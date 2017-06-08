Books We Love So Much, We’re Reading Them in Our Off-Time

“It’s All About the Book” More thoughts on reading from Kathy Schultenover, Parnassus Book Clubs Manager: A few years ago, many of us at Parnassus Books were reading and raving about J. Courtney Sullivan’s book Maine. It concerns an elderly mother wanting to sell the family beach house and the reactions of her adult family members to this news. On a last stay at the cottage, the women of the Kelleher clan recall and reinterpret their memories of a lifetime of summers spent there. The book delves into the backstories of 83-year-old Alice; her unmarried adult granddaughter, Maggie, who shows up pregnant; Maggie’s mother Kathleen, the black sheep of the family; and Ann Marie, the daughter-in-law whose marriage to Alice’s son might be only a façade of perfection. They all grapple with Alice’s decision and with each other in this month-long farewell to the family place. Courtney Sullivan’s latest book, Saints for All Occasions, was just deemed “the year’s best book about family” in The Washington Post by Ron Charles, who called it “a quiet masterpiece.” It tells the story of two young sisters who come over from Ireland in the 1950s to start their lives as Americans. Nora is engaged to a man she isn’t sure that she loves; Theresa is only 17, gregarious and eager for fun. Their futures will turn on a secret they both decide to keep. The next 50 years of these women’s lives are told in flashbacks as we learn what has motivated each of them for a lifetime. The author, having grown up in an Irish Catholic family, knows this milieu. Details such as the table of holy cards, the women’s hair coverings for church, fish every Friday, the grates that hide cloistered nuns, and the rustle of their habits and rosary beads all recall my own Catholic girlhood. Nora’s and Teresa’s stories put me in mind of my own grandmother and her four daughters (one of them my mother), second and third generation Irish Catholics, and how that heritage shaped their lives and indeed, my own. So many lines resonated with me, including these: “The moment a woman was born determined so much of who she was allowed to become,” and, “Taken together, the small choices anyone made added up to a life.” I loved this book as much as I did Maine. Courtney Sullivan has shown herself to be a master of the family story. Both books would make wonderful summer (or anytime) reads, and great book club choices. — Kathy