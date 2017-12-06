The BIG 2017 Gift List (Part II: Tots, Big Kids, and Teens!)

Holiday Traditions

Emily Arrow Winter Singalong CD The holidays are a time for traditions. Here at Parnassus, we end the year with a special holiday storytime. Everyone wears pajamas, and we share our favorite seasonal songs and read Chris Van Allsburg’s beloved book, The Polar Express. This year, our tradition will continue to grow, as Emily Arrow hosts our holiday storytime and shares songs from her new album, Winter Singalong. If you’re in Nashville, join us Saturday, December 9, at 9 a.m. Wherever you live, make sure to pick up Emily’s new record; her spare and enchanting melodies are sure to become your favorite new tradition.

Recommended by Stephanie The Little Reindeer By Nicola Killen, Nicola Killen (Illustrator) It’s the night before Christmas, and Ollie can’t sleep. She’s staring out her window when she hears a soft jingle from down below. What could it be? I love Nicola Killen’s restrained color palette, and I adore the perfectly placed silver foil and die-cuts. Just published this fall, The Little Reindeer is perfect for families looking to add a new classic to their collection of holiday read-alouds.

Recommended by Jackie The Twelve Days of Christmas By Emma Randall (Illustrator) The classic song in a brand-new book edition with lovely illustrations. Perfect gift for a young child!

Recommended by Ginger The Jolly Christmas Postman By Allan Ahlberg, Janet Ahlberg (Illustrator) I love reading this book with my kids every Christmas. They have a great time with the letters and puzzles included. Consider it a classic must-have.

Recommended by Rae Ann Refuge By Anne Booth, Sam Usher (Illustrator) A beautiful retelling of the first Christmas through the lens of a refugee family as they escape to Egypt after the birth of Jesus.

Recommended by Rae Ann Chanukah Lights Pop-Up By Michael J. Rosen, Robert Sabuda (Illustrator) This beautiful pop-up book follows the Festival of Lights through time.

Recommended by Stephanie Li’l Rabbit’s Kwanzaa By Donna L. Washington, Shane W. Evans (Illustrator) This sweet story about Li’l Rabbit, who wants to find a special treat for Granna Rabbit to celebrate the Karamu feast, is full of warmth, family, and community. It’s the perfect book to share during Kwanzaa, or to introduce the Nguzo Saba (the seven principles of Kwanzaa) for the first time.

Recommended by Stephanie A Hat for Mrs. Goldman: A Story about Knitting and Love By Michelle Edwards, G. Brian Karas (Illustrator) Sophia makes the pom-poms for the hats her neighbor, Mrs. Goldman, knits. “Keeping keppies warm is our mitzvah,” says Mrs. Goldman. But when Mrs. Goldman gives her own hat to someone who needs it, Sophia worries that Mrs. Goldman’s keppie will be cold. Can Sophia knit Mrs. Goldman a new hat all by herself? Every last detail of this book is charming, touching, and perfect.

Recommended by Stephanie

A Child’s Book of Prayers and Blessings: From Faiths and Cultures Around the World By Deloris Jordan, Shadra Strickland (Illustrator) This is lovely collection is exactly what the title promises: A diverse selection of poems, prayers, songs, and blessings for children regardless of their faith tradition. Shadra Strickland’s wonderfully textured cut-paper-esque illustrations make this stand apart from other books with similar content. Fun fact: Author Deloris Jordan has a very tall, very famous son named Michael.

Recommended by Stephanie Dear Santa, Love, Rachel Rosenstein By Amanda Peet, Andrea Troyer, Christine Davenier (Illustrator) Rachel Rosenstein REALLY wants her family to celebrate Christmas this year, but she can’t seem to get anyone from her Jewish family on board with the idea, so she decides to appeal to a higher power: Santa. I love how both Rachel’s desires and her family’s faith are given equal weight in this funny holiday story. (After all, as Rachel reminds Santa, Jesus, too, was Jewish on his mother’s side.)

