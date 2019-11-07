20 New Reads for the Young and Young at Heart

PICTURE BOOKS

Recommended by Rae Ann

The Hug By Eoin McLaughlin, Polly Dunbar (Illustrator) A picture book about perspective. Read the turtle’s story then flip the book to read from the hedgehog’s point of view. Delightful!

Recommended by Rae Ann

Saturday By Oge Mora Saturday is the best day because Ava and her mom spend the entire day together. One special Saturday, things don’t go as planned. Caldecott honoree Oge Mora’s beautiful story paired with collage art is a delight.

Recommended by Chelsea The Balcony By Melissa Castrillon The illustrations are center stage in this wordless picture book. When the main character moves from the country to the city, she is sad to leave her plant-filled setting behind. As she grows plants on the balcony of her new apartment, she finds the plants lead to more than just a reminder of home.

Recommended by Kay Stretchy McHandsome By Judy Schachner A wild and silly cat goes on quite the adventure, only to find a home with a wild and silly girl of his own in the end. Really, how can you not fall in love with a cat named Stretchy McHandsome?

Recommended by Chelsea Mama Mable’s All-Gal Big Band Jazz Extravaganza! By Annie Sieg In the 1940s, all-female bands formed to spread musical cheer during bleak times. This book pays tribute to those bands and tells the story of Mama Mable, her all-gal band, and the joy music can bring. The illustrations are especially fantastical!

INDEPENDENT READER

Recommended by Rae Ann

Friend or Fiction By Abby Cooper What happens when an imaginary friend shows up at school? Jade writes about a new best friend in her notebook and the next day she shows up at school. When her notebook is lost, what will happen to her friend?

Recommended by Chelsea Roll with It By Jamie Sumner Ellie’s voice makes this book un-put-down-able. She is complex, refreshingly honest, and sassy. She doesn’t sugarcoat her experiences in a wheelchair or with cerebral palsy, and she isn’t defined by those experiences either. Every person needs to read this book.

Recommended by Chelsea Dear Sweet Pea By Julie Murphy Readers who know of Murphy from her young adult books will not be disappointed with this delightful middle grade story. The themes of friendship, self-acceptance, and enduring through challenges make this a great read for all ages. I love Sweet Pea’s gumption.

Recommended by Kay Tristan Strong Punches a Hole in the Sky By Kwame Mbalia This is easily one of the most interesting fantasy adventures you’ll ever read. Where else will you find a cast of characters that includes Brer Rabbit, John Henry, Anansi, and more? Tristan Strong is the hero every kid deserves, and his adventures through the magical realm of Alke are hilarious, heartfelt, powerfully written, and bursting with action.

Recommended by Devin Some Places More Than Others By Renée Watson Amara gets the chance to see her father’s home in Harlem when he brings her along on his work trip. She’s tasked by her mom to help repair the argument between her father & grandfather, all while learning about the history and culture of the city that raised her family. This is a beautiful story about family and forgiveness, and it has great discussion questions in the back for book clubs!!

YOUNG ADULT

Recommended by Chelsea I Hope You Get This Message By Farah Naz Rishi Earth is a mere experiment and could be wiped out by an alien colony named Alma, or at least that’s what the world learns when it intercepts a message. Three teenagers must come to grips with their past in order to make peace with their present during the countdown to possible destruction. This fantastic what-if novel is a must-read for fans of John Green.

Recommended by Devin The Revolution of Birdie Randolph By Brandy Colbert During her latest grounding, Dove “Birdie” Randolph gets to know her Aunt Carlene who has recently moved in for stability after recovery for alcoholism. Birdie trusts Carlene with the secrets she can’t tell her strict mother. She longs to become bolder and show her family that she can make her decisions and handle the good or bad consequences.

Recommended by Devin Jackpot By Nic Stone Rico lives on the edge of poverty and works at a convenience store to help make ends meet. So when someone comes in, buys a lottery ticket, and wins the jackpot but doesn’t claim it, what else can you do but enlist a friend to go on a heist to find the person and maybe get a reward for your efforts? Every story Nic Stone writes will always illuminate real issues, and they’re authentic, humorous, and full of heart.

Recommended by Kay The Scorpio Races By Maggie Stiefvater “Today is the first day of November and so, today, someone will die,” just might be my favorite opening line in all of YA literature, and things only get better from there. Two highly motivated protagonists compete in their island’s unique and deadly tradition of killer horse racing in a story that’s twice as beautiful as it is bloody. There’s a reason readers return to reread this book year after year.

Recommended by Ben His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass (Book 1) By Philip Pullman Growing up, this trilogy was my absolute favorite. The new HBO miniseries looks like it will (finally!) do the books justice, and it excites me that it will introduce a new generation of readers to Pullman’s thought-provoking books. They are imaginative, adventurous, expansive, as well as philosophical, political, heartbreaking. Dive into this gripping world, then watch the first season of the miniseries!

Recommended by Jordan Sick Kids In Love By Hannah Moskowitz Fans of John Green’s The Fault in Our Stars will laugh and cry throughout this new YA novel about two teens battling chronic illnesses who happen to fall in love at the hospital.