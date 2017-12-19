Who Needs Elves When You Have Shop Dogs?

Happy holidays! We, the shop dogs of Parnassus Books, have been hearing lots of talk about elves lately, and we’d like to set everyone straight about something. Those little guys from the North Pole may show up once a year to help with Christmas — which, nice try, elves, thanks for jumping in — but the critters who really make the book-joy happen all year long are right here on the floor of your neighborhood bookstore. So forget the elves on your shelves — you’ve got the dogs from this blog!

Frankly, this place runs on dog-power. Ever noticed how tidy the front tables look? That’s us. Impressed by the wide selection of fiction and nonfiction for all ages? You’re welcome. Wondering how our calendar fills up with so many exciting author events? We do that. Well, technically the shop-people do all that — but we help. So while you’re singing seasonal ditties about Santa and his once-a-year helpers, just remember: long after the elves have gone back to sleep in their tiny beds, the shop dogs are still here.

To express our thanks to the folks of Nashville, book lovers who visit from afar, and all our friends who call, email, and order books online, we made this video:

We’ll be back in 2018 with lots more news, interviews, and book recommendations. Meanwhile, now’s a great time to revisit Ann Patchett’s favorites and our shop-people’s staff picks from 2017.

Check in on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to let us know what you’re reading over the holidays, won’t you? And if you’d like to come say hello in our store over the next several days, we’d love it. Here’s when we’ll be around:

Ho ho ho! Love,

The regulars — Sparky, Opie, Bear, and Mary Todd Lincoln — plus Leonard (sometimes), Eleanor Roosevelt (behind-the-scenes), and our newest shop-dogs-in-training, Frankie and Lewis