Recommended by Keltie The Best Christmas Pageant Ever By Barbara Robinson You can keep your Dickens — to me, this classic is the best Christmas Story ever. Meet the Herdmans, the worst kids in the history of the world. It still makes me laugh out loud. And cry a little.

Recommended by Devin Tru & Nelle: A Christmas Tale By G. Neri Inspired by Truman Capote and Harper Lee’s early friendship in Monroeville, AL, this sequel to Tru & Nelle is great for the middle-grade independent reader who enjoys historical fiction.

Recommended by Ella My True Love Gave to Me: Twelve Holiday Stories By multiple authors, edited by Stephanie Perkins OK, this one came out last year, but it’s so seasonal! Give this collection of Christmas-themed short stories written by big-name YA authors to any teens who love fiction.

Tried and True: Favorite Board Books for the Littlest Book-Lovers

Recommended by Katherine Everywhere Babies (Padded Board Book) By Susan Meyers, Marla Frazee (Illustrator) Baby’s first holiday season? This sweet book celebrating babies all over the world makes a great gift, and the padded cover gives it a little oomph.

Recommended by Rae Ann Indestructibles: The Baby-Proof, Drool-Proof First Books (Series) Amy Pixton (Creator) “Chew-proof” and “rip-proof,” too. There are lots of books in this series, and they’re perfect for tiny tots who can’t help but sink their teeth into a good story!

Recommended by Rae Ann Rhymoceros By Janik Coat Perfect for your very young readers and anyone who might enjoy a board book about a rhyming rhino.

Recommended by Rae Ann



The Watermelon Seed By Greg Pizzoli, Greg Pizzoli (Illustrator) The funny story that makes little audiences laugh out loud, in a sturdy board book edition.

More Picture Books!

Recommended by Rae Ann After the Fall (How Humpty Dumpty Got Back Up Again) By Dan Santat, Dan Santat (Illustrator) This is Humpty Dumpty’s story . . . after the fall. A beautiful new picture book on the journey to getting back up after challenges knock us down.

Recommended by Stephanie Franklin’s Flying Bookshop By Jen Campbell, Katie Harnett (Illustrator) For book-lovers of all ages, this beautifully illustrated book hits all the right notes. Franklin the dragon loves to read, but whenever he tries to share his enthusiasm, all the townspeople are frightened — until he meets Luna, and they hatch a plan to open a very unique bookstore.

Recommended by Stephanie

City Moon By Rachael Cole, Blanca Gomez (Illustrator) A little boy and his mother go on a walk through the city before bedtime to look for the moon. This picture book, with its deep, rich color palette, simple forms, and almost meditative dialogue between mother and child, is perfect for the quiet hush of bedtime.

Recommended by Stephanie I’m Afraid Your Teddy Is in Trouble Today By Jancee Dunn, Scott Nash (Illustrator) After you went to school, it seems your teddy got a hold of your phone and invited all his friends over to your house. What happened next has to be seen to be believed. This charming story is perfect for anyone who’s ever found themselves in a bit of trouble … or anyone who’s had to clean up after someone else’s bit of trouble.

Recommended by Stephanie Claudia & Moth By Jennifer Hansen Rolli Claudia is a little girl with a big imagination who loves to paint butterflies. But when winter comes, the butterflies fly south. What will Claudia paint now? Jennifer Hansen Rolli’s oil illustrations brim with life, color, and creativity. I wish I could hang one of Claudia’s beautiful butterfly paintings on my wall!

Recommended by Stephanie Blue Ethel By Jennifer Black Reinhardt, Jennifer Black Reinhardt (Illustrator) Ethel the cat is old, fat, black, white, and VERY set in her ways, until one day, while going about her daily routine, she unwittingly rolls in some blue sidewalk chalk. Poor Ethel! She feels very blue until her friend Fluffy helps her realize that sometimes a change in routine can be a good thing. Jennifer Black Reinhardt’s ink and pen illustrations exude charm, color, and personality. Blue Ethel is a sweet ode to friendship and the joy of trying new things.

