18 Lovable New Books for Young Readers

Picture Books

Recommended by Steph Love By Matt De La Pena, Loren Long (Illustrator) If you have ever loved or been loved, you must read this beautiful, necessary picture book.

Recommended by Katherine Grover Cleveland, Again!: A Treasury of American Presidents By Ken Burns, Gerald Kelley (Illustrator) This expertly-crafted treasury of US presidents is perfect for kids of all ages. (Just in time for Presidents’ Day!) Grownups, you may find that this becomes a mainstay on your coffee table. It’s equal parts thoroughly-researched AND fun, in true Ken Burns fashion.

Recommended by Katherine What Do You Do with a Chance By Kobi Yamada, Mae Besom The third installment in the beloved What Do You Do With A… picture book series takes on chances and the opportunities that come with taking them. Yamada’s fable-like prose conveys that no matter how big or small the chance, possibilities are endless. This warm, life-affirming book will especially resonate with anxious young readers, and also for those wishing to round out their What Do You Do With A… collections!

Recommended by Katherine The Word Collector By Peter H. Reynolds For anyone who loves words and all the amazing things they can do.

Recommended by Devin Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History By Vashti Harrison The names you know and the names you might not, coupled with beautiful illustration.

Recommended by Devin Crown: An Ode to the Fresh Cut By Derrick Barnes, Gordon C. James (Illustrator) This book received both a Caldecott Honor and a Newbery honor, and it’s easy to see why. With its beautiful illustrations and a brief look into the legend of a barbershop, this book introduces its reader to self-love and just what a fresh edge-up can do for a person.

Recommended by Betsy Lines By Suzy Lee A young figure skater skates on a frozen pond and creates one long line. She spins and a curly line forms. She jumps and a space appears between flight and landing. Buy this book in the spirit of the Winter Olympics — then take your kiddo(s) to the public ice at Centennial Sportsplex (or even better, Learn to Skate) so they can make their own lines!

Recommended by Steph Rot, the Cutest in the World! By Ben Clanton, Ben Clanton (Illustrator) Cheer along with Rot, the mutant potato, as he enters a contest to decide who is the cutest in the world. The competition is stiff: A baby bunny, a cuddly kitten, and a jolly jellyfish. Who will win? Ben Clanton’s signature style is at its most charming and hilarious in this sweet story about loving yourself for who you are. Three cheers for Rot!

Recommended by Katherine Yellow Kayak By Nina Laden, Melissa Castrillon (Illustrator) I love this book so much that I want to melt inside its pages. Gentle, often profound rhymes coupled with gorgeous illustrations make this one I will return to forever.

Recommended by Jackie Winter Dance By Marion Dane Bauer, Richard Jones (Illustrator) A snowflake signals that winter is coming, and a little red fox wonders what to do. All the other animals try to help him out, but foxes don’t handle winter the same way squirrels, geese, or bears do. Finally, another fox helps him out, and the reader learns the meaning of the title.

Recommended by Ella Elmore By Holly Hobbie Who doesn’t love stories about cute animals trying to fit in? You’ll love reading this book as you absorb every single thing that Elmore does in his plight to make friends.

Recommended by Jackie Hortense and the Shadow By Lauren O’Hara (Artist), Natalia O’Hara Fed up with her shadow following her everywhere, Hortense manages to cut it off. She’s happier without it, until one day bandits come, and her shadow rescues her. This story feels like a fairy tale, and observant readers will find the bandits hidden in the illustrations on most pages. For fans of Smoot, A Rebellious Shadow, by Michelle Cuevas.

Independent Readers

Recommended by Rae Ann Hamster Princess: Whiskerella By Ursula Vernon I love books that make me laugh out loud. If you like to LOL, this twist on the Cinderella story is just right for you.

Middle Grade

Recommended by Jackie Winterhouse By Ben Guterson, Chloe Bristol (Illustrator) A fun book for avid readers who love word games, puzzles, and mysteries. Anyone who liked Escape from Mr. Lemoncello’s Library will love this.

Recommended by Rae Ann A Sky Full of Stars By Linda Williams Jackson I love books about kids who make a difference in their community. Meet Rose and her friends in 1950s Mississippi in this sequel to Midnight Without A Moon.

Young Adult

Recommended by Steph Love, Hate and Other Filters By Samira Ahmed This is a debut novel that reads like the self-assured work of a seasoned writer. Even as Maya struggles to balance family, culture, friendship, romance, and her hopes and dreams for the life she wants to build for herself, Samira Ahmed ensures that Maya and the characters who surround her are dimensional, complex, and human.

Recommended by Devin Meet Cute By Jennifer L. Armentrout Y’all. Look at the authors in this anthology. If that doesn’t win you over on its own, just know that I loved every story within this. If you love a good rom-com, this is the book for you.