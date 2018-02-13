18 Lovable New Books for Young Readers
Novels are fun
Short stories are, too
Candy rots your teeth
So these books are for you
❤️📚
Here are our current favorites for young readers, hand-picked by Parnassus experts:
|Picture Books
|Recommended by Steph
Love
If you have ever loved or been loved, you must read this beautiful, necessary picture book.
|Recommended by Katherine
Grover Cleveland, Again!: A Treasury of American Presidents
This expertly-crafted treasury of US presidents is perfect for kids of all ages. (Just in time for Presidents’ Day!) Grownups, you may find that this becomes a mainstay on your coffee table. It’s equal parts thoroughly-researched AND fun, in true Ken Burns fashion.
|Recommended by Katherine
What Do You Do with a Chance
The third installment in the beloved What Do You Do With A… picture book series takes on chances and the opportunities that come with taking them. Yamada’s fable-like prose conveys that no matter how big or small the chance, possibilities are endless. This warm, life-affirming book will especially resonate with anxious young readers, and also for those wishing to round out their What Do You Do With A… collections!
|Recommended by Katherine
The Word Collector
For anyone who loves words and all the amazing things they can do.
|Recommended by Devin
Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History
The names you know and the names you might not, coupled with beautiful illustration.
|Recommended by Devin
Crown: An Ode to the Fresh Cut
This book received both a Caldecott Honor and a Newbery honor, and it’s easy to see why. With its beautiful illustrations and a brief look into the legend of a barbershop, this book introduces its reader to self-love and just what a fresh edge-up can do for a person.
|Recommended by Betsy
Lines
A young figure skater skates on a frozen pond and creates one long line. She spins and a curly line forms. She jumps and a space appears between flight and landing. Buy this book in the spirit of the Winter Olympics — then take your kiddo(s) to the public ice at Centennial Sportsplex (or even better, Learn to Skate) so they can make their own lines!
|Recommended by Steph
Rot, the Cutest in the World!
Cheer along with Rot, the mutant potato, as he enters a contest to decide who is the cutest in the world. The competition is stiff: A baby bunny, a cuddly kitten, and a jolly jellyfish. Who will win? Ben Clanton’s signature style is at its most charming and hilarious in this sweet story about loving yourself for who you are. Three cheers for Rot!
|Recommended by Katherine
Yellow Kayak
I love this book so much that I want to melt inside its pages. Gentle, often profound rhymes coupled with gorgeous illustrations make this one I will return to forever.
|Recommended by Jackie
Winter Dance
A snowflake signals that winter is coming, and a little red fox wonders what to do. All the other animals try to help him out, but foxes don’t handle winter the same way squirrels, geese, or bears do. Finally, another fox helps him out, and the reader learns the meaning of the title.
|Recommended by Ella
Elmore
Who doesn’t love stories about cute animals trying to fit in? You’ll love reading this book as you absorb every single thing that Elmore does in his plight to make friends.
|Recommended by Jackie
Hortense and the Shadow
Fed up with her shadow following her everywhere, Hortense manages to cut it off. She’s happier without it, until one day bandits come, and her shadow rescues her. This story feels like a fairy tale, and observant readers will find the bandits hidden in the illustrations on most pages. For fans of Smoot, A Rebellious Shadow, by Michelle Cuevas.
|Independent Readers
|Recommended by Rae Ann
Hamster Princess: Whiskerella
I love books that make me laugh out loud. If you like to LOL, this twist on the Cinderella story is just right for you.
|Middle Grade
|Recommended by Jackie
Winterhouse
A fun book for avid readers who love word games, puzzles, and mysteries. Anyone who liked Escape from Mr. Lemoncello’s Library will love this.
|Recommended by Rae Ann
A Sky Full of Stars
I love books about kids who make a difference in their community. Meet Rose and her friends in 1950s Mississippi in this sequel to Midnight Without A Moon.
|Young Adult
|Recommended by Steph
Love, Hate and Other Filters
This is a debut novel that reads like the self-assured work of a seasoned writer. Even as Maya struggles to balance family, culture, friendship, romance, and her hopes and dreams for the life she wants to build for herself, Samira Ahmed ensures that Maya and the characters who surround her are dimensional, complex, and human.
|Recommended by Devin
Meet Cute
Y’all. Look at the authors in this anthology. If that doesn’t win you over on its own, just know that I loved every story within this. If you love a good rom-com, this is the book for you.
|Recommended by Ella
The Cruel Prince
I love this book because it’s dark, magical, and surprising. Basically, it’s a perfect new YA series to start out the new year.
|
ParnassusNext — February Selection
The Hazel Wood
This is what the experience of reading Melissa Albert’s delicious, intoxicating, and slightly dangerous debut novel, The Hazel Wood, feels like:
You are attending a magician’s performance. You walk into the theater and take your seat. The curtains part. The audience applauds. On the stage, a table has been set with an elaborate, elegant meal: Candles, wine glasses, flatware, platters of food, and so on. You realize you’ve seen this trick before. The magician bows, daintily grasps two corners of the table cloth. You hold your breath. The magician begins to pull on the table cloth. You realize you are, in fact, a salt shaker on the magician’s table. The magician whisks the table cloth out from beneath you. You wobble back and forth, unsteadily, then fall over. A few grains of salt scatter across the bare wood of the table.
The Hazel Wood is a love letter written ransom-note-style to anyone who’s ever opened a wardrobe and held their breath. Melissa Albert raises the stakes slowly but steadily, so that by the time you realize there’s even a game afoot, you’ve put far more on the table than you intended. This is a novel that is, in some ways, a story about obsession with story — and it’s a story with which you will quickly find yourself obsessed.
* * *
Every member of ParnassusNext receives a first edition hardcover of each month’s selected book, signed by the author. There is no membership fee to join — and no line to stand in for the autograph. You’re billed just for the cost of each book (+ shipping). Not only will you have one of the best YA books of the month when it comes out, you’ll have it straight from the author’s hands, with an original, authentic signature! Choose 3, 6, or 12 months for yourself, or buy a gift membership for your favorite YA reader.
|
