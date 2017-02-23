Easier Said Than Done: Picture Day

Hello, people. We, the shop dogs of Parnassus Books, need to tell you something that may surprise you: it turns out we’re not good at everything. Sometimes, we screw up. This has perhaps never been so true as during our recent attempt to take employee badge photos.

We thought it would be a snap to capture our pics, because (a) look how handsome we are after we’ve had baths! and (b) the photographer was none other than our amazingly talented artist-friend Heidi Ross (who usually takes photos of humans). But . . . well . . . it was harder than we thought. Have a look:

Our shop-people seemed really jazzed about the whole thing, though, and we like to make them happy, so we tried.

And tried.

And tried again.

The good news is that if you take 750 photos, you’ll eventually get six that work.

Hey, we can’t be good at everything. But we hope you’ll come say hello and have a snuggle. We excel at that. – The shop dogs

* * *

A reading list for anyone who isn’t perfect but is trying:

The Gift of Failure: How the Best Parents Learn to Let Go So Their Children Can Succeed by Jessica Lahey – It’s a gift! We have a gift.