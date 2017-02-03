A Thank-You Note to Books in General (And Our 27 Current Favorites Specifically)

Swing Time By Zadie Smith Two little girls meet in dance class and become fast friends, until one proves to be a much better dancer and a much less stable person and the whole thing falls apart. Zadie Smith proves that great literature can also be a great read. This book is a joy. – Recommended by Ann Patchett

A Really Good Day: How Microdosing Made a Mega Difference in My Mood, My Marriage, and My Life By Ayelet Waldman Want a laugh-out-loud book about depression? A feel-good book about LSD? An engaging look at chemistry, history, and law? Look no further. Waldman is difficult and she knows it. She’s trying to get better. We root for her every step of the way. – Recommended by Ann Patchett

The Midnight Cool By Lydia Peelle Nashvillian Lydia Peelle won the Whiting Award for her story collection, Reasons for and Advantages of Breathing. Now we have her first novel, set in Tennessee during WWI and following the story of two charming Irishmen, a rebellious heiress, and a tempestuous black mare named the Midnight Cool. Peelle is an excellent storyteller. You will be turning pages long into the night. – Recommended by Karen Hayes

Scratch: Writers, Money, and the Art of Making a Living By Manjula Martin How DO you make money as a writer without losing your mind or your soul? The short answer is, “It depends.” The long answer is the entirety of this book: honest, engaging essays by writers including Cheryl Strayed, Roxane Gay, Nick Hornby, Susan Orlean, Alexander Chee, and Jennifer Weiner. – Recommended by Mary Laura Philpott

Perfect Little World By Kevin Wilson Thank you, Kevin Wilson, for writing a book that thoroughly entertained me and put me in a good mood. This is the book I’ll be handing anyone who comes in looking for a read that’s uplifting and fun. – Recommended by Mary Laura Philpott

IQ By Joe Ide This gritty, smart, wildly enjoyable thriller is set on the streets of LA’s toughest neighborhoods, where gangs and rap rule the streets. Perfect for anyone who’s recently loved Don Winslow. – Recommended by Niki Coffman

The Second Mrs. Hockaday By Susan Rivers A young wife is bound for jail, accused of bearing a child and murdering it while her husband was off fighting in the Civil War. What really happened while he was away? I loved this gripping, well-written book! – Recommended by Kathy Schultenover

Transit By Rachel Cusk Did I make you read Outline? No? Go read Outline. After you’re done, you can read Cusk’s continuation of the story in Transit. I promise you, Cusk remains at the top of her game here. It is gorgeous. – Recommended by Lindsay Lynch

Whatever Happened to Interracial Love?: Stories By Kathleen Collins The beautiful short stories of Kathleen Collins were nearly lost to history. Thankfully, her daughter literally unburied them from a trunk. Collins was a playwright and film director before her untimely death at the age of 46, and each of her short stories is a like a perfect scene in your favorite movie. – Recommended by Lindsay Lynch

Brideshead Revisited By Evelyn Waugh Have you ever wanted to read about rich English people in the framework of a story that’s not a marriage plot but still addresses themes of religion, power, wealth, and love, all within the romantically inviting setting of Oxford? [Ed. note: duh, YES.] This is your book. – Recommended by Peter Taylor

Troublesome Young Men: The Rebels Who Brought Churchill to Power and Helped Save England By Lynne Olson Here’s the story of the young Tory MPs who recognized the threat that Hitler posed to the European continent and Britian. At the risk of ruining their own political careers, they stood up to the leaders of their party to fight against appeasement. It reads like a thriller because Olson never lets you forget what is at stake. – Recommended by Andy Brennan

S.P.Q.R: A History of Ancient Rome By Mary Beard The winter months are a great time to read that book you’ve been putting off. For me, it’s Mary Beard’s SPQR — a sweeping history of all aspects of Roman history. A renowned classicist, Beard illustrates why Rome is still relevant today, with a passion for the subject that appeals to students of Roman history as well as newcomers. – Recommended by Andy Brennan

Innocents and Others By Dana Spiotta This powerful, surprising novel examines our obsession with fame and the illusion of film. Beautifully told through the lives of several unique characters, it’s a book you’ll finish and then emerge in a daze. – Recommended by Halley Parry

Coyote America: A Natural and Supernatural History By Dan Flores Coyote America is a history not just of the coyote, but of America’s war against “predators” weaves mythology, legend, and the fascinating science behind coyote’s survival and how they have thrived and adapted to civilization despite all odds. For the lover of nature narratives and history (and animals of course). – Recommended by Halley Parry

Wool By Hugh Howey I had missed this utterly riveting sci-fi thriller until a friend put it into my hands over the holidays. The twists and turns are as complex as the silo Howley creates, and the characters are so sharply rendered that they’re unforgettable. – Recommended by Grace Wright

The Bear and the Nightingale By Katherine Arden In Katherine Arden’s enchanting debut, historical fiction entwines with magical realism to weave a stunning tale that reminds us of the dangers of fear and of not minding old tales about creatures from the forest. – Recommended by Grace Wright

Unmentionable: The Victorian Lady’s Guide to Sex, Marriage, and Manners By Therese Oneill I adore Jenny Lawson’s humor. When I saw that she recommended this book, I grabbed it and could not put it down. Go back in time with us and freak out about how gross it was. – Recommended by Sissy Gardner

A Tale for the Time Being By Ruth Ozeki Ruth finds a Hello Kitty lunchbox washed up on the beach of her remote island home. It is the diary of a 16-year-old girl named Nao, written in Japanese, along with an old watch and some letters. Switching between Ruth deciphering the contents of the lunchbox and Nao struggling through her life in Tokyo, this novel is such a beautiful and smart exploration of finding meaning and happiness. If you didn’t read it when it came out, pick it up in paperback now. – Recommended by Catherine Bock

Big Little Lies By Liane Moriarty Sometimes when the going gets tough I like to set aside that serious literary novel that’s collecting dust on my nightstand and hole up with a fun, breezy whodunit that’s just plain brain candy. This funny thriller did the trick for me, so I’m looking forward to tuning into HBO on February 19 for the much buzzed-about six-episode miniseries adaptation starring Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman. – Recommended by Katherine Klockenkemper