Get Books, Give Back to Our City: IndieNashGiving

It’s an interesting time to live in our city right now, as “new Nashville” and “old Nashville” blend to become the Nashville of tomorrow. Whether you’re excited for all the fresh faces and businesses showing up in Tennessee every day or getting a little tired of the cranes perched over the skyline (or both), here’s something we can all agree on: Nashvillians care. We care about our city’s future, we care about honoring the heart and soul of Nashville, and — most importantly — we care about each other. Coming up this Saturday, November 25, lots of Nashville businesses are showing just how much we care by donating a portion of sales to local nonprofits, in an effort called IndieNashGiving.

These local establishments have pledged to give 5-10% of their sales on Small Business Saturday (the Saturday after Thanksgiving — one of the busiest shopping days of the year) to the local charity of their choice. That means when you shop, dine, get your hair done, grab coffee, or buy gifts at any of these Nashville-owned businesses this Saturday, you’ll get what you need and provide something someone else needs. So you’re not just supporting the local economy — you’re supporting the important organizations that take care of Nashville, too. All without spending an extra cent! (See full list of participating businesses below.)

Here at Parnassus, we’ve chosen two nonprofits to split our donated proceeds: the Nashville Food Project, which brings people together to grow, cook, and share nourishing food in order to alleviate hunger, and Shower the People, a mobile shower unit which will provide showers and restrooms to the homeless.

In the book biz, this Saturday is also known as “Indies First,” a collaborative effort among independently owned bookstores across the country to give book-lovers a holiday shopping experience they can’t have online or anywhere else! We’ll have local authors serving as volunteer booksellers in the store on Saturday, wrapping gifts, assisting guests, and making custom reading recommendations. Our Saturday storytime will happen at 10:30 a.m. for little ones, too (perhaps with special guest or two). It’ll feel like a party in here — so don’t miss it!

We wish you the happiest Thanksgiving, and we’re thankful for you.

* * *

Shop local, and your dollars have a greater impact than ever on the city you love! These businesses are participating in IndieNashGiving, donating 5-10% of proceeds to the following charities:

2Danes -> Room In the Inn & Pearl Point Cancer Support

Ash Blue -> The Alliance for Green Hills

Beveled Edge -> Nashville Food Project

Blowout Co. -> NUSA

Bongo Java Belmont -> Operation Stand Down and Bongo Community Foundation Fund

Bongo Java East -> Operation Stand Down and Bongo Community Foundation Fund

BOX – Bongo & Bakery -> Operation Stand Down and Bongo Community Foundation Fund

City House -> Nashville Food Project

Draper James -> Girls, Inc.

Fenwick’s 300 -> Operation Stand Down and Bongo Community Foundation Fund

Fido -> Operation Stand Down and Bongo Community Foundation Fund

Five Daughters Bakery -> Given Ministries

FLWR -> Trap Garden

Grimey’s -> Music Cares & Second Harvest Food Bank

Grimey’s Too -> Music Cares & Second Harvest Food Bank

Halcyon Bike Shop -> Oasis Center

Hester & Cook -> Wonderful Life Foundation

High Note Gifts -> Napier Elementary

Las Paletas -> Oasis Center

Levy’s -> American Cancer Society

Little Gourmand -> Monroe Harding

Little Octopus -> Nashville Food Project

Lulu -> Thistle Farms

Marché -> Second Harvest Food Bank

Margot -> Second Harvest Food Bank

Mas Tacos, Por Favor -> Loving Nashville

Olive & Sinclair -> Room In the Inn

Otaku Ramen -> Nashville Food Project

Pangaea -> Humane Association and Bonaparte’s Retreat

Parnassus Books -> Nashville Food Project and Shower the People

Plaid Rabbit Gifts -> My Epilepsy Story

Proper Bagel -> TBD

Rich Hippies -> TBD

The Paper Place -> World Relief

The Wine Shoppe at Green Hills -> Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation

Two Ten Jack -> Martha O’Bryan Center

White’s Mercantile -> Thistle Farms & End Slavery

Wilder -> Nashville Food Project

Yeast Nashville -> East CAN

Want to get your local business on the list? There’s still time! We invite all independent, locally-owned Nashville establishments to get in on the good deeds. Simply click the “Join the Movement” button on the IndieNashGiving site, or email niki@parnassusbooks.net to pledge your commitment.

* * *

