Books We Love So Much, We’re Reading Them in Our Off-Time

|
|Recommended by Ann
I’m pretty sure that what Maile has written is a blockbuster, a bestseller, the hot book of summer. Do Not Become Alarmed is too well-written to be written off as a mere thriller, and yet it’s undeniably thrilling.
(Read more of Ann’s thoughts on Do Not Become Alarmed in her latest blog post, and see below for your chance to get a signed first edition!)
|Recommended by Ann
Chemistry starts as a charming confection and then proceeds to add on layers of emotional depth and complexity with every page. It is to Wang’s great credit that she manages to infuse such seriousness with so much light. I loved this novel.
(Bonus: Read more from Ann, plus five other novelists who own bookstores, in The New York Times!)
|Recommended by Karen
This charming book, written by a naturalist and musician, reveals the finer qualities of a bird considered by many to be the avian equivalent of an invasive species. True story: Mozart adopted and fell in love with a starling that could mimic his complex concertos. This book is the perfect mix of history and tribute to a misunderstood bird.
|Recommended by Mary Laura
Will there ever come a time when we say, “That’s it, we’ve had enough Sedaris now”? Nope. Never. Behold the glory of his collected journals . . . volume one. (Yes, that means we can look forward to a volume two!)
Note: The seated and standing-room tickets for the evening with David Sedaris on June 9 are sold out, but you can still get signing-line tickets for after his speaking event. He will stay and sign books as looooooong as it takes. Get your signing line ticket and more details here.
|Recommended by Mary Laura
If you like your characters conflicted and not always well-behaved, this one’s for you. Ideal for anyone who liked The Woman Upstairs by Claire Messud. Read more about it here — and come pick up (or order) a signed copy while they last!
|Recommended by Niki
I love fiction that is quirky, funny, and smart. Daniel Wallace, author of Big Fish, has hit that nail on the head with this delightful story of a man whose whole life is shaken up when he wins a weekend at a timeshare. Perfect for readers who loved Where’d You Go, Bernadette.
(Read Daniel Wallace’s interview with fellow author Grant Ginder.)
|Recommended by Sissy
A psychological thriller about a strange relationship between two writers. Imagine Stephen King’s Misery (but more literary, less campy), set in Paris.
|
Recommended by Kathy
The love story of a Jewish man and a woman from the ethnic group called the Karen in Burma during the turbulent WWII years when each were persecuted minorities. Based on the author’s own grandparents and mother, this is a fascinating tale of love, war, and struggle.
|Recommended by Sarah
For every reluctant, teenaged summer reader (or any adult who hasn’t read it). Don’t let them skip over this thought-provoking modern classic.
|Recommended by Heidi
This book has been haunting me for 15 years. When a pack of genetically modified, talking dogs shows up in New York City after generations of covert experimentation, they become overnight celebrities, and Vanity Fair hires a young writer to interview them. Rather than spelling out every detail of the dogs’ mysterious past, author Kirsten Bakis leaves shadows lurking everywhere, pulling both readers and narrator into the strange undertow of a current we can’t quite name, wandering a forest we can never fully map. Unforgettable.
|
Recommended by Andy
What were you doing the summer of ’73? America was watching the Watergate hearings. This is the story of Woodward and Bernstein’s dogged pursuit of the truth and the Senate Committee’s (led by Sam Ervin and Howard Baker) inquiry into “What did the President know and when did he know it?” A history lesson worth reviewing.
|Recommended by Devin
I adored the unlikely friendship between Gavin and Joan. The former is a 30-something television actor, and the latter is a 10-year-old who remembers every detail of every day perfectly, which comes into play when Joan recounts to Gavin the occasions she came into contact with his late partner. This endearing and heartwarming novel will appeal to fans of The Curious Incident of the Dog in Night-time.