Recommended by Stephanie Pup and Bear By Kate Banks, Naoko Stoop (Illustrator) One of the most beautiful books of the year, Pup and Bear is the story of a wolf pup who gets separated from his pack and is adopted by a polar bear. “I am not your mother,” she tells him, “but I can cuddle you and keep you safe.” Naoko Stoop’s gentle washes of color evoke the wintry arctic landscape, and every word of Kate Banks’ spare yet lyrical text is perfect.

Recommended by Stephanie Emma and the Whale By Julie Case, Lee White (Illustrator) Emma and her dog, Nemo, live by the sea. One day, while walking along the beach, they come upon a young beached whale. This quiet story of kindness and bravery, illustrated with wistful watercolors, is delicate and lovely.

Recommended by Stephanie Baabwaa and Wooliam: A Tale of Literacy, Dental Hygiene, and Friendship By David Elliott, Melissa Sweet (Illustrator) Do me a favor. Say the title of this book out loud. Go on. Do it. I’ll wait. Wasn’t that . . . kind of fun? If you thought that was fun, wait till you get to the story inside this book, a story about two unusually literate sheep and one unexpected wolf. Charming, witty, and a bit oddball, Baabwaa & Wooliam is perfect for sharing with picture book readers who can hang with a longer story.

Recommended by Stephanie The Wolf, the Duck, and the Mouse By Mac Barnett, Jon Klassen (Illustrator) Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen are geniuses. If you want to try to disagree with me, first you have to read this book out loud to at least one child without either of you giggling, chortling, guffawing, or cackling. Go on. I dare you. Yeah, I didn’t think so. Now get a copy of this book for every kid — and kid at heart — on your list.

Recommended by Stephanie Pandora By Victoria Turnbull “Pandora lived alone, in a land of broken things.” So begins this tale of unexpected friendship and hope. I love the contrast between Victoria Turnbull’s spare, restrained text and her lush, detailed illustrations. For anyone looking for a story about the power of something small to transform the world, Pandora is the book for you.

Recommended by Stephanie Someday, Narwhal By Lisa Mantchev, Hyewon Yum (Illustrator) If you have ever wanted a tiny narwhal small enough to live in a fishbowl, boy do I have the book for you! If you have not ever wanted a tiny narwhal small enough to live in a fishbowl, I mean, why wouldn’t you want a tiny narwhal small enough to live in a fishbowl?

Recommended by Jackie Come with Me By Holly M. McGhee, Pascal Lemaitre (Illustrator) Sometimes news of the world can be scary and overwhelming, but even something as simple going for a walk in your neighborhood can diminish fear and spread love. Great for concerned young children.

Recommended by Stephanie Triangle By Mac Barnett, Jon Klassen (Illustrator) Who knew that a story about triangles and squares could be so entertaining and hilarious? Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen, that’s who. I heard a rumor that they were going to write another story about Square and a third about Circle. We should be so lucky.

Recommended by Stephanie Pax and Blue By Lori Richmond, Lori Richmond (Illustrator) This sweet, simple story about a boy named Pax and his friend Blue, a pigeon, touches on themes of empathy, kindness, and friendship. I loved every page.

Recommended by Stephanie Giraffes Ruin Everything By Heidi Schulz, Chris Robertson (Illustrator) Heidi Schulz presents several convincing arguments about the ruin that can befall a birthday party, a trip to the movies, and a day at the park when giraffes get involved, in this sly and witty picture book. When sharing with young readers, ask them to describe how they think the giraffe feels on each page, and give your empathy muscles a workout.

Recommended by Stephanie Super Manny Stands Up! By Kelly DiPucchio, Stephanie Graegin (Illustrator) Grown-ups will probably not be able to get through this without wiping away a tear, but young readers will see themselves in Super Manny, a young raccoon who finds the strength and courage in himself to help someone in need stand up to a bully. I’d like to see a copy of this on the shelf of every bedroom, classroom, and library.

