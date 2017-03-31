What Do You Give a Bookmobile for Its Birthday?

We, the shop dogs of Parnassus Books, love a birthday. When a shop-person has a birthday, there are cake crumbs on the staff room floor and lots of hugging and singing and sometimes clapping, which always makes Opie bark. So we were extremely excited to hear that Peggy, the Parnassus on Wheels bookmobile, would be celebrating her first birthday and hitting the road to celebrate all over Nashville. We wanted to get her a present!

“But what makes a good gift?” we wondered. Grace, the expert bookseller who drives the bookmobile and is our friend, likes cute earrings and coffee mugs and bookish apparel and games, and we do have a lot of those in our store:

 

But Grace already has a lot of those things, and this present is supposed to be for Peggy the book-truck, anyway. Peggy can’t wear earrings or do puzzles. Hmm.

Whatever it is, we should definitely wrap it. All good gifts come with ribbons and paper that shop dogs can shred and play with.

What do you give the bookmobile that has everything? Maybe a frisbee? Or a pink bandana? 

We usually give books as presents, because a book is a gift that keeps giving for as many times as someone reads it or shares it. Peggy is already full of books, but that gave us an idea . . . A gift that can be shared? We’ve got it!

TA-DA:

Now Grace and Peggy can share snacks with canine visitors wherever they roam!

We hope you and your people-friends and dog-friends will come wish Peggy a very happy birthday now that spring is here and she’s back on the road. Here’s where you can find the bookmobile over the next two weekends:

  • Saturday, April 1 – 6-9 p.m. – WeHo 1st Saturday Art Crawl @ Zeitgeist Gallery (516 Hagan St #100, Nashville, TN 37203)
  • Sunday, April 2 – 12-4 p.m. – 1st Sundays @ the Shops at Porter East (723 Porter Rd, Nashville, TN 37206)
  • Saturday, April 8 – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Cheekwood in Bloom (1200 Forrest Park Dr, Nashville, TN 37205)
  • Sunday, April 9 – 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. – The Sunday Market @ The Factory at Franklin (230 Franklin Rd, Franklin, TN 37064)
For schedule updates and news on Peggy’s whereabouts, make sure you’re following the bookmobile’s dedicated Twitter account — or follow the bookstore on our regular Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, where we’ll post Peggy’s schedule every week! #wherespeggy