|Recommended by Peter
Did you enjoy All The Light We Cannot See but leave it wondering whether Doerr’s lush lyricism was a one-time thing? Wonder no more. His debut short story collection — the one that got him tagged as a “writer to watch” years ago and which is still available in paperback — is brilliant. The standouts are the title story, about a blind conchologist, and “The Caretaker,” about a Liberian refugee who befriends a blind girl through his garden tending. Each sentence is in each story is like music.
|Recommended by Catherine
Set in the Sandhills of Nebraska in the years following the massacre at Wounded Knee, this haunting novel follows Dulcinea and Rose as they navigate the future they are thrust into following the murder of Dulcinea’s husband and Rose’s sister. I loved the dark, brooding feel of Agee’s writing and the desolation and tenderness of the American West.
| Recommended by Mary Laura
Eighteen years before this novel starts, high school junior Jess Winters went missing. Did she run away, or was she killed? A slow-burn of a disappearance story that’s perfect for a few long sittings on the beach or a couple nights of staying up way past bedtime. Beautiful writing and a carefully constructed mystery take this a notch above your typical summer read.
|Recommended by Cameron
This book was found in Crichton’s files by one of this family members after he died. It’s about a mission to find dinosaur bones in the Wild West, set in the late 1800s. If you liked other Michael Crichton books, you’ll like this one. It’s a great vacation book.
|Recommended by Keltie
My favorite biography of all time — and it couldn’t be more timely now. Newspaper owners who love journalists (in this case, Woodward and Bernstein) and NEWS take the cake. I love stories about women who just had to show up and kick ass when it mattered. Plus, you just have to love the woman who Nixon said was “gonna get her tit caught in a big fat wringer.” Nevertheless, she persisted.
|Recommended by Halley
Isadora is a masterpiece. Sitting down to read this novel, based on the tragic life of Isadora Duncan, is like diving into a deep well with no bottom. I have never encountered a work of historical fiction that is so inventive. It’s hard to believe Amelia wasn’t alive then, watching Isadora’s every move and recording her thoughts.
(Don’t miss Halley’s interview with author Amelia Gray.)
|Recommended by Mary Laura
I recommended this in hardcover last summer, when the world was a different place. This month it’s out in paperback, and it’s still a really fun DC insider’s tale (even if the very concept of political dramedy has evolved wildly in real life). A delightful summer read for fans of Veep and House of Cards.
(Come meet author Jennifer Close when she visits Parnassus on Tuesday, June 27!)
|Recommended by River
For fans of Anne Lamott’s real-life spirituality, her latest is a must-have, must-read. I don’t know of another writer who is more honest and transparent about their faith while remaining relevant to today’s culture.
|Recommended by Grace
Already a beloved book in the UK, The Essex Serpent is as gorgeous and complex as its cover. The narrative subtly blends together a rich cast of characters and manages to feel familiar even as it travels down unexpected paths.
|A few that made us think of dads (and Fathers Day) . . .
|Recommended by Katherine
A perfect gift for anyone who loves presidential biographies and Ken Burns documentaries. (Father’s Day, perhaps?) Put together by the Library of Congress, this breathtakingly detailed and entertaining book full of American history, shown through the lens of one of its greatest icons, is perfect for any coffee table.
|Recommended by River
Dark, violent, and beautifully written, this story of a father’s love that prevails against all odds in a dystopian world is breathtakingly unforgettable. If you missed this classic before, pick it up now.
|Recommended by Keltie
History nerds unite! My dad introduced me to Churchill at a young age. Get this for any history-lovin’ dad for Fathers Day — it’s an unexpected take on Churchill’s early ambition and devotion to country.
|Recommended by John
One morning an elderly Harry Eide disappears into the brutal Minnesota winter, leaving behind a turbulent family history. It is not the first time Harry has left, however: 30 years before, he fled his broken marriage with his 18-year-old son. Drawing comparisons to McCarthian literary thrillers and Faulknerian blood-feuds, Wintering has launched Peter Geye into the likes of these American giants and is a perfect Father’s Day gift for the outdoor dad.
| Watch for a list of more Father’s Day gift ideas next week on Musing!