Recommended by Stephanie Stay: A Girl, a Dog, a Bucket List By Kate Klise, M. Sarah Klise (Illustrator) Words do not exist to capture the perfection of this book, which is — in every carefully chosen word, every delicate stroke of the paintbrush, and in the marriage of those two things to tell a beautiful story of the love between a girl and her dog — an absolute masterpiece. So instead, I’ll paraphrase its dedication: This is a book for anyone who’s ever loved a dog, and for any dog who’s ever loved a person.

Recommended by Stephanie Someone Like Me By Patricia MacLachlan, Chris Sheban (Illustrator) You know the kid: They love nestling into your side for hours as you turn the pages together. They beg for one more story, not as a bedtime delaying tactic, but because they can’t get enough of “once upon a time” and “happily ever after.” They can’t wait to unlock the secrets inside the covers for themselves. This is the book for them.

Recommended by Stephanie How It Feels to Be a Boat By James Kwan There are plenty of picture books about boats, but there are not many picture books about boats in which the boat is an extended metaphor for the self. But for anyone who’s run against the rocks this year, How It Feels to Be a Boat has a reminder so beautifully expressed, it took my breath away the first time I read it: “Remember, you are strong, and piece by crooked piece you are made.”

Recommended by Stephanie I Love You Like a Pig By Mac Barnett, Greg Pizzoli (Illustrator) There are lots of ways to say I love you. Flowers, chocolates, gifts, a kiss on the cheek, a hug right when a hug is needed. Might I suggest an alternative? Mac Barnett’s sweet, no-nonsense picture book, illustrated with Greg Pizzoli’s signature style. Don’t forget to oink on the oinking pages. I love this book like a pig.

Recommended by Stephanie Yo Soy Muslim: A Father’s Letter to His Daughter By Mark Gonzales, Mehrdokht Amini (Illustrator) The text of this picture book is as beautiful as the most beautiful poem you have ever read, and when combined with Mehrdokht Amini’s stunning illustrations, well, this is a picture book to take your breath away. “Our prayers were here before any borders were,” speaks the voice of the narrator to his child. Incredible.

Recommended by Stephanie Town Is by the Sea By Joanne Schwartz, Sydney Smith (Illustrator) You’re going to be hearing a lot about this book in the coming months, I think. It’s already been named to several year-end best-of lists, and I hear murmerings from my librarian friends about the potential for a certain picture book award. All of the buzz is well-deserved: This glimpse into an ordinary day seen through the eyes of a child is exquisitely narrated and illustrated, with not a hint of sentimentality.

Recommended by Stephanie Peggy: A Brave Chicken on a Big Adventure By Anna Walker I cannot read this story about a chicken who gets swept up into a rather grand adventure but never gets swept away by fear of the unknown without smiling. The perfect gift for anyone who needs a little bit of Peggy in their life.

Chapter Books for Beginning Independent Readers

Recommended by Katherine Wallace and Grace (multiple books) By Heather Alexander, Laura Zarrin (Illustrator) For chapter book readers who can’t get enough of Mercy Watson and the Princess in Black, meet detective owls Wallace and Grace — and get ready to solve some mysteries! (Click the title above to see the whole series.)

Recommended by Stephanie Princess Cora and the Crocodile By Laura Amy Schlitz, Brian Floca (Illustrator) Laura Amy Schlitz is a Newbery Medalist. Brian Floca won the Caldecott. Together, they have created the perfect book for beginning readers, the story of an over-scheduled princess and a wickedly hilarious crocodile.

Recommended by Stephanie Charlie & Mouse By Laurel Snyder, Emily Hughes (Illustrator) Every word of this book (and its follow-up, Charlie & Mouse & Grumpy) is warm, funny, and wonderful. This is the perfect book for readers transitioning to chapter books — and their parents, who will find much to smile about in Snyder’s sly humor.

For Older Independent Readers / Middle-Grade Book-Lovers

Recommended by Stephanie The Losers Club By Andrew Clements Andrew Clements has a lot of fans around these parts, judging by how many young readers have picked up a copy of Frindle here. They’ll be delighted to know his new book is a funny, heartwarming story about the power of reading and friendship.

