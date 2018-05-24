Escape Into These 8 Perfectly Beachy New Reads (No Invitation Necessary)

You might typically be a green salad and egg-white omelet type, but it’s hard to resist the pull of fried shrimp and frozen margaritas at this time of year. Summer’s starting, and even those of us stuck in landlocked Tennessee are thinking of the beach. So pass the cocktail sauce, and in exchange, let us serve up some books that fit the mood, starting with Dorothea Benton Frank’s latest, By Invitation Only.

Opening at a barbecue engagement party in the Lowcountry of South Carolina, By Invitation Only throws two families together for an entertaining tale of clashing cultures. The groom’s parents are down-to-earth peach farmers; the bride’s are movers and shakers in the moneyed world of Chicago finance. Get ready for secrets and plot twists.

“The thing about Dottie Frank is that her readers count on her and she always delivers,” says Ann Patchett. “Her novels are funny, infectious, quick-paced and full of heart. Good women find love and security and sometimes a fortune to boot. They deserve it. We root for them. By Invitation Only is a great example of a champion at the height of her game. I can hardly wait to see her in Nashville.”

Get the Book, Meet the Author

Go ahead and wear flip-flops to the library if you want: Together with our Salon@615 partners, we’re delighted to host Frank at the Nashville Public Library for a book-signing and special talk with Ann Patchett on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, at 6:15 p.m. (Reserve your seat by clicking here.)

* * *

Love a good summer escape? Don’t miss these: