lauren Groff Selected as our June pick for Parnassus First Editions Club! (See below.) I can’t decide if Lauren Groff transports us to a parallel universe in which a character’s physical landscape mirrors her internal landscape entirely or if she presses us into our own ordinary universe with a deeper look. The language is so gorgeous I found myself thinking after each story, “Boy, I’m grateful to be alive to read this.”

Recommended by Mary Laura By Aja Gabel Four friends’ lives become intertwined as they try to make it as a quartet in the competitive music world. The story gets really good when they reach their 30s and 40s and have to reckon with the choices they made when they were younger.

Recommended by Mary Laura By Jana Casale Spend some time inside the mind of a modern everywoman named Leda, who narrates her sometimes hilarious, sometimes heartbreaking journey through adult milestones: friendship, dating, sex, marriage, motherhood, creativity, work — and the insecurities and choices that come with all those things. I read the whole book on a plane, and I couldn’t adore it more.

Recommended by Halley By Maria Hummel A book for our times, Still Lives is both a propulsive mystery and a brilliant examination of art and representation.

Recommended by Halley By Araminta Hall This is a thriller so expertly crafted you stop trusting even yourself. Prepare to become obsessed with this book.

Recommended by River By Silas House “A spiritual journey, a love story, and a classic road novel. . .” These words from beloved author Lee Smith perfectly sum up House’s tender new novel of raging flood waters and passionate revelation.

Recommended by River By Jim Minick Appalachian magic, a faith-healer, doubt and fire and a raven with an attitude. A surprising and lyrical debut from memorist Jim Minick.

Recommended by River By Steven Price The royal wedding last month put me in the mood for falling in love — and this book made me swoon page after page. Available in paperback for perfect summer reading, it was praised as a best book of 2016 by NPR for good and mighty reason.

Recommended by Steph Uncommon Type: Some Stories By Tom Hanks I used my monthly Libro.fm membership credit on the digital audio edition of this acclaimed short story collection, which is read by Tom Hanks himself. I’m a few stories in, and Hanks is such a fantastic performer of his work. This would be perfect for a long drive to the beach. (Or, if you’re like me, save it for the drive home so you won’t feel as sad about having to leave.)

Recommended by Sydney By Andromeda Romano-Lax Set in near future Japan: A Filipina nurse learns that her job is in jeopardy when her 100-year-old patient, Sayoko, develops a strong relationship with a robotic companion. Romano-Lax creates a subgenre of science fiction concerning international labor relations and empathetic machines. This book is for those who enjoy science fiction, but would also like to explore the social consequences of present day policies and artificial intelligence.

Recommended by Kevin By Oakley Hall In the mood for a timeless original? Warlock‘s beautiful language and classic characters go down so smooth, you won’t realize you’re being sucked into a chaotic stampede of Western ideals carried to their dusty ends. Get a saddle with a seatbelt for this one.

Recommended by Karen By Philip Roth This alternate history masterpiece imagines what would have happened if Charles Lindbergh won the presidential election in 1940 instead of Roosevelt. After the passing of Philip Roth, pay homage to this great writer by reading his work.

MORE FAVORITES: NONFICTION

Recommended by Sissy By David Sedaris This is my favorite Sedaris book. Still hilarious and not at all too sweet, it’s a love letter to his family.

Recommended by Mary Laura By Pamela Druckerman If you sent Druckerman’s recent New York Times piece, “How To Survive Your 40s,” to everyone you know, you’ll want to give this book to all your friends on their 40th birthdays.

Recommended by Keltie By Kirk Wallace Johnson The Feather Thief is true crime at its best — a tale starting with the Amazonian explorations of Darwin-era naturalists, rooted in the eccentric sensibilities of Victorian collectors, fueled by the obscure cult of fly-fishing tying, and culminating with a shocking 2009 British Museum heist by a shy American flautist. All of these elements are deftly brought together at a thriller’s pace by author Kirk Johnson, a veteran of the Iraqi reconstruction effort suffering from PTSD, who stumbles across the story while fly-fishing in New Mexico in 2011. I mean, you can’t make this stuff up.

Recommended by Keltie By Robert Kurson Get this for the Dad who first took you to the Air and Space Museum, or to Star Wars, or just outside to look at the night sky! I was so inspired by Scott Kelly’s book, Endurance, about his year in space, that I’ve been on a bit of a NASA kick — and this book is a perfect intersection of history, politics, and destiny: a soaring tale of the fearless men who flew Apollo 8 and kept the promise of a manned flight to the moon “by decade’s end” that President Kennedy made to his country and the world in 1961.

Recommended by Cat By Zora Neale Hurston I’ve long been in love with Hurston’s writing and am so excited this previously unpublished work is finally going to get the audience it deserves. It is a shocking reminder of how not as much time as we think has passed since these atrocities.

Recommended by Steve By Jonathan Taplin With the fallout from Cambridge Analytica still fresh in our minds, and the sense that our collective slide into tech dystopia is moving apace, Move Fast and Break Things — which is out now in paperback — provides an excellent primer on how we got to where we are, and why it didn’t have to be this way. Come for the power-hungry data collectors lobbying for lax regulation, stay for the Silicon Valley bigwigs saying things like, “I no longer believe that freedom and democracy are compatible.” This book connects a lot of important dots, and despite the urgency of its subject matter is a surprisingly enjoyable read.

Recommended by River By Carlo Rovelli Physicist meets poet and the two are one. The mystery of time unveiled one literary layer at a time. A beautiful book.

Recommended by Kathy By Lawrence Wright An acclaimed journalist and longtime Texas resident examines the quirks, contradictions, and fascinating facts of his home state and shows how Texas continues to be a strong influence on the rest of the country. A really fun read!

Recommended by Kevin By Michael Pollan Pollan brings his humor, lyricism, and love for deep research to the admittedly taboo field of psychedelics. This book is an exhaustive exploration of these mysterious substances, in which he balances skepticism of the culture that surrounds them with optimism for their potential therapeutic use.

Recommended by Kathy By Dan Whalen Everything you ever wanted to know about these delicious potato morsels. Don’t say you don’t eat ’em!

Recommended by Cat By Erin Jeanne McDowell I got married about a month ago and have been inspired to try out my fancy new kitchen appliances. I love the difficulty-ranking system in this book — perfect for determining how adventurous I’m feeling. And it doesn’t hurt that the recipes range from mastering chocolate chip cookies to whipping up some salted caramel meringues (which were delicious). Perfect for anyone who’s feeling daring after binging The Great British Baking Show.

ANDY’S FAVORITES FOR FATHER’S DAY

By Jon Meacham Charlottesville and its aftermath sparked this new work by Pulitzer Prize winner Jon Meacham. The writing obviously comes from the author’s passion and optimism for our Republic. He beautifully illustrates that America has gone down many dark holes before but ultimately we do as Lincoln said and “battle for our better angels.”

By Simon Winchester Another beautifully crafted, well-researched work by Simon Winchester, whose writing seems to get better with age. His exploration of precision engineering leaves him wanting for a time when we were a little less precise.

By Chris Nashawaty The Harvard and National Lampoons, Second City, SNL, Animal House, and Caddyshack are chronicled in this thoroughly entertaining treatment of comedy history. Hollywood and comedy itself were forever changed by this bizarre array of brilliant, out-of-control talent.

By James Dodson Veteran golf writer James Dobson reflects on his life in golf after finding a bucket-list he wrote as a 13-year-old.