Recommended by Grace Nevermoor: The Trials of Morrigan Crow By Jessica Townsend For the child or adult waiting on their Hogwarts letter and exploring the back of wardrobes: I’m adding my voice to the chorus of praise for this incredible book. Nevermoor was my favorite read of the year across the board. It has a uniquely delightful, magical quality and is sure to become beloved for generations.

Recommended by Grace Newsprints (Graphic Novel) By Ru Xu A delightful graphic novel for the young reader in your life. Newsprints is a fantastic combination of thrilling, darling, and heart-filling. Howl’s Moving Castle meets the Newsies!

Recommended by Stephanie The Wonderling By Mira Bartok, Mira Bartok (Illustrator) Imaginative and lyrically written, The Wonderling is a fabulous fantasy adventure full of memorable characters, surprising twists, and gorgeous illustrative flourishes. The best fantasies have hearts of truth, and the truths of The Wonderling — that kindness is never wasted, that friends are always nearby if we know where to look, and that hope is never truly lost — feel both revelatory and timeless. Perfect for fans of Kate DiCamillo, Natalie Lloyd, and Brian Jacques.

Nonfiction Favorites

Recommended by Jackie The Big Earth Book By Lonely Planet A fantastic book from Lonely Planet about all things related to our planet. Divided into chapters based on earth, air, fire, and water, this book is full of interesting facts, drawings, maps, and diagrams.

Recommended by Jackie Women in Science: 50 Fearless Pioneers Who Changed the World By Rachel Ignotofsky One-page biographies on 50 interesting and important scientists. I wish I could have read this book when I was in elementary school!

Young Adult

Recommended by Rae Ann Salt to the Sea By Ruta Sepetys This WWII story of four refugees whose paths converge on a doomed ship is perfect for teens and adults. Now out in paperback. We have signed copies!

Recommended by Stephanie An Enchantment of Ravens By Margaret Rogerson Hands-down one of the most satisfying fantasy novels I’ve read all year. If you love tricky fair folk, witty banter, and the smell of autumn leaves crunching beneath your feet, this is the book for you.

Recommended by Stephanie All the Crooked Saints By Maggie Stiefvater Maggie Stiefvater is a master storyteller, and her newest book is breathtakingly gorgeous. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a new reader, this lyrical tale of love and darkness, signed by the author, is a must-have.

Recommended by Stephanie American Street By Ibi Zoboi One of the great joys of 2017 has been seeing the rest of the reading world discover Ibi Zoboi’s incredible novel. It’s now a National Book Award Finalist, a Publisher’s Weekly and School Library Best Book of 2017, and the recipient of five starred reviews. When we selected it for ParnassusNext, our YA subscription box, we told readers that it was YA at its very best. Looks like everyone agreed with us.

ParnassusNext: Because Teens Want Autographed Books, Not Itchy Sweaters This special delivery is for the teen or YA fan who loves to read, who knows exactly how many days left until the next book in their favorite series comes out, and who follows authors like rock stars on social media. It’s our monthly subscription box, curated by our YA experts. Always a first-edition hardcover new release. Always signed, straight from the author’s hands to the reader’s. Select the subscription of your choice — $75 for 3 months; $150 for 6 months; $300 for a full year of books; or choose to be billed monthly — then let us know who it’s going to, and we’ll take care of the rest. Shipping’s included when you sign up! Three Sides of a Heart: Stories about Love Triangles By Natalie C. Parker Purchasing a subscription this holiday season? Our December selection, the fabulous Three Sides of a Heart, will ship in time to arrive by December 23, making it perfect for gift-giving. Each story in this collection offers a different take on the concept of the much-maligned love triangle, by a who’s who of YA writers.

Games / Puzzles / Bookish Gifts

Recommended by Rae Ann Sudoku Puzzles for Recess By Michael Rios I enjoy a daily Sudoku puzzle. Grab a book for a car trip or downtime during school holidays. (Word search and crossword puzzles available